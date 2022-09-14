ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

12-year-old boy charged in shooting at California school

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A 12-year-old boy who police say wounded a fellow student last month at an Oakland school after accidentally firing a gun he brought to campus has been charged in the case, authorities said.

The Oakland Police Department said in a statement Tuesday the boy was charged by the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors did not specify what they boy was charged with, saying they couldn’t discuss the case because it involves a minor.

The 13-year-old boy wounded in the Aug. 29 shooting at Madison Park Academy was treated at a hospital and later released, the department said.

Police said the 12-year-old suspect ran away after firing the weapon but was quickly taken into custody and booked at Juvenile Hall on suspicion of assault with a firearm and other weapons charges.

The shooting took place in an open quad area at the school, which both boys attended, authorities said. The gun was recovered.

The school, which has about 750 students in grades six to 12, was evacuated but reopened the following day with counselors available to students and staff.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

TE George Kittle out for 2nd straight game for 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers star tight end George Kittle will miss a second straight game because of a groin injury. Kittle is inactive for San Francisco’s game Sunday against Seattle after being listed as questionable on the injury report. Kittle also missed the season opener at Chicago after getting hurt in practice earlier that week. Kittle’s injury leaves the Niners without two of their best offensive skill position players with running back Elijah Mitchell on injured reserve with a knee injury. Kittle has been hampered by injuries in recent years. He missed three games with a calf injury last season, eight games in 2020 with injuries to his knee and foot, and three games in 2019 with a groin injury.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
525K+
Post
527M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy