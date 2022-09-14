Read full article on original website
Newsom signs controversial social media bill into California law
California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has signed into law a social media transparency measure that he says protects residents from hate and disinformation posts spread through social media platforms. A.B. 587 will require social media companies to publicly post their policies regarding hate speech, disinformation, harassment and extremism on their...
California voters legalized cannabis last decade. So why is the illegal market more successful than ever?
Two California Residents Become Victims of Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' Scams in Bank Scams
Anyone can be a victim of a bank scam, and criminals continue to use the latest technology to pull of their scams. In these two stories, two California residents fall victim to the Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' scam.
The California county where MAGA took control
REDDING, Calif. — Times are grim in the cowboy far north of California. Wildfires rage. COVID-19 lingers. Drought has stripped most of the snow from Mount Shasta and shrunken Shasta Lake. But other business has consumed the Shasta County Board of Supervisors meetings. “We’ve been duped!” one resident charged...
Gov. Newsom signs first bill to regulate dog trainers
The first law ever to regulate dog trainers requires them to disclose any criminal convictions or civil judgments related to their business.
$32M Sea Cliff mansion, home to SF interior designer, showcases the 'California look'
Panoramic ocean views, a poolside courtyard and private access to Baker Beach all for $32 million.
What Polls Say About Newsom vs. DeSantis in Hypothetical 2024 Matchup
The California Democrat on Friday challenged the Florida Republican to a debate as speculation swirls about both of their 2024 ambitions.
Ron DeSantis may have kidnapped migrants, Gavin Newsom writes to DOJ
If the migrants were lured onto the planes under false pretenses, Newsom believes it would amount to state-sanctioned kidnapping.
Migrants reportedly put on a plane from Texas to Sacramento not knowing who purchased the tickets and had to walk barefoot from California airport to a local charity
"They were really confused," a volunteer for NorCal Resist told local news regarding the migrants who were sent from a migrant center in Texas.
Southern California woman used prisoners' names to steal $515,000 in pandemic aid, feds say
Cynthia Ann Hernandez, 32, was arrested Wednesday on a seven-count federal grand jury indictment that alleges she filed at least 29 fraudulent applications for pandemic-related unemployment insurance benefits.
Thousands march in Turkey to demand ban on LGBTQ groups
ISTANBUL (AP) — An anti-LGBTQ group marched Sunday in Istanbul, demanding that LGBTQ associations be shuttered and their activities banned, in the largest demonstration of its kind in Turkey. Several thousand people joined the demonstration dubbed “The Big Family Gathering.” Kursat Mican, a speaker for the organizers, said they...
GOP governors migrant relocation efforts mirror 'Reverse Freedom Rides' used by southern segregationists in the 1960s, advocates says
In the 1960s, a southern segregationist group falsely promised hundreds of Black Americans housing and jobs before sending them to northern cities.
Prime Time for Women founder finds ways to connect
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — Her research into healthy aging convinced Bernadette Wagner long ago that women who connect with each other are healthier, happier and more productive. So four years ago, she founded a nonprofit organization designed to foster those relationships for women in their “prime.”. “When we...
Murder and intrigue at California's last great Gilded Age mansion
There are few homes in the world quite like Carolands.
California taxpayers are about to get gas refunds. What you need to know
The $9.5-billion California tax refund program will provide one-time payments of up to $1,050 for some families.
California may permanently shrink discounts for low-income internet, cellular customers
DURING THE PANDEMIC, California took major steps to boost cell phone and internet access to vulnerable communities throughout the state, especially to low-income households. In July 2021, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law a $6 billion statewide plan to expand high-speed internet infrastructure in rural and other under-resourced regions. And...
California lifts vaccine mandate for school staff
Teachers and other school staff who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 will no longer have to be tested weekly to remain on campuses after this week. Tuesday State Public Health Officer Dr. Tomas Aragon rescinded a public health order requiring that all school employees show proof of vaccination or be tested at least weekly. The new policy is effective Sept. 17.
Another California exodus: Dairy cows leave for greener pastures in Texas, Arizona as farms squeezed
The industry has been hurt by shrinking real estate, more affordable land in other states and the shortage of water and other natural resources.
Old-school California Mexican restaurants, por vida
Mocked, maligned and ignored, Cal-Mex dining is a testament to our state's true history — and the food is glorious
Westfield Santa Anita buyer is Southern California real estate investor Wen Shan Chang
The mall, now named the Shops at Santa Anita, will continue to be managed by French retail property giant Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield.
