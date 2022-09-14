ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTSM

Street racer sentenced to 20 years following crash that killed 4

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A street racer who pled guilty earlier this week to four counts of Racing on a Highway Causing Serious Injury or Death in connection with a 2018 crash that left four dead was sentenced in court Thursday. 21-year-old Albertico Valenzuela has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, the maximum sentence […]
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Trial begins for man accused of raping three girls

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial of Ryan, Kapuscinski, a former volleyball coach accused of raping three girls is now underway. Kapuscinski is charged with 40 counts of criminal sexual penetration, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and bribery of a witness. Kapuscinski is accused of raping a 15-year-old girl while was a coach for a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
nbc16.com

Oregon State Police warn public of armed and dangerous suspect

Oregon State Police were advised by the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office that they were in pursuit of an armed and dangerous suspect that had committed multiple violent felonies from Salt Lake City, Utah to Elko, Nevada. The vehicle entered Oregon on Hwy 140 and was last seen northbound from Plush, OR.
OREGON STATE
ABC4

Over $700k worth of fentanyl found in Utah traffic drug bust

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has been arrested after police discovered over $700k worth of fentanyl hidden inside a pillow in a traffic drug bust. According to authorities, an officer was conducting work on I-15 northbound at the Utah-Arizona state line. While being parked in the median, the officer observed a minivan traveling […]
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Maryland family of five found shot dead had Utah connections

Authorities identified five members of a family found shot to death inside their Maryland home Friday. The family also had ties to Utah. Marcus Edward Milligan, 39, his wife Tara Devina Ricker Milligan, 37, and their three children - Teresa, 14, Nora, 11 and Finn, 8, all died from gunshot wounds according to the medical examiner.
UTAH STATE
KVIA ABC-7

Las Cruces among top sellers for cannabis in August

DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico -- The Cannabis Control Disivion of the New Mexico Regulation & Licensing Department reports Cannabis sales were over $40 million in August. Adult-Use sales topped $24,219,339 in August. Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Las Cruces and Hobbs saw the highest sales numbers for Medical sales and Recreational sales combined. Starting in October, The post Las Cruces among top sellers for cannabis in August appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
wild941.com

8th Grade Boy Arrested After Beating Up Teacher Who Took His Phone

My heart breaks for the teacher in this video. In the footage below you can see a student and teacher fighting at a Texas middle school. According to WFLA News Channel 8, It’s because the teacher confiscated his cell phone. The altercation which happened at Bowie Middle School in Odessa has led to the student being arrested. After the fight, the 8th grader was arrested and charged with a first degree felony. The felony is aggravated assault of a Public Servant. The student will also face disciplinary action through the Student Code of Conduct.
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico September 16 – September 22

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 16 – Sept. 22 around New Mexico. Sept. 8 – Sept. 18 – The 2022 New Mexico State Fair starts September 8, and, as always, there’s going to be plenty to do. Along with the staples like the food court and midway, events that were halted in the past years due to the pandemic will be making a return such as the Student Art Exhibit and the Junior Livestock Show. For more information, visit https://statefair.exponm.com/
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTSM

Multi-million award to benefit border highway connector

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (KTSM) – On Thursday, the Biden-Harris Administration awarded $45 million to the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) from the popular Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) competitive grant program. NMDOT’s award will help develop an approximately six-mile, four-lane, directionally-separated highway connecting the Santa Teresa Port of Entry with State Road 273 […]
SANTA TERESA, NM

