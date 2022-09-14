Meetings: Workforce Development board to meet Sept. 20

The Northeastern Workforce Development Board of Directors will meet at the Albemarle Commission Office in Hertford Thursday, Sept. 20, at 6 p.m. To attend meeting, call 252-404-7093.

College of The Albemarle Board of Trustees’ Finance Committee will meet in the president’s boardroom, Room 100, in Building A, Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 8 a.m. The Policy, Planning, and Student Success Committee will meet at 4 p.m. The Buildings and Grounds Committee will meet Thursday, Sept. 22, at 9 a.m. The board’s Executive Committee will meet at 10 a.m., immediately following the Buildings and Grounds Committee meeting.

The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet at the Albemarle Commission Office in Hertford Thursday, Sept. 22, at 6 p.m. To attend via Zoom, email astallings@accog.org.

The Camden Board of Education will hold a work session in the media center at Camden County High School, Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 6 p.m. to discuss the new high school project. A closed session will follow.