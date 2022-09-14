ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man dead after ‘farming accident’ in Wayne County

By WHIO Staff
 4 days ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Indiana — A 62-year-old man is dead after the tractor he was driving rolled over Tuesday afternoon in Wayne County.

Deputies responded to the 7100 block of Morgan Creek Road in Williamsburg around 1:08 p.m. on a report of a farming accident, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

It was reported a tractor had rolled over on top of the driver, identified as John Frost, 62, of Williamsburg.

The investigation revealed Frost was attempting to remove a small tree with a utility tractor and a chain. As Frost was attempting to pull the tree with the tractor, the tractor rolled over, trapping him between the seat and the ground, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office says Frost’s brother was visiting from Alabama and discovered the overturned tractor and called 911.

Initial efforts by Frost’s brother to free him were unsuccessful due to the weight and position of the tractor, the sheriff’s office said.

Frost was pronounced dead at the scene.

