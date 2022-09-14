ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

UPDATE: Woman found dead in Sioux Falls apartment following standoff

By Marissa Lute
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24wZJe_0hvLp1kh00

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A woman is dead and a man suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a police standoff at an apartment complex near 45th and Western in Sioux Falls Wednesday morning.

Law enforcement on the scene of an apartment building in the south-central part of the city shared an update on what developed.

Authorities say officers were fired upon when they first responded earlier this morning. Police noticed a child by the door and got the child away safely.

Once SWAT went inside, they found a man who had shot himself, a woman who had been killed and a second child, who was safe.

8:30 a.m. CT

A large police presence and Sioux Falls SWAT can be seen outside an apartment building in south-central Sioux Falls Wednesday morning.

The KELOLAND News photographer on scene says additional SWAT teams and Sioux Falls Fire Rescue are now on scene.

Officers with the Sioux Falls Police Department were called to the 3600 block of South Willow Ave. just before 8 a.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UgL34_0hvLp1kh00
Questions about Noem’s surgery; former officer pleads guilty; new Jeep for vet

A KELOLAND News photographer is on scene. Deputies with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office and South Dakota Highway Patrol are also on scene.

This is a developing story. This story will be updated when more details become available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 1

Related
dakotanewsnow.com

Attempted break-in leads to shots fired in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A man is in custody following an attempted break-in that led to shots being fired in Sioux Falls. It happened just before 5 a.m. Saturday at an apartment complex in the 4700 block of South Baha Avenue, according to the Sioux Falls Police Department.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Sioux Falls meth dealer sentenced

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Sioux Falls meth dealer now knows his fate. Oleg Vasiliyvich Manuylo, age 30, was sentenced to 10 years and one month in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release. Manuylo knowingly and intentionally conspired with others known and unknown, to distribute...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Crime & Safety
KELOLAND TV

Call for backup; Madison shooting justified; mattress donation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday! Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police are investigating a murder and attempted suicide at a Sioux Falls apartment building Wednesday morning. As the standoff started officers on the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls shooting; death investigation; roundabouts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, September 15. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A woman is dead, and two kids are safe after a shooting at a Sioux Falls apartment Wednesday morning. The suspect is in the hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Police provide more details on murder-suicide attempt

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have new information tonight about an apparent murder, suicide attempt in Sioux Falls Wednesday morning. Police have identified the woman who was killed as Brianna Marie Mattix-Hatch. Police arrived at this apartment at 7:45 Wednesday morning after getting a call for an unknown...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Woman accused of witness tampering arrested

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls woman, accused of threatening a witness in a murder trial last month, is now in the Minnehaha County Jail. We first reported that authorities were looking for Cassandra Grant on August 26th. According to court documents, Grant had posted a picture...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sioux City#Apartment Building#Police#Violent Crime#Sioux Falls Fire Rescue#South Willow Ave#Noem#Jeep#Nexstar Media Inc
dakotanewsnow.com

Mike Lindell’s FBI phone seizure tied to Sioux Falls Cyber Symposium

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In August 2021, Mike Lindell’s cyber symposium at the Military Alliance brought Sioux Falls into the spotlight as politicians and I-T professionals reviewed Lindell’s claim that voting machines were hacked in previous elections. Although the data presented was found to be...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Man wanted for dangerous assault and weapons charges in Minnehaha County

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an 18-year-old man with charges regarding assault and dangerous weapon use. Sheriffs are seeking information regarding the location of 18-year-old Damien Jo Westra, who is wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Dangerous Weapon & Discharge of a Firearm at an Occupied Structure. Westra is 5′11″ and weighs approximately 145 lbs.
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
kelo.com

Family dispute in Sioux Falls leaves one woman dead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A family dispute is southwest Sioux Falls this morning left one woman dead. According to Officer Sam Clemens, Sioux Falls Police were called to an apartment for a family dispute. They knocked and entered partially when the suspect shot at them. Officers grabbed a five-year-old child who was near the door and left the apartment. Reinforcement was requested with multiple agencies responding. During negotiations, another child was heard inside. Law enforcement was also made aware that the suspect had called somebody saying he shot the woman. SWAT then entered the apartment to check on the woman and child. The suspect turned the gun on himself when the SWAT team entered. The woman was found dead. The other child was not harmed. The suspect has been taken to a hospital.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kelo.com

Rapid City man arrested in Sioux Falls for domestic violence, kidnapping

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Rapid City man sits in a Sioux Falls jail. Theophilus Joseph Gary II, 43, is facing numerous charges including Domestic Abuse, 2nd degree kidnapping, and possession of stolen vehicle. Police say that Gary held a 40 year old woman hostage in her apartment...
KELOLAND TV

Police arrest suspect on arson charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars, accused of setting several fires. Police were called around 8 p.m. Tuesday to an area just east of downtown. Officers found fires in four different dumpsters within a few blocks of each other. “Officers were able to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls 18-year-old faces attempted murder charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An 18-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars, accused of the attempted murder of a man he didn’t know. It’s a case involving a stolen gun, an unlocked car and a fight. It all started around 6 o’clock Friday evening in a...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kiwaradio.com

Hog Barn Damaged In Fire Near Doon

Doon, Iowa– A hog barn was damaged in a fire on Thursday, September 15, 2022, near Doon. According to Assistant Doon Fire Chief Adam Van Engen, at about 8:25 a.m., the Doon Fire Department was called to the report of a hog barn fire at 2624 260th Street, a mile and three-quarters west of the south side of Doon.
DOON, IA
KELOLAND TV

More roundabouts possible in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Sioux Falls installed its first roundabout in about 2008 and its working on its fifth. The circular multiple lane turning options are often considered an option to replace traffic signals as the city reviews street projects, said engineer Andy Berg. But...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy