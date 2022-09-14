Read full article on original website
Billie Idol
4d ago
Seven years hard labor and mandatory snip snip snip should a guilty verdict be given. Enough of these monsters preying on the young.
10
The B Face Betty
3d ago
7 YEARS!!! he is a PREDATORS and will definitely do it again!! where is the justice in this situation!!
9
Kitty TM
3d ago
5 teenagers..aint no way thats it...he got way more children under his belt. this guy ENJOYS KIDS he will never NOT do this again
4
Visit Michigan's Largest Pumpkin Patch
The history of Detroit's Auto Show
2022 NBA Draft Review: Detroit Pistons
Feds Execute Search Warrant, Man Storing Child Porn With Tax Documents
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home Loans
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police: Information needed regarding drive-by shooting
DETROIT – The Detroit Police are seeking information regarding suspects involved in a drive-by shooting. Police say, on Thursday, September 15th around noon, suspects were seen driving near W. 7 Mile Rd and Meyers Rd shooting into an occupied vehicle. Police did not specify if there were any injuries...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan State Police arrest the driver of a stolen Detroit vehicle
DETROIT – Michigan State Police (MSP) troopers were getting gas at a Sunoco Gas Station near Greenfield Rd and Schoolcraft St on Friday when a man started acting suspiciously after he noticed the officers. According to an MSP Tweet, the troopers checked the Ford Explorer’s license plate and determined...
fox2detroit.com
VIDEO: Man in stolen car leads Michigan State Police on chase in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 30-year-old man was arrested after he led Michigan State Police on a chase before bailing on foot in Detroit. Officials said troopers were at a gas station on Greenfield near Schoolcraft when they saw a man standing near a Ford Explore and acting suspiciously. The...
Detroit News
Driver, tips sought in east Detroit hit-and-run
Detroit police are working to find a driver wanted in connection with a hit and run this month on the city's east side that left one person critically injured. The suspect was driving a light colored Lexus south on Van Dyke near Stockton around 8:20 p.m. Sept. 2 when it struck a 26-year-old woman as she walked in the street, investigators said in a statement.
abc12.com
Flint man faces life in prison after carjacking, armed robbery incident
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint man faces up to life in prison after he was convicted of carjacking and armed robbery of a Saginaw resident as a habitual offender on Friday. Prosecutors say a Genesee County jury convicted 32-year-old Delon Deon Thomas on charges of carjacking and armed robbery. As a fourth-time habitual offender, he faces up to life in prison when he is sentenced next month.
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak crime: Vandal burns woman’s Trump 2024 flag; man fleeing police at 115 mph on Woodward crashes in Detroit
A Royal Oak woman reported someone burned one of about a half dozen Trump flags she has outside her house in the 2200 block of North Main Street. Police said the resident called police about 5:15 p.m. Sept. 11. Officers arrived and determined someone had burned a spot about 1-foot...
Detroit News
Jury deadlocks during 2nd trial for Detroit cop charged with assaulting mentally ill woman
Detroit — A jury was unable to come to a decision Wednesday in the trial of a Detroit police officer accused of assaulting a mentally ill woman in 2018 after taking her to the hospital, leading to a mistrial. This was the second trial for Cpl. Dewayne Jones, who...
Detroit motorcyclist caught going almost triple the speed limit was a felon with a gun, MSP says
When troopers clocked a motorcyclist going 90 mph in a 35 mph zone Thursday night, they didn’t expect to find out he was a convicted felon and in possession of a handgun.
plymouthvoice.com
Relentless investigation work results in fast arrest
Sep. 17, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. Canton Police report relentless investigation work and cooperation from the Dearborn Heights Police Department led to the prompt arrest of a 41-year-old Monroe man who allegedly robbed a Canton drug store at gun point on June 25. John Sameul Dooley III was arraigned and charged...
Man who fired on police from windows of Westland church faces 27 felony charges: MSP
A young man who allegedly opened fire on police officers from the second floor of a Westland church is facing a long list of felony charges. Stefaun Lefebvre, 22, was arraigned 18th District Court on Thursday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Metro Detroit doctor convicted of $1.8 million healthcare fraud scheme-- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Trump openly embraces, amplifies QAnon conspiracy theories. After winking at QAnon for years, Donald Trump is overtly embracing the baseless conspiracy theory, even as the...
Detroit News
Man sentenced to life in prison after slipping through cracks in 2003 Detroit slaying
Detroit — A suspect in a 2003 slaying who slipped through the cracks and was not charged until 2018 was sentenced Friday to life in prison for the murder of Marchella Robinson. Detroit police sought murder charges against James Matthews, 69, in Robinson's death in 2003, but the warrant...
Detroit News
Accused peeper re-arrested after more bathroom videos in Ann Arbor found
A 35-year-old man charged with hiding cameras in Washtenaw County public restrooms was arrested again Thursday after authorities linked him to more incidents after he posted bond and left jail, police confirmed. The Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office authorized a new 13-count felony count for Erric Desean Morton, said Ann Arbor...
MSP caught motorcyclist going 90 mph in 35 mph zone, confiscated handgun
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police caught a motorcyclist going 90 mph in a 35 mph zone in Detroit and also confiscated a handgun from the individual, according to Michigan State Police.On Thursday, Sept. 15, at about 9:50 p.m., troopers were on patrol near Livernois and Tireman in Detroit when their patrol car radar showed a motorcycle traveling 90 mph in a 35 mph zone. Troopers conducted a traffic stop and detained the motorcyclist for reckless driving.According to MSP, he admitted to having a handgun, and troopers searched and confiscated the gun from his waistband.Troopers lodged the driver, a 46-year-old convicted felon, at the Detroit Detention Center for carrying a concealed weapon and felon in possession. An investigators report was submitted for review.
Free after 25-year prison sentence, man brings families of the incarcerated together in Flint
FLINT, MI - Families of prisoners who’ve served lengthy sentences gathered Friday in Flint at the Vehicle Center Social Club to share stories of the difficulties living life without their loved ones and to advocate for their release. The Sept. 16 event was created by Michael Thompson, a Flint...
Detroit News
Suspect in Warren schools threat charged with false report of terrorism, a 20-year felony
A 13-year-old Warren resident has been charged in connection with threats made against three Warren Consolidated Schools buildings earlier this week. The child was charged Thursday with one count of a false report or threat of terrorism, which is a felony that could mean up to 20 years in prison, Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer said in a news release.
The Oakland Press
Mother of slain toddler to get psych evaluation
An Oakland County judge has granted a request for psychiatric evaluation for a woman accused of killing her toddler in a Farmington Hills motel room nearly a year ago. At a court hearing Sept. 15, Oakland County Circuit Judge Jeffery Matis said Amanda Jajou, 31, will be evaluated for criminal responsibility for charges connected to the death of her son, Isaias Daniel Porras. She’s charged with felony murder, second degree murder, first degree and second degree child abuse and accessory after the fact to a felony for the slaying of the 15-month-old son she had shared with Isaias Aurelio Porras, 32.
Detroit mom charged after 8-year-old daughter shot to death by unsecured gun in home
“How many children have to die because of an unsecured weapon?” That’s the question Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy is asking after she charged 31-year-old Erica Sade Graham with the shooting death of her daughter in Detroit.
fox2detroit.com
Mother of 8-year-old killed in shooting from unsecured gun, charged
FOX 2 - The mother of an 8-year-old girl killed in a fatal shooting involving an unsecured gun, was charged and arraigned on Thursday. Erica Sade Graham, 31, has been charged in the death, where a 10-year-old found the unsecured handgun in the home and fired it, wounding Ajanae Graham on Sept. 13 in the 8840 block of Heyden Street. She was taken to a nearby fire house and died upon arrival at the hospital. The 10-year-old is the son of Erica Graham, and Ajanae's brother.
Mom charged with manslaughter after daughter, 8 was fatally shot when she wasn’t home
DETROIT -- The mother of an 8-year-old girl who was shot and killed this week has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and child abuse. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy brought charges against 31-year-old Erica Graham Thursday in connection with the death on Graham’s 8-year-old daughter. The girl died Tuesday...
Comments / 27