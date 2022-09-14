ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Natchez Democrat

Hunters help needed to fight CWD, kicking off with velvet season

JACKSON — Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks need hunters help in combating Chronic Wasting Disease this entire deer season. The inaugural velvet season opens Friday and runs until Sunday. It allows hunters an opportunity to harvest a legal buck in velvet while helping collect data on the prevalence of CWD in the state for MDWFP through hunter harvest.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
Applications being accepted for MS State Trooper academy

BROOKHAVEN — Is there room in your future to be a Mississippi State Trooper?. Trooper First Class Craig James of Mississippi Highway Patrol Public Affairs said applications are now being accepted for the Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop M training academy, which starts in late January of 2023. The application...
BROOKHAVEN, MS

