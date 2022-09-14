UPDATE: Woman found dead in Sioux Falls apartment following standoff

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A woman is dead and a man suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a police standoff at an apartment complex near 45th and Western in Sioux Falls Wednesday morning.

Law enforcement on the scene of an apartment building in the south-central part of the city shared an update on what developed.

Authorities say officers were fired upon when they first responded earlier this morning. Police noticed a child by the door and got the child away safely.

Once SWAT went inside, they found a man who had shot himself, a woman who had been killed and a second child, who was safe.

8:30 a.m. CT

A large police presence and Sioux Falls SWAT can be seen outside an apartment building in south-central Sioux Falls Wednesday morning.

The KELOLAND News photographer on scene says additional SWAT teams and Sioux Falls Fire Rescue are now on scene.

Officers with the Sioux Falls Police Department were called to the 3600 block of South Willow Ave. just before 8 a.m.

A KELOLAND News photographer is on scene. Deputies with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office and South Dakota Highway Patrol are also on scene.

This is a developing story. This story will be updated when more details become available.

