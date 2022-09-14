ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 2

Related
The Hill

Newsom signs controversial social media bill into California law

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has signed into law a social media transparency measure that he says protects residents from hate and disinformation posts spread through social media platforms. A.B. 587 will require social media companies to publicly post their policies regarding hate speech, disinformation, harassment and extremism on their...
SFGate

The California county where MAGA took control

REDDING, Calif. — Times are grim in the cowboy far north of California. Wildfires rage. COVID-19 lingers. Drought has stripped most of the snow from Mount Shasta and shrunken Shasta Lake. But other business has consumed the Shasta County Board of Supervisors meetings. “We’ve been duped!” one resident charged...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
State
California State
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antitrust Laws#Amazon Prime Day#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Company Amazon
SFGate

Thousands march in Turkey to demand ban on LGBTQ groups

ISTANBUL (AP) — An anti-LGBTQ group marched Sunday in Istanbul, demanding that LGBTQ associations be shuttered and their activities banned, in the largest demonstration of its kind in Turkey. Several thousand people joined the demonstration dubbed “The Big Family Gathering.” Kursat Mican, a speaker for the organizers, said they...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Walmart
SFGate

Prime Time for Women founder finds ways to connect

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — Her research into healthy aging convinced Bernadette Wagner long ago that women who connect with each other are healthier, happier and more productive. So four years ago, she founded a nonprofit organization designed to foster those relationships for women in their “prime.”. “When we...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
LocalNewsMatters.org

California lifts vaccine mandate for school staff

Teachers and other school staff who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 will no longer have to be tested weekly to remain on campuses after this week. Tuesday State Public Health Officer Dr. Tomas Aragon rescinded a public health order requiring that all school employees show proof of vaccination or be tested at least weekly. The new policy is effective Sept. 17.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy