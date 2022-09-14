Read full article on original website
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
5 Must-Try Foods if You're Visiting Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found Inside This Small Pennsylvania RestaurantTravel MavenCoraopolis, PA
How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football
Thursday Night Football — that is, the Thursday night NFL games — are now on Amazon Prime Video, and only streaming on Prime Video. That’s true when the Pittsburgh Steelers head to Cleveland to play the Browns on September 22 to open Week 3. It’ll be a short week for both teams, with the AFC rivals having each played games just five days prior.
What the experts are predicting for Patriots vs. Steelers
The New England Patriots tilt with the Pittsburgh Steelers could go either way, or at least that’s the vibe one gets after looking at predictions from all over the country.
Free agent WR Cole Beasley receiving offers; hopes to land with contender
Nearly two months after a report indicated Beasley was drawing interest on the market, ProFootballNetwork.com’s Aaron Wilson notes the 10-year veteran has received multiple offers. While it is not known which teams have submitted contract proposals to Beasley, Wilson adds the Houston native would like to land with a contender.
CBS Sports
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was not happy with Super Bowl's 'corporate' and 'dinner party' atmosphere
Joe Burrow earned a trip to the Super Bowl after just his second season in the NFL. It's a dream come true for a lot of players, but the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback had mixed feelings about it. It wasn't just the fact that the Bengals lost a close game to...
CBS Sports
Falcons' Damien Williams: Won't play this week
Williams (ribs) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports. Williams rejoined the Falcons' Week 1 contest after injuring his ribs early on, but he's missed practice ever since and now will sit out for at least one game. Avery Williams replaced him as the complement to Cordarrelle Patterson in the season opener, and while Williams could be modestly involved again, the Falcons likely will find work for rookie fifth-round pick Tyler Allgeier, who was a healthy scratch Week 1.
Giants' Daniel Bellinger's first NFL catch goes for a touchdown
Bellinger was shut out in Week 1 and the first half of Week 2 - but he ended the Giants’ first drive of the second half Sunday with his first NFL grab, a 16-yarder where he stretched the ball across the plane of the goal line for a score.
CBS Sports
Colts' Michael Pittman: Out against Jacksonville
Pittman (quad) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Jacksonville, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports. Pittman's quad issue occurred during Wednesday's practice and is apparently severe enough to keep him out a week. With Pittman and Alec Pierce (concussion) out, Ashton Dulin and Mike Strachan will get increased snaps with Parris Campbell the lone starter from last week.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Mike Danna: Won't return Thursday
Danna (calf) was ruled out for the remainder of Thursday night's game against the Chargers, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports. Danna recorded two tackles over 35 defensive snaps played before exiting with an unspecified calf injury during the second half of the Chiefs' Week 2 tilt. While the exact nature and severity of this issue is still unclear, the backup defensive end will now have a 10-day break to work his way back heading into Kansas City's next game Sept. 25.
CBS Sports
Jets' C.J. Uzomah: To be game-time call
Coach Robert Saleh said Friday that Uzomah (hamstring) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's contest against the Browns, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports. Uzomah is coming off a full practice Wednesday and a limited session Thursday, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him be listed as questionable on Friday's injury report. Tyler Conklin operated as the Jets' top tight end during the team's season-opening loss to Baltimore, while Uzomah was not targeted.
CBS Sports
Saints' Mark Ingram: Questionable for Sunday
Ingram (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports. Ingram was able to log limited sessions during Week 2 prep, which can't be said for the Saints' top running back Alvin Kamara, who didn't practice Thursday or Friday. Both Kamara and Ingram are questionable for Week 2, but the latter has a better shot to suit up Sunday given their respective activity levels this week. In the end, Ingram's availability and potential increased workload will be confirmed about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.
CBS Sports
Texans' Justin Britt: Won't play against Broncos
Britt won't play Sunday against the Broncos for personal reasons, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Britt played every snap during the Texans' Week 1 tie against the Colts, but he'll be held off the field for Week 2. It's not yet clear whether he'll be able to return for the team's Week 3 matchup against Chicago on Sept. 25, but Scott Quessenberry will serve as Houston's starting center against Denver.
CBS Sports
Bills' Gabe Davis: Surprise addition to injury report
Davis was added to the injury report Saturday with an ankle injury and is listed as questionable for Monday's contest against the Titans. Davis did practice in limited fashion Saturday, but it's obviously not an ideal situation to see the stud wide receiver appear on the injury report so late into the week. Expect more information to trickle out regarding Davis' status prior to the 7:15 PM ET kickoff Monday.
CBS Sports
Jets' Kenny Yeboah: Heads to active roster
The Jets elevated Yeboah from the practice squad to their active roster Saturday for Sunday's game against the Browns. Yeboah didn't make the initial 53-man roster but inked a practice-squad deal at the beginning of September. He'll get his first look on the active roster, but it's unclear what his role will be. C.J. Uzomah (hamstring) is unlikely to play and Jeremy Ruckert was a healthy scratch for Week 1, but Tyler Conklin and Lawrence Cager are still expected to garner the majority of the tight-end snaps.
CBS Sports
Jets' Braxton Berrios: Puts in full practice
Berrios (heel) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Berrios had been limited in the Jets' first Week 2 session Wednesday due to the heel issue, but his upgrade to full activity a day later puts him in the clear for Sunday's game in Cleveland. Though he faces more competition for reps at receiver in 2022 with the addition of rookie first-round pick Garrett Wilson and with Corey Davis and Elijah Moore healthy again after injury-plagued 2021 campaigns, Berrios still saw a decent amount of involvement in the Jets' Week 1 loss to Baltimore. He played 47 percent of the Jets' offensive snaps and finished with five receptions for 37 yards on six targets.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Kenneth Walker: Falls back to limited practice
Walker (hernia) was limited at Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. During Week 1 prep, Walker was held out of practice entirely as he continued his recovery from a mid-August hernia procedure. This week, he kicked it off with a full session Wednesday, only to downgrade slightly one day later. The development may have been maintenance-related to ensure Walker gets to the weekend ready for his pro debut. Still, his activity level and eventual designation, or lack thereof, on Friday's injury report will provide insight into whether or not active status is possible Sunday at San Francisco. If Walker is available this weekend, the rookie second-round pick could be eased into action, especially with Rashaad Penny entrenched at the top of the depth chart.
Ravens-Dolphins Notebook: Secondary Issues Arise
Several Ravens cornerbacks have landed on the injury list. However, they get some good news.
CBS Sports
Bills' Dane Jackson: Unable to practice
Jackson (knee) did not practice Thursday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Jackson's injury appears to be a new one, as he was seen wearing a sleeve over his left leg on the sidelines. The third-year pro was a standout in camp and earned a starting job at corner, at least while Tre'Davious White (knee) is out of action. If Jackson is unable to go Sunday against the Titans, it could lead to rookies Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford both getting the start.
CBS Sports
Bears' Velus Jones: Back to no practice
Jones (hamstring) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice. After a seeming test run on the field Wednesday, when he was considering limited, Jones may have taken a step back as he tends to a hamstring injury. The rookie third-round pick is seeking his pro debut, but that could be in danger if he logs another DNP to wrap up Week 2 prep.
CBS Sports
Sunday Night Football odds, spread, line: Packers vs. Bears prediction, NFL picks from expert who's 51-17
Long-time NFC North rivals will meet on Sunday Night Football when the Green Bay Packers, led by Aaron Rodgers, take on Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears. Green Bay is 0-1 after a disappointing loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1, though the Packers will have home field advantage at Lambeau Field. Chicago opened the season with a comeback victory at home over the San Francisco 49ers. The Packers lead the all-time series 103-95-6.
Pitt Basketball Fills Open Roster Spot with Former WPIAL G
The Pitt Panthers have filled their last open roster spot.
