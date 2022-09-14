Brookhaven woman killed in shooting while driving

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A Brookhaven woman was killed during a shooting while she was driving her vehicle.

The Daily Leader reported the shooting happened on South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around midnight on Tuesday, September 13.

Police said the victim, 44-year-old Mashonna S. Dunnigan, was found inside her vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound.

Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins said the shooing is being investigated as a homicide, and the department would work with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) on the case.

