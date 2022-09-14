ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 9

Related
The Spun

Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares New Racy Swimsuit Photo

Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is one of the most-followed members of the sport. With over three millions followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a risque series of photos, which she's been doing a lot of recently.
UFC
ClutchPoints

MMA fighter throws wild punch at YouTube star mid-interview, catches him square in the face

Imagine going about with your day, answering interview questions peacefully, and then getting sucker-punched on the face. Imagine if the person who punched you square on the face is not just any person, but an MMA Fighter who has a 3-3 record in six professional bouts. That’s what happened to YouTube personality Sadek in Poland when his face met the fist of Polish welterweight fighter Amadeusz “Ferrari” Roslik.
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Confirms Major Name For SmackDown, Teases Roman Reigns Feud

He’s an impact player. There is a long history of wrestling having mainstream celebrities brought in. Having these people come in to add something to the show is the kind of an idea that will often work as fans from outside wrestling will tune in to see what is going on. WWE has done this for years and now they are doing it again with one of the biggest names they have.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Missing SmackDown Star Returns After Nearly Two Months Away

Welcome back. One of the best things about WWE having such a huge roster is that it can slip in different wrestlers and stars when it needs to. Someone being gone for so long can make for some very interesting return moments, even if WWE advertises them in advance. That was the case this week as one of the more intriguing names in WWE made their return after more than a month away.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Deeb
Person
Emi Sakura
Person
Britt Baker
The Spun

Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Shares New Beach Photo

On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in a game that captured the nation's attention. Before the game kicked off, though, the Chiefs top brass met with billionaire Jeff Bezos. With Bezos' company taking over Thursday night games, he was on full display.
KANSAS CITY, MO
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Major Update On Charlotte’s WWE Return, WrestleMania 39 Plans

Welcome back? The WWE women’s division has come a very long way in the last few years, with the new additions to the women’s roster changing almost everything about the division at once. There have been some new stars coming up since then and some of them have made a huge impact of their own, but the original crop is still there. Now we might be on the way to seeing some of them clash.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backstage#All Elite Wrestling#Combat#Dynamite
PWMania

Confirmed Matches for Today’s TNT Extreme Wrestling vs. GCW Event

Today, GCW hosts their TNT Extreme Wrestling vs. GCW event from the Grand Central Hall in Liverpool, which is located in Merseyside, England, UK. The show is scheduled to air on FITE at 2:30 PM EDT. The following is on the card:. * Robbie X (TNT) vs. Blake Christian (GCW)
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On Why AEW Cleared Several Suspensions

Some of those suspended for their involvement in the backstage fight following All Elite Wrestling's All Out have been brought back into AEW. According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Christopher Daniels, Pat Buck, Brandon Cutler and Michael Nakazawa have all returned. That leaves just CM Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks still currently under suspension. The group that has been brought back were all rumored to be involved in breaking up the fight rather than taking part in it. Their return suggests the third-party investigation into All Out brawl is making some kind of progress, though it remains to be seen how long it will take before word is released on the status of those still suspended.
WWE
PWMania

AEW Revolution 2023 Location Possibly Revealed

It appears that AEW has secured a venue for its first pay-per-view event of 2023, Revolution. According to Fightful Select, the company will move to a new location for the event. AEW is planning to hold this pay-per-view special at the Cow Palace in San Francisco, California, but the plans are still in the planning stages.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
PWMania

Jon Moxley to Compete in Another Barbed Wire Match?

A potential Explosive Barbed Wire Match between the legendary Atsushi Onita and AEW’s Jon Moxley in the United States could be in the works. There have been rumors circulating since last year that Onita would like to compete against Moxley in this match. A recent report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter states that Onita is very interested in competing in the match, but ultimately it will come down to politics.
WWE
PWMania

Impact’s Steve Maclin Discusses His Upcoming Barbed Wire Massacre Match

Impact Wrestling’s Steve Maclin recently spoke with Denise Salcedo in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, he spoke about the upcoming Barbed Wire Massacre match against Moose and Sami Callihan at Victory Road just weeks before his wedding to fellow Impact Wrestling star, Deonna Purrazzo.
WWE
PWMania

Confirmed Matches for Tonight’s NJPW Strong

The full lineup for the latest edition of Strong on NJPW World has been announced by NJPW. This evening’s broadcast of the show will take place on NJPW World at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, and it will be made available on demand shortly after it airs. Here is the...
WWE
PWMania

Malakai Black Speaks Out Amidst Reports of Being Granted His AEW Release

Malakai Black, who reportedly received a conditional release from AEW, took part in the Perseverance event of Prestige Wrestling on Saturday night in Pomona, California. Black spoke to fans about his place in wrestling after the contest. Following the match, Black said the following to fans about his status in...
POMONA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy