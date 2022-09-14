Read full article on original website
Sheriff: Man arrested in 8-year murder of Texas family
An 8-year-old Texas murder mystery is closer to being solved after investigators charged a man flying back from China with capital murder.
VIDEO: New Mexico State Police flip minivan following hour-long chase
"He almost hit a vehicle head on, just swerved out of the way," one officer is heard saying on lapel video.
Street racer sentenced to 20 years following crash that killed 4
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A street racer who pled guilty earlier this week to four counts of Racing on a Highway Causing Serious Injury or Death in connection with a 2018 crash that left four dead was sentenced in court Thursday. 21-year-old Albertico Valenzuela has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, the maximum sentence […]
Rio Grande Valley teacher charged after 5-year-old nephew dies in hot car, district says
A teacher in the Rio Grande Valley was arrested a month after a 5-year-old boy died because he was left inside a hot vehicle on campus, according to district officials. La Joya ISD told KSAT that Diana Treviño-Montelongo, 37, has been charged with criminal negligent homicide. Treviño-Montelongo was booked...
New Mexico man sentenced to 3 years for distributing obscene material to a minor
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14CBS4) — A New Mexico man was sentenced last week for attempting to distribute obscene matter to a minor. A judge sentenced 24-year-old Alfredo Ramos to 3 years in prison. According to court documents, Ramos engaged in sexually explicit and obscene text conversations with someone he...
Trial begins for man accused of raping three girls
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial of Ryan, Kapuscinski, a former volleyball coach accused of raping three girls is now underway. Kapuscinski is charged with 40 counts of criminal sexual penetration, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and bribery of a witness. Kapuscinski is accused of raping a 15-year-old girl while was a coach for a […]
New Mexico seeing threats since beginning of the school year
Since the start of the school year, there have been more than 5 incidents that have forced schools in New Mexico to go into lockdown.
Oregon State Police warn public of armed and dangerous suspect
Oregon State Police were advised by the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office that they were in pursuit of an armed and dangerous suspect that had committed multiple violent felonies from Salt Lake City, Utah to Elko, Nevada. The vehicle entered Oregon on Hwy 140 and was last seen northbound from Plush, OR.
Over $700k worth of fentanyl found in Utah traffic drug bust
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has been arrested after police discovered over $700k worth of fentanyl hidden inside a pillow in a traffic drug bust. According to authorities, an officer was conducting work on I-15 northbound at the Utah-Arizona state line. While being parked in the median, the officer observed a minivan traveling […]
‘The Cleaning Lady’ actor helped by New Mexico DOT courtesy patrol
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A convenient and free roadside service in the metro helps thousands of stranded drivers in the metro and has for decades. But recently, it just so happened to help a famous actor. While in town filming the hit TV show, ‘The Cleaning Lady’, Oliver Hudson ran out of gas on his way to […]
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in New Mexico
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest unemployment rate in New Mexico using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Maryland family of five found shot dead had Utah connections
Authorities identified five members of a family found shot to death inside their Maryland home Friday. The family also had ties to Utah. Marcus Edward Milligan, 39, his wife Tara Devina Ricker Milligan, 37, and their three children - Teresa, 14, Nora, 11 and Finn, 8, all died from gunshot wounds according to the medical examiner.
Las Cruces among top sellers for cannabis in August
DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico -- The Cannabis Control Disivion of the New Mexico Regulation & Licensing Department reports Cannabis sales were over $40 million in August. Adult-Use sales topped $24,219,339 in August. Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Las Cruces and Hobbs saw the highest sales numbers for Medical sales and Recreational sales combined. Starting in October, The post Las Cruces among top sellers for cannabis in August appeared first on KVIA.
Texas Department Of Criminal Justice Continuing Its Investigation Of The Gonzalo Lopez Escape
The director of the Texas prison system told his board on June 24 that it would take 60 days, and possibly less, to complete two investigations of the May escape of Gonzalo Lopez in Leon County. Director Bryan Collier told the board on June 24 that “We have an obligation...
A State Senator from Albuquerque, New Mexico Has Reported An Alleged Extortion Attempt by Pro Tem Mimi Stewart
"A Democratic state senator from Albuquerque who has been the subject of a sexual harassment investigation for months said Thursday he contacted the FBI to report an extortion attempt allegedly orchestrated by Senate President Pro Tem Mimi Stewart." —Daniel J. Chacón.
‘Boss Lady,’ seven others arrested as agents dismantle ‘prolific’ human smuggling ring
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Led by a woman known as the “Boss Lady,” an alleged human smuggling ring hid migrants in suitcases or crammed them into the back of tractor-trailers, federal authorities announced Tuesday. The Department of Justice on Tuesday announced the disruption and dismantling...
8th Grade Boy Arrested After Beating Up Teacher Who Took His Phone
My heart breaks for the teacher in this video. In the footage below you can see a student and teacher fighting at a Texas middle school. According to WFLA News Channel 8, It’s because the teacher confiscated his cell phone. The altercation which happened at Bowie Middle School in Odessa has led to the student being arrested. After the fight, the 8th grader was arrested and charged with a first degree felony. The felony is aggravated assault of a Public Servant. The student will also face disciplinary action through the Student Code of Conduct.
What’s happening around New Mexico September 16 – September 22
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 16 – Sept. 22 around New Mexico. Sept. 8 – Sept. 18 – The 2022 New Mexico State Fair starts September 8, and, as always, there’s going to be plenty to do. Along with the staples like the food court and midway, events that were halted in the past years due to the pandemic will be making a return such as the Student Art Exhibit and the Junior Livestock Show. For more information, visit https://statefair.exponm.com/
Multi-million award to benefit border highway connector
SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (KTSM) – On Thursday, the Biden-Harris Administration awarded $45 million to the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) from the popular Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) competitive grant program. NMDOT’s award will help develop an approximately six-mile, four-lane, directionally-separated highway connecting the Santa Teresa Port of Entry with State Road 273 […]
Jeep Gladiator Falls Off Cliff in Colorado During Jeep Tour, Three Killed
YouTube, The MoonsIt's Ouray County's second fatal off-roading incident this month.
