Today’s Rental was chosen for the proximity to Meridian Hill/Malcolm X Park and no other reason, obviously

themunchonline.com
3331 Hewitt Ave #1
1st floor apartment with plenty of natural light in. - 1st Floor Apartment with Formica kitchen countertops and oak cabinetry, WHITE appliances. Great open floor plan and wall balcony door that lets plenty of natural light in. Holding deposit of $500.00 is required to be paid immediately after the application...
themunchonline.com
820B S. WASHINGTON ST. #227
Wonderful Studio Condo in Old Town! - Living room and Dining room with pantry. Wood floors. Updated kitchen with granite counters and SS appliances. Closet space. Laundry shared in each building. Exercise room and bike storage in building 906. Grills and picnic tables outside. Just blocks from King St and...
WJLA
'This was refreshing': Neighbors hope H Street Festival changes perception of community
WASHINGTON (7News) — With music blaring, vendors selling merchandise, and neighbors enjoying each other's company, the H Street Festival in Northeast D.C. served as a warm goodbye to summer, but neighbors said this was also an opportunity to change the community's recent image. The festival dates back more than...
themunchonline.com
102 W. Deer Park Road
"Coming Soon" Beautiful 4/3 split level close to 270 & MARC train! - Great ---4 Bed / 3 BA ---split level single family home with granite counter tops and cathedral style ceilings, updated kitchen & bathrooms. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on top level. 1 bedroom, 1 bath on lower level walkout connected to 2 car garage! Fenced in rear yard, SO CLOSE to RideOn bus stop, MARC train, METRO, right off of I-270 and I-370. Summit Hall ES, Forest Oak MS & Gaithersburg HS.
mocoshow.com
Fryer’s Roadside Sold to the Owners of All Set Restaurant and Money Muscle BBQ
Earlier this month we let you know that Fryer’s Roadside, described as “a traditional walk-up window Chicken Shack/Ice Cream Stand”, was available for sale for an asking price of $150,000. The restaurant has been sold to Chef Ed Reavis and Jennifer Meltzer, owners of All Set Restaurant and Money Muscle BBQ, according to a report by Source of the Spring (statement available below). Details of the sale are currently unavailable.
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen because of the roof deck, balcony and I love the name Highview & Castle Manor, obviously
This rental is located at 2505 13th St NW Suite 102 near Clifton Street NW. The Craigslist ad says:. “$2,085 / 1br – 779ft2 – This gorgeous 1 Bed, 1 Bath will not disappoint. Highview & Castle Manor (Columbia Heights) Community Location: 2505 13th St NW Suite 102...
themunchonline.com
2131 Florida Avenue
Cozy 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Apartment - This cozy 1 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment. This apartment includes, all new light fixtures, ceiling fans, kitchen with separate dinning room area, beautiful hardwood floors throughout and a community laundry room located on the first floor of the building. This apartment is located three blocks...
popville.com
Bonus Garden Haul and Related Note from your Neighbors
Thanks to Michele for sending the beautiful shot above from Kalorama: “All the habaneros a girl could ever want.”. And thanks to John for sending the neighbor note from Adams Morgan:. “I chewed one up this morning. It was small. It was yellow. And I owe my tongue continued...
Private Botanical Preserve Becomes Northern Virginia’s Newest Park
You’ve likely driven by the Winkler Botanical Preserve, and possibly never noticed. It’s 45 wooded acres in Alexandria’s West End, tucked between apartment and office towers and I-395. Within the preserve, the urban landscape and rush of car traffic gives way to a mature forest filled with native plants, and the sound of a cascading waterfall.
popville.com
Sweet City Ride – 1960 Chrysler Imperial
Thanks to John for sending from Dupont: “1960 Chrysler Imperial in mint condition.” My goodness:. For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser. Festival, Petworth. “Celebrate Petworth THIS...
WTOP
A massive new sewer tunnel in Alexandria hopes to clean up the Potomac
Officials in Alexandria, Virginia, will ramp up a tunneling project well below the city’s surface next month in an effort to divert sewage from spilling into the Potomac River. The 380-ton tunnel boring machine named “Hazel” was lowered 138 feet — or about 12 stories — into a pumping...
WJLA
SEE IT: Car flips into yard in Fairfax County neighborhood
LORTON, Va. — A car flipped over into a yard in Lorton, Va. Saturday near I-95, but the driver only suffered minor injuries. A witness told 7News' Victoria Sanchez one woman was in the car and was talking to first responders. Neighbors told Sanchez that the house was empty...
WTOP
Black-owned coffee shop featured in DC Startup Week coming to H Street
Jaliyaa Coffee is set to open on D.C.’s H Street NE in late October, along with a coffee truck that will roam around the city at the beginning of the month. Twenty-nine-year-old Mohamed Jalloh, who is from Sierra Leone, is the founder and owner of the company. He told WTOP that the name has a special meaning.
10 New Happy Hours Around The D.C. Area To Try This Fall
Do you feel it? That end-of-summer mourning in the air? Autumn’s equinox still lies ahead of us, which means it’s the perfect time of year to bask in the bittersweetness of summer’s end. Feel what you need to feel, but don’t forget that when the outdoor movies and concerts leave the D.C. area, so do the heat waves, humidity and mosquitoes. And when fall comes, it brings (however briefly) near-perfect temperatures, bright colors, and delicious seasonal drinks.
Pull Up a Stool at the 5 Most Beautiful Bars in Washington, DC
When we talk about the most beautiful bars in Washington, D.C., what we’re talking about is the bar in the bar, the place behind which the bartenders work. What you’re looking at when you’re seated on your stool. Atmosphere matters. Lighting is extremely important. Some of these places are bright, some are dark. All are appropriate for the space.
townandtourist.com
20 Best Boozy, Bottomless Brunches in Washington, DC (Get An Uber!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Washington, DC, is a fabulous place to brunch, especially if you’re looking for a boozy and bottomless weekend excursion. There’s something about eating good food in the national capital with a drink in hand that makes a business or pleasure trip that much better. Even if you’re native to DC, you might want to take a trip to these top twenty brunch spots and live your best life.
Overheard In D.C.: Formerly Known As DILF
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
WJLA
Two-story building partially collapses reported in Columbia Heights
WASHINGTON (7News) — On Saturday afternoon, a two-story building collapsed in the 700 block of Otis Place NW in Washington D.C. The unoccupied middle-row home in Columbia Heights partially collapsed around 2 p.m., fire officials said. Adjacent dwellings were also evacuated. As of right now, no injuries have been...
ffxnow.com
Amazon awards $2 million grant for affordable housing in Alexandria area
A local project will receive $2 million in funding from Amazon to secure 18 affordable housing units in the Alexandria area of Fairfax County. Amazon has awarded Good Shepherd Housing and Family Services, an Alexandria-based nonprofit organization that offers assistive housing services, with the grant to acquire 18 homes in the Colchester Towne Condominiums community of the county.
mocoshow.com
Dunkin’ & Baskin-Robbins in Four Corners to Celebrate Grand Opening with Free Coffee or Free Ice Cream Scoops for a Year Giveaway to First 100 Guests on September 17
Dunkin Donuts at 115 University Blvd W, in the Four Corners area of Silver Spring, which opened this past August, will hold its official grand opening celebration on Saturday, September 17, beginning at 9am. The first 100 guests on Saturday will receive free coffee or free ice cream scoops for one year. Additional details below courtesy of Dunkin:
