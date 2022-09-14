Read full article on original website
KTVB
'A classic Boise State Bronco': Alexander Teubner's preparation paying dividends
BOISE, Idaho — Earlier this week on the Jay's Sports Bar podcast, former Boise State great Shane Williams-Rhodes said the most impressive thing about last week's victory in New Mexico was the defense's ability to dominate without it's best player. Standout safety JL Skinner was sidelined with an injury,...
spotonidaho.com
Head coach Andy Avalos evaluates Boise State's win on The Blue (Video)
"Got a chance to play in front of Bronco Nation who was awesome today," Avalos said. "I know we had a few false starts and that had a lot to do with our fans and how loud they were." To read KTVB's full recap of Boise State's 30-7 win over UT Martin, visit ...
KTVB
What's new at Albertsons Stadium in 2022?
BOISE, Idaho — Ahead of Boise State's home opener Saturday at Albertsons Stadium, KTVB's Jay Tust got an inside look at upgrades and new features for Bronco Nation to enjoy in 2022. First, the Ford Fan Zone at DeChevrieux Field has a number of upgrades. The space is free...
KTVB
Boise State beats UT Martin 30-7 in sellout home opener
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State Broncos improved to 2-1 Saturday with a 30-7 win over the UT Martin Skyhawks at Albertsons Stadium. On its first possession of the contest, Boise State's offense had its best drive of 2022. Following a UT Martin three-and-out, the Broncos marched 80 yards in seven plays. Hank Bachmeier found Stefan Cobbs for an early four-yard score to put the home team up 7-0.
KTVB
Boise State's George Holani on two-touchdown, 157-yard outing
Saturday's contest marked Holani's eighth 100-yard rushing performance as a Bronco. In those games, Boise State is a perfect 8-0.
KTVB
Game Tracker: Boise State hosts UT Martin
BOISE, Idaho — Boise State is set to host UT Martin Saturday in Albertsons Stadium in its first home contest since November 2021. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. MT on Fox Sports 1. While Bronco Nation may be dwelling on the fact this is supposed to be a...
KTVB
Back on The Blue: Boise State defends home turf vs. UT Martin
It is go time, Bronco Nation. Boise State is set to play in the comfortable confines of Albertsons Stadium Saturday for the first time since November 2021.
Arbiter Online
New Fan Experience Committee makes its debut at football home opener
The Boise State football team is holding their season home opener on Sept. 17, at 2 p.m. against the University of Tennessee at Martin. A new fan-based organization is set to make its football debut before the game. In early December 2021, Jeramiah Dickey, athletic director for Boise State, announced...
Arbiter Online
Boise State defeats UT Martin 30-7 at the cost of multiple injuries
Despite Boise State’s 30-7 win over UT Martin, it may seem more like a loss. Three Broncos were taken out of the game this evening due to injury. In the first quarter, safety Jared Reed was carted off the field with a leg injury. Next, cornerback Caleb Biggers suffered an arm injury and was walked off the field.
REVIVING THE PIONEER: Local mayors among many Idaho officials pushing for restoration of passenger rail service
It’s been 25 years since a passenger train traveled out of the Boise Depot. From 1977 to 1997, Amtrak ran service through Boise as well as Pocatello on the Seattle-to-Salt Lake City Pioneer Route. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean is working to make that history a new reality. “We’re working hard to bring folks together to...
KTVB
Highlights: Nampa defeats Kuna in 5A SIC showdown
The Nampa Bulldogs improved to 3-1 Friday night after defeating the Kuna Kavemen (3-2) 45-23. Nampa has won three-straight games since Week 1.
KIVI-TV
Albertsons Stadium unveiling new "Locals Corner" for all home games this season
BOISE, Idaho — Albertsons Stadium is unveiling their new project, "Local's Corner," in the stadium. It is a section of the stadium that will be designated for local breweries to sell beer. Along with the local's corner, the stadium will have food trucks around the parking lot in "Broncos Alley." Food trucks have been invited to the stadium before, but this year there is a larger emphasis on the experience as a whole, which is why breweries have now been invited to join.
idaho.gov
F&G receives multiple reports of mountain lion in Garden City and West Boise
Between Sept. 12 and Sept. 14, Idaho Fish and Game’s Southwest Region Office received multiple reports of a mountain lion moving through western Boise and Garden City. Footage of the animal was captured on two residential doorbell cameras, allowing Fish and Game to confirm that the animal was a mountain lion.
kidnewsradio.com
Idaho sells only 1 of 5 island parcels on Payette Lake
EAGLE, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho officials on Wednesday sold only one of five parcels at an auction involving a 14-acre island in Payette Lake near the vacation and second-home town of McCall in west-central Idaho. One parcel of Cougar Island at Payette Lake sold at auction for $2,025,000, which...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Idaho gubernatorial candidate paid $4,000 in campaign funds to criminal defense attorney firm
Originally published Sept. 15 on Idaho Reports.A review of gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy’s campaign finance report shows he paid $4,000 in campaign donations to the law firm that represented him in a criminal case. The payment, made Aug. 8 to Idaho Injury Law Group on Franklin Road in Boise,...
Oregon Couple Killed in Southeast Idaho Plane Crash
PRESTON, Idaho (KLIX)-East Idaho authorities say an Oregon couple were killed in a plane crash Wednesday afternoon in Franklin County. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said in a statement the two had departed Boise and were headed to Rock Springs, Wyoming when their plane reportedly went down Wednesday morning east of Preston. Recovery crews were working to retrieve the bodies and inform family members. The sheriff's office said the couple had plans to make several cross country flights. Investigators were expected on scene today.
