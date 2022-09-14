Read full article on original website
Related
Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares New Racy Swimsuit Photo
Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is one of the most-followed members of the sport. With over three millions followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a risque series of photos, which she's been doing a lot of recently.
MMA fighter throws wild punch at YouTube star mid-interview, catches him square in the face
Imagine going about with your day, answering interview questions peacefully, and then getting sucker-punched on the face. Imagine if the person who punched you square on the face is not just any person, but an MMA Fighter who has a 3-3 record in six professional bouts. That’s what happened to YouTube personality Sadek in Poland when his face met the fist of Polish welterweight fighter Amadeusz “Ferrari” Roslik.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Confirms Major Name For SmackDown, Teases Roman Reigns Feud
He’s an impact player. There is a long history of wrestling having mainstream celebrities brought in. Having these people come in to add something to the show is the kind of an idea that will often work as fans from outside wrestling will tune in to see what is going on. WWE has done this for years and now they are doing it again with one of the biggest names they have.
wrestlingrumors.net
Missing SmackDown Star Returns After Nearly Two Months Away
Welcome back. One of the best things about WWE having such a huge roster is that it can slip in different wrestlers and stars when it needs to. Someone being gone for so long can make for some very interesting return moments, even if WWE advertises them in advance. That was the case this week as one of the more intriguing names in WWE made their return after more than a month away.
RELATED PEOPLE
Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Shares New Beach Photo
On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in a game that captured the nation's attention. Before the game kicked off, though, the Chiefs top brass met with billionaire Jeff Bezos. With Bezos' company taking over Thursday night games, he was on full display.
Dana White shared an absolutely grotesque photo of Gregory Rodrigues' cut after UFC Fight Night 210
WARNING: This post contains a graphic image. Keep reading at your own risk. As far as gnarly images of a fighter’s cut goes, it doesn’t get more gnarly than what UFC president Dana White shared Saturday night after UFC Fight Night 210. Gregory Rodrigues showed a lot of...
Golf.com
Why a reigning Masters champ was denied a round at an exclusive club
Billy Ray Brown made a name for himself as a pro with three PGA Tour wins in the ’90s. But these days, he might be better known as a broadcaster, covering the action on both the PGA Tour and PGA Tour Champions for Golf Channel and CBS. One of...
GOLF・
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: Major Update On Charlotte’s WWE Return, WrestleMania 39 Plans
Welcome back? The WWE women’s division has come a very long way in the last few years, with the new additions to the women’s roster changing almost everything about the division at once. There have been some new stars coming up since then and some of them have made a huge impact of their own, but the original crop is still there. Now we might be on the way to seeing some of them clash.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PWMania
Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns Confirmed for Crown Jewel, WWE Press Conference Recap
It was revealed on this week’s WWE SmackDown that today there would be a press conference in Las Vegas hosted by Logan Paul. As PWMania.com previously reported, Reigns recently appeared on Paul’s ‘Impaulsive’ podcast. After the conclusion of the show, Paul called out Reigns, sparking a Twitter exchange involving Paul Heyman.
Chuck Liddell predicts Anderson Silva knocks out Jake Paul: 'Good luck to Jake'
Chuck Liddell doesn’t see things ending well for Jake Paul in his upcoming boxing match. The YouTube star returns to the ring on Oct. 29, as he takes on former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva in what’s easily his toughest test to date. The two are set to compete in Phoenix in an eight-round bout at a catchweight of 187-pounds.
Deadspin
Pujols hits No. 698, and the lies Cardinals fans tell themselves
No, the lie I’m referring to is not the one Max Kellerman spouted to win a fake debate on ESPN. I’m talking about the one St. Louis supporters wholeheartedly believe: If Pujols doesn’t leave the shadow of the Arch, the second half of his career plays out better.
PWMania
Confirmed Matches for Today’s TNT Extreme Wrestling vs. GCW Event
Today, GCW hosts their TNT Extreme Wrestling vs. GCW event from the Grand Central Hall in Liverpool, which is located in Merseyside, England, UK. The show is scheduled to air on FITE at 2:30 PM EDT. The following is on the card:. * Robbie X (TNT) vs. Blake Christian (GCW)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Why AEW Cleared Several Suspensions
Some of those suspended for their involvement in the backstage fight following All Elite Wrestling's All Out have been brought back into AEW. According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Christopher Daniels, Pat Buck, Brandon Cutler and Michael Nakazawa have all returned. That leaves just CM Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks still currently under suspension. The group that has been brought back were all rumored to be involved in breaking up the fight rather than taking part in it. Their return suggests the third-party investigation into All Out brawl is making some kind of progress, though it remains to be seen how long it will take before word is released on the status of those still suspended.
PWMania
AEW Revolution 2023 Location Possibly Revealed
It appears that AEW has secured a venue for its first pay-per-view event of 2023, Revolution. According to Fightful Select, the company will move to a new location for the event. AEW is planning to hold this pay-per-view special at the Cow Palace in San Francisco, California, but the plans are still in the planning stages.
PWMania
Jon Moxley to Compete in Another Barbed Wire Match?
A potential Explosive Barbed Wire Match between the legendary Atsushi Onita and AEW’s Jon Moxley in the United States could be in the works. There have been rumors circulating since last year that Onita would like to compete against Moxley in this match. A recent report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter states that Onita is very interested in competing in the match, but ultimately it will come down to politics.
PWMania
Impact’s Steve Maclin Discusses His Upcoming Barbed Wire Massacre Match
Impact Wrestling’s Steve Maclin recently spoke with Denise Salcedo in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, he spoke about the upcoming Barbed Wire Massacre match against Moose and Sami Callihan at Victory Road just weeks before his wedding to fellow Impact Wrestling star, Deonna Purrazzo.
PWMania
Confirmed Matches for Tonight’s NJPW Strong
The full lineup for the latest edition of Strong on NJPW World has been announced by NJPW. This evening’s broadcast of the show will take place on NJPW World at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, and it will be made available on demand shortly after it airs. Here is the...
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results: Live recap, grades as Logan Paul returns after beating The Miz at SummerSlam
Social media and WWE superstar Logan Paul is bringing his unique brand to WWE SmackDown. Paul steps foot in a WWE ring on Friday for the first time since defeating The Miz at SummerSlam. The action kicks off inside Honda Center in Anaheim, California, at 8 p.m. ET. WWE is...
PWMania
DDP Recalls Involvement In WrestleMania 32, Talks About Triple H & Stephanie McMahon
Diamond Dallas Page enjoys his work with WWE, even if his actual active run with the promotion was less than stellar. The WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke during a recent installment of his DDP Snakepit podcast with Jake “The Snake” Roberts about his work with WWE over the years.
PWMania
Malakai Black Speaks Out Amidst Reports of Being Granted His AEW Release
Malakai Black, who reportedly received a conditional release from AEW, took part in the Perseverance event of Prestige Wrestling on Saturday night in Pomona, California. Black spoke to fans about his place in wrestling after the contest. Following the match, Black said the following to fans about his status in...
Comments / 9