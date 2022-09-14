Read full article on original website
gilbertsunnews.com
Hoarding nightmare plagues Val Vista Lakes
Val Vista Lakes resident Jeff Sloan says the junk slowly crept in over the years at his neighbor’s house across the street until it began to resemble a “landfill.”. Floor lamps, chandeliers, plastic buckets and other knick-knacks on the front porch, soon spread to piles of odds and ends and discarded furniture in the front yard and driveway. The backyard was already packed.
ABC 15 News
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (9/14/22)
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
Mesa considers adding 'drought' charge to local water bills
MESA, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. Arizona's dreary drought conditions is prompting the City of Mesa to consider charging a little more on consumer water bills. Rising inflation and water shortages have made the cost of delivering water to the East Valley...
Rescue crews deploy drone to assist distressed hiker off trail in Scottsdale
PHOENIX — A drone was heralded as a critical instrument used to rescue a distressed hiker in Scottsdale early on Saturday morning. According to a release by the Scottsdale Fire Department, paramedics piloted the drone 10 minutes after the incident was reported to locate a woman in her 60’s who was then taken off the trail on a UTV.
AZFamily
Mesa educator nominated by staff wins Pay It Forward award
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- We Paid It Forward in Mesa to Sheila Pepka, an educator that’s great to her staff and students. Elizabeth Magana, who works for Sheila, says her boss is hardworking and dedicated to her job. “I started working with her two years ago; I know how much work she puts in the schools. So I believe Sheila needs some time off because she is here every weekend working 16 hours she deserves something for herself,” said Elizabeth.
AZFamily
Lack of information on home break-in near Litchfield Park leaves neighbors concerned
LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s been over 36 hours since a home break-in and shooting near Litchfield Park, and still, we have few details about what happened and the armed suspects behind it. Neighbors reached out to Arizona’s Family, concerned about the initial response and the lack of information.
AZFamily
Brown Bag Program helping seniors in the East Valley
The New York-based touring performer, author and magician will be performing at the Children's Museum of Phoenix this weekend!. Valley veterans’ benefits counselor recognized by Something Good. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Arthur works for the Arizona Department of Veterans Services as a Veterans’ Benefits Counselor at the American...
Arizona receives $6 million grant to fight opioid crisis
PHOENIX — In 2021 the Arizona Attorney General's office won a settlement against the consulting firm McKinsey & Company which was accused of driving up sales of opioids, which many have accused of starting the opioid crisis. Now that settlement has turned into a $6,000,000 grant. “The people that...
Turning a negative into a positive: Mom organizes 'Pay it Forward Bike Drive' after daughter's bike was stolen
MARICOPA, Ariz. — After Leatrice Smiley's 13-year-old girl's new bicycle was stolen from her school's campus in August, she turned to social media to ask others for help. The post gained a ton of attention and an outpouring of support from strangers asking to purchase or donate a new bike for her daughter.
A north Scottsdale HOA wants 670 Sissoo trees cut down. Homeowners are fighting to keep them
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz — Multi-million dollar homes, fancy cars and Sissoo trees. That's what you will see when you first enter the Arcadia at Silverleaf community in north Scottsdale. There are about 126 dream homes and more than 600 Sissoo trees. “The trees are beautiful and provide so much shade,”...
themesatribune.com
‘Living funerals’ pose new tradition in Mesa
Four years ago, Wynn Scott’s mother-in-law passed away and she learned too late that she had once been a model. In November 2021, Wynn surprised her husband Ryan with a loving and fun way to celebrate his 50th birthday in November 2021. Now, Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery...
fox10phoenix.com
Crimes of 'the Zone': Theft, assaults, drugs, unsanitary conditions plague area of downtown Phoenix tent city
FOX 10 Investigates returns to "the Zone" – home to the largest homeless encampment in Phoenix. At one point this year, the number of unsheltered people living in this downtown Phoenix camp reached more than 1,000. FOX 10's Justin Lum reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Neighborhood 'watchdog': 3-year-old Husky loves to sit on roof of Glendale home
GLENDALE, Ariz. - A community in Glendale has a unique neighbor who likes to keep an eye on things from up above. "One day, my mom was leaving for work, and she just sent us a picture on the group chat, and we saw that our dog was on the roof, and she asked me if I could get her down because she honestly thought she was stuck, but she wasn’t she knew how to get down by herself," Jason Camarena said.
KTAR.com
6 Arizona schools, including 4 in the Valley, earn Blue Ribbon designation award
PHOENIX — Six schools in Arizona were recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools on Friday by the U.S. Department of Education. In Maricopa County, four schools received the exemplary high performing schools honor; Notre Dame Preparatory High School, Weinberg Gifted Academy (Chandler Unified School District), Cherokee Elementary School ( Scottsdale Unified School District) and Vista Del Sure Accelerated Academy (Laveen Elementary School District).
A Mesa restaurant is offering a $3k reward to find stolen cash box
PHOENIX — From the food to the customers, Frank Spaccarelli's restaurant, Pacino's, has been a staple in the Mesa community for about ten years. "Been in the restaurant business since 1985," said Frank. "I have a lot of passion for it. It's been a humbling experience here, I have a great neighborhood here that loves me and supports me."
Proof Bread Hopes to Expand Business with New Locations in Phoenix
An ongoing Mainvest campaign will help build a satellite bakery and warehouse in northern Phoenix.
'It’s draining': Arizona evictions on the rise as judges face more and more cases
AVONDALE, Ariz. — Anna Huberman has been a judge for more than a decade. The most common case she hears is evictions. "An average of 400 a month for 12 months for ten years," Huberman said. That would total more than 40,000 eviction cases during her tenure. During the...
AZFamily
GCU accelerated nursing program creating new opportunities for future nurses
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s no secret that hospitals are struggling when it comes to keeping and hiring nurses. Data from the US Department of Health and Human Services from earlier this year shows Arizona ranked in the bottom ten states regarding state staffing. But when it comes to nursing, a new Grand Canyon University program hopes to change that.
Human remains found inside container in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after receiving a call that someone found human remains early Saturday morning. Officers responded to the scene around 6:45 a.m. and located a body of a deceased adult inside a container near Cave Creek Road and the Carefree Highway. The body remains unidentified...
azbigmedia.com
Why experts say Arizona housing crisis is a ‘growing cancer’
The housing crisis in Arizona can be defined in many ways. Let’s start with a few numbers:. According to the real estate website Redfin, the median sale price for a Phoenix home rose from $325,000 in January 2021 to $404,300 by October 2021, a 24.4% increase. The average rental...
