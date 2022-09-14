Gail Morse leaves generous estate gift to the Atlantic Senior Alumni Scholarship Foundation

(Atlantic) The late Gail Morse, a retired Atlantic High School English teacher, left a generous estate gift of over $33,000 to the Senior Alumni Scholarship Foundation.

Ms. Morse came to Atlantic to teach in 1967. She taught many courses, including English, reading and writing. She also was an advisor for the Yearbook, The Javelin and the school newspaper, The Needle. Gail retired in 1996 after 48 years in education.

Linda Robinson and Cathy Baragary, Executive Directors of the Senior Alumni Scholarship Foundation, are deeply grateful of Ms. Morse’ generosity. Her lifetime exemplified a commitment to education and her legacy lives on through the student’s lives she touched.

In a recent meeting, the Scholarship Foundation voted to add an additional scholarship, with a total of four $2,500 scholarships to be given away in the Spring of 2023. Atlantic High School Seniors of the 2023 graduating class are encouraged to apply. The application for the scholarship is on the school’s website under Scholarships.

The Foundation also encourages any alumni of Atlantic High School to contribute and honor the school that gave them their educational start. Visit https://atlanticsasf.org or contact Linda Robinson at alinda@metc.net.