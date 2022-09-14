ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic, IA

Gail Morse leaves generous estate gift to the Atlantic Senior Alumni Scholarship Foundation

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40sjT4_0hvLpT8Y00

(Atlantic) The late Gail Morse, a retired Atlantic High School English teacher, left a generous estate gift of over $33,000 to the Senior Alumni Scholarship Foundation.

Ms. Morse came to Atlantic to teach in 1967. She taught many courses, including English, reading and writing. She also was an advisor for the Yearbook, The Javelin and the school newspaper, The Needle. Gail retired in 1996 after 48 years in education.

Linda Robinson and Cathy Baragary, Executive Directors of the Senior Alumni Scholarship Foundation, are deeply grateful of Ms. Morse’ generosity. Her lifetime exemplified a commitment to education and her legacy lives on through the student’s lives she touched.

In a recent meeting, the Scholarship Foundation voted to add an additional scholarship, with a total of four $2,500 scholarships to be given away in the Spring of 2023. Atlantic High School Seniors of the 2023 graduating class are encouraged to apply. The application for the scholarship is on the school’s website under Scholarships.

The Foundation also encourages any alumni of Atlantic High School to contribute and honor the school that gave them their educational start. Visit https://atlanticsasf.org or contact Linda Robinson at alinda@metc.net.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic School Board Comments on Generous Donations

(Atlantic) Atlantic School Board member Laura McLean pointed out at Wednesday’s School Board meeting the generous donations from the two school foundations and the Atlantic Booster Club. For example, during the 2021-2022 school year, the Atlantic Booster Club gave $130,320.00 to the Atlantic Community School District. Additionally, Atlantic School’s...
ATLANTIC, IA
kjan.com

Retired AHS teacher who passed away leaves $33k to Atlantic SASF

(Atlantic, Iowa) – Officials with the Atlantic Senior Alumni Scholarship Foundation (SASF) said Wednesday, that the late Gail Morse, a retired Atlantic High School English teacher, left a generous estate gift of over $33,000 to the Senior Alumni Scholarship Foundation. Ms. Morse, who died in Feb. 2022 at the age of 82, came to Atlantic to teach in 1967. She taught many courses, including English, reading and writing. She also was an advisor for the Yearbook, The Javelin and the school newspaper, The Needle. Gail retired in 1996 after 48 years in education.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

City of Council Bluffs and Southwest Iowa Nonprofit for Collaborative Impact awarded Destination Iowa Funding

(Council Bluffs) The City of Council Bluffs and the Southwest Iowa Nonprofit for Collaborative Impact received funding through Destination Iowa. The award of $4,900,000 will go toward phase four of the Iowa Riverfront Development project. This phase includes a treetop walk, a pier and a 138-foot-tall observation tower with an adventure course.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Harlan Schools Superintendent Reacts to the Bond Issue Results

(Harlan) On Tuesday, the Harlan Community District’s $22.1 million bond issue passed with proposition TD mustering 1003 yes votes to 660, no or 60.31-percent. The TE passed 1,104 yes to 538 no votes or 67.24-percent. Harlan Schools Superintendent Jenny Barnett thanks Harlan and surrounding communities for bringing this project...
HARLAN, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlantic, IA
Education
City
Atlantic, IA
Local
Iowa Education
Local
Iowa Society
Atlantic, IA
Society
Western Iowa Today

Lloyd Reed Obituary

Lloyd Reed, 95, of Atlantic, Iowa and formerly of Wiota, died Tuesday, August 30, 2022, in Cookson, Oklahoma. The son of Frank and Cecile (Mailander) Reed, Lloyd Harold was born August 14, 1927, in Atlantic, Iowa. He left high school to join the United States Army and served at the end of WWII. He was honorably discharged at the age of 21 and returned home to finish his education, graduating from Wiota High School in 1949.
ATLANTIC, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Reading And Writing#Charity
Western Iowa Today

Alice Ann Kwapiszeski Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial for 101-year-old Alice Ann Kwapiszeski of Omaha, NE, formerly of Westphalia IA will be Wednesday, September 21,2022 at 10:30 am. At St. Mary’s of the Assumption in Panama. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Harlan from 5-7pm. The rosary will take place right after starting at 7pm on September 20th.
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Five Iowa Schools Make Blue Ribbon List

(Undated) — Five Iowa Schools have earned national Blue Ribbon status this year. All five schools were chosen based on overall academic performance on state assessments or national tests. They are Prairie Trail Elementary School, Ankeny; Glenwood – West Elementary School; Mount Ayr Elementary School; Van Meter High School, and Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School. They are among the 297 schools recognized nationwide.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Derryl Kline Obituary

Graveside Services for 90 year old Derryl Kline of Mankato, MN, formerly of Exira will be Tuesday, September 20th at 11AM at the Exira Cemetery. The family is in charge of arrangements.
MANKATO, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Western Iowa Today

Cheri Schwenke Obituary

Cheri Schwenke, age 75, of Atlantic, IA, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Cass Health in Atlantic, IA. Arrangements are pending with the staff of Schmidt Family Funeral Home.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Audubon County Memorial Hospital looking into sharing Ambulance Service

(Audubon) Audubon County Memorial Hospital and the Audubon County Board of Supervisors have reached a tentative agreement to help obtain ambulance services. Patient transfers have become an issue. Supervisor’s Chairman Doug Sorensen says Hospital CEO Suzanne Cooner and COO Paul Topliff met with the board on Tuesday. “Paul told us in January that it was practically a crisis situation.”
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Carol Kropf Obituary

Funeral Services for 92 year old Carol Kropf of rural Kimballton will be Saturday, September 17th at 11AM at the Brayton Lutheran Church. Family will meet friends on Friday, September 16th from 5PM to 7PM at the Kessler Funeral Home in Exira. Burial will be at the Oak Hill Cemetery west of Brayton. The Kessler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
earnthenecklace.com

Is Omaha Anchor Dave Zawilinski Leaving WOWT?

Dave Zawilinski has always been a bright spot in the morning for Omaha residents. People have watched him for eight great years on WOWT’s Daybreak. But since September 12, 2022, viewers haven’t seen him on their favorite morning show. That made them think that Dave Zawilinski was leaving WOWT 6 News Live. Fortunately, the anchor has addressed all questions about him leaving WOWT’s Daybreak. Here’s what the news anchor had to say.
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
16K+
Followers
22K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy