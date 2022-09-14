ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale firefighters eager for new training facility

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e3h8B_0hvLoKpg00

There have been beehives, bumped heads and birds at the Scottsdale fire training facility over the last 25-plus years, but more than anything there has been a breed of men and women who learned how to save lives and protect property.

There is no way to count the number of firefighters who have trained at the Thomas A. Hontz Police  & Fire Training Facility, according to the Scottsdale Fire Department, so there is surely no way to count how many times they put their health and lives on the line for people, homes and businesses.

Scottsdale voters have decided it is time to update the site at 911 N. Stadem Drive in Tempe, and firefighters are looking forward to what’s coming.

“The passing of the bond is a clear sign of our community’s support for our firefighters. Their support will allow us to train our firefighters in an environment that supports our type of training, both in fire and emergency medical services,” said Danny Ables, deputy chief in the department’s training division.

“Modern fire behavior has changed over the last 40 years, and our training must change with the times as it relates to firefighter safety and customer service.”

Training Capt. Tony Ambrosia has seen much of that change over the years at the current site.

“We shared the facility with the pigeons that nested in the second and fourth floors of the buildings. We worked around the feral cats that lived under the training classroom, and we occasionally would have a large hive of bees that would stop by and cause us to go inside for the day,” he said.

“Firefighters are a different breed,” said Ambrosia, who has spent 25 years in Scottsdale fire service.

“It was common for someone to fall and cut their knees, bump their head on a piece of equipment during a training session, only to see them smiling after because they learned something new and had fun doing it.”

Construction of the new buildings will begin next month with a groundbreaking made possible by the bond issue approved in 2019 by Scottsdale voters and, without any supply-chain delays, Ables said it will take two years to build.

When completed, the new training facility, which will be built on the current site, will be nothing like Ambrosia’s early experience.

“Our training yard has changed a lot in the past 25 years. We have gone from a trailer-mounted tower in a blacktop parking lot that had to be raised and lowered for training to the fixed facilities that we have now,” he said.

“The first building that was constructed by city of Scottsdale firefighting was the block constructed building we called the ‘skills’ building. It was constructed with several natural gas props that simulated fire. And we could run simulations all day long.

"The only true problem was that the gas-powered props didn’t produce the heat that can be associated with a fire.”

That will change.

Ables said the updated site will “provide state-of-the-art burn towers with the latest safety features, along with a flashover chamber, which we never had before.”

And it doesn’t end there, he said.

Besides the 5-story burn training tower, there will be:

• A 3-story basic skills building.

• An “outside skills evolution area” that would include hazardous materials props, technical rescue props other training materials as well as a driver-training area.

• A 27,000-square-foot building to include, among other things, multiple conference rooms, offices, auditorium, training classrooms, apparatus bay, locker rooms, bathrooms, fitness room and kitchen.

Those options will provide numerous benefits, Ables said.

Such as:

• A regular recruit academy. Scottsdale will be able to train its own recruits with the space to accommodate 32.

• The updated burn towers and flashover chamber with the latest safety features.

• 167-seat, multipurpose auditorium for conferences, classes and events, such as academy and paramedic school graduations.

• Working commercial kitchen.

• Modern separate male and female locker rooms with showers that can handle 45 personnel.

• A gym that is not on the current site.

• An apparatus bay to park fire trucks inside. They are kept out in the elements at the present facility.

Ables said the department partnered with the University of Arizona to study carcinogenic exposures and the increased risk of firefighters getting cancer.

“Our new training academy design layout was purposely designed to reduce exposures to carcinogens that cause cancer to our firefighters. There is a clean and dirty part of the building.

“We will install saunas at the academy, so after live fire training our members can immediately shower, sit in a sauna to sweat out the toxins, re-shower, change into a clean uniform,” he said.

“This process will reduce exposures and not cross-contaminate the fire truck or fire station, as our crews will be clean upon returning to the stations or their homes."

New washers and dryers and extractors will be on site to wash firefighters' turnout gear.

While the new facility is being built, the Scottsdale Fire Department will train at the Tempe department’s facility and participate in additional joint training, Ables said.

The deputy chief said firefighters are “very excited, waiting patiently.

“We have been in the design and permitting phase going on two years. So, everybody is getting excited watching some of the current movement of equipment and the future deconstruction of our training towers. Everybody is waiting to get down and train.”

Count Ambrosia among them. Still, it is a little bittersweet.

“There are thousands of memories that are going away with the demolition of the training center,” he said, “and the hope is that when the new buildings are built thousands of new memories can be made.”

