Today’s Rental was chosen for the proximity to Meridian Hill/Malcolm X Park and no other reason, obviously

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Washington, DC, is a fabulous place to brunch, especially if you’re looking for a boozy and bottomless weekend excursion. There’s something about eating good food in the national capital with a drink in hand that makes a business or pleasure trip that much better. Even if you’re native to DC, you might want to take a trip to these top twenty brunch spots and live your best life.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO