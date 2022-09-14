ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilman, IL

Man on the run from police

By Christy Jankowski
 4 days ago

GILMAN, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities said a man is on the run after an incident at the Gilman train station.

Authorities said they are searching for Joel T. Smith as a person of interest. Smith was last seen running on foot northeast towards Route 24 from the train station. Smith was wearing a black button-up shirt and jeans.

Witnesses said they saw someone running away from police into a cornfield by a truck stop.

Because of the chase, Iroquois West School District is on a soft lockdown. According to a social media post , students will not be going outside of school buildings.

The Gilman Police Department, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police and National Canadian Railroad Police are assisting at the scene.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call 911.

The Iroquois West School District is no longer on a soft lockdown. The Homecoming parade and other activities are on schedule for Wednesday night.

“In consulting with the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department, we are off soft lockdown,” the district posted on its Facebook page. “We will release using our regular procedures at our regular times. Additionally, there are no changes to the after-school activities at this time.”

Police are still searching for the Smith.

