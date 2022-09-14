BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2022--

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP ), a global leader in satellite solutions, primarily serving the United States and Allied aerospace and defense industries, today announced Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Marc Bell will present at the Benzinga All Access event on Friday, September 16. The event will feature in-depth one-on-one conversations with executives across a wide range of industries and asset classes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220914005199/en/

Terran Orbital Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Marc Bell to Present on Benzinga All Access (Image Credit: Terran Orbital Corporation)

Bell’s interview will be broadcast live at 9:40 a.m. ET and can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yvTx0NKGuRQ. An archived recording will be available on Terran Orbital’s investor relation website: https://investors.terranorbital.com.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of satellites primarily serving the United States and Allied aerospace and defense industries. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and on-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220914005199/en/

CONTACT: Virginia Norder

pr@terranorbital.com

949-508-6404

KEYWORD: FLORIDA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SATELLITE DEFENSE OTHER DEFENSE MILITARY TECHNOLOGY AEROSPACE GOVERNMENT TECHNOLOGY MANUFACTURING

SOURCE: Terran Orbital Corporation

PUB: 09/14/2022 02:00 PM/DISC: 09/14/2022 02:02 PM