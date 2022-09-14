5 teens now charged with murder after shootout outside Pasco party. Youngest is 15

Two more teens are accused of being part of a group involved in the deadly shooting of a young father outside a party in Pasco last month.

Jaelin Tyrone Fields, 17, of Puyallup, was arrested and is charged as an adult in Franklin County Superior Court with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree illegal gun possession.

Derick Jeremiah Jackson, 15, of Kennewick, is facing the same charges in Benton-Franklin Juvenile Court and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

They are suspected of being involved in the shooting death of Denali Anderson, 20, during an exchange of gunfire in a west Pasco neighborhood on Aug. 6.

Investigators claim Fields and Jackson were with Angel Isaiah Garcia, Brian Armando Panduro-Valenzuela and Osman C. Morales Salto, all 18, who also are charged in the slaying.

The three adults are in custody at the Franklin County jail on $500,000 bail.

Fields was 16 at the time of the shooting, but the seriousness of the crime automatically moved the case to adult court. His suspected role in the shooting was not immediately clear from court documents.

His expected to enter a plea next week and is being held on $250,000 bail.

While the updated court documents provide new details about the shooting, it remains unclear what prompted an argument, followed by gunfire on the 6000 block of Pimlico Drive. Anderson was killed and Caden Gawith, 18, was wounded.

The three previous suspects are affiliated with gangs, but police have not said if the shooting was gang-related.

A Saturday night party near the corner of Turf Paradise Drive and Pimlico Drive in Pasco, WA ended after several gunshots, leaving one person dead and two injured. Eric Rosane/erosane@tricityherald.com

Garcia, Panduro-Valenzuela and Morales Salto were in a Nissan Altima when Gawith and Anderson approached the car, according to Gawith’s statement to police.

He told investigators that Anderson and Panduro-Valenzuela began arguing and then Garcia got out of the rear passenger seat and allegedly started shooting, according to court documents.

He believes Panduro-Valenzuela and Morales Salto also opened fire.

Gawith was shot in the lower stomach and in the chest as he stood next to the car. He admitted to having a gun found in a backpack near him but it’s unclear if he returned fire.

Anderson crawled away from the shooting, got his .22 caliber handgun and “unloaded the magazine” toward the Altima, according to Gawith.

He said he saw Anderson fall to the ground and then one of the other two teens got out of the Nissan and shot Anderson twice, according to the documents. He died at the scene.

Candles spell out “NALI” in memory of Denali Anderson, the 20-year-old Kennewick man who was shot dead at a Saturday night party in the 6100 block of Pimlico Drive in Pasco, WA. Eric Rosane/erosane@tricityherald.com

As police were reviewing surveillance video from the shooting, they spotted two males running west on Pimlico Drive after the shooting and getting into a parked Toyota Prius.

Investigators learned from witnesses that Fields, also known as “J3” was one of the two seen running to the car. Jackson was identified as the other, show court documents.

The Prius stopped near a gas station and picked up Garcia.

Panduro-Valenzuela later was dropped off at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland with a gunshot wound to his right arm.

A week later, he was arrested in Spokane along with Garcia and Salto and returned to Pasco to face murder charges.