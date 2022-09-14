ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 9/14 – Senator Jeff Golden to Hold Medford Town Hall with Secretary of State Shemia Fagan Today at 6 pm, Vehicle Accident in Kerby at ‘It’s a Burl’, Wildfire Updates

roguevalleymagazine.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

Related
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Friday 9/16 – Grants Pass Police Non-Emergent Phone Line Disruption, Josephine County and Bureau Of Land Management Re-Open Some Recreation Sites Along Rogue River

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Grants Pass Police Non-Emergent Phone Line Disruption. This afternoon, our internet service provider notified the Grants Pass Police Department of a fiber optic...
GRANTS PASS, OR
KGW

Biden administration targets Oregon coast for wind power generation

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Biden administration on Thursday announced plans to develop floating platforms off the Oregon coast that could create wind-generated electricity to power millions of homes. The administration is looking to create enough energy with the floating platform technology that generates up to 15 gigawatts of power,...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Medford, OR
City
Springfield, OR
Local
Oregon Government
City
Roseburg, OR
City
Kerby, OR
State
Oregon State
City
Oakridge, OR
Medford, OR
Government
KATU.com

Poll: Most Oregon voters want Measure 110 to remain

PORTLAND, Ore. — A new poll shows a controversial drug law in Oregon still has strong support statewide. Oregonians overwhelmingly voted 'yes' on Measure 110 in November 2020 to decriminalize the use of small amounts of hard drugs and open up money for addiction treatment. Backers of the ballot measure hailed it as a revolutionary move for the United States. Two years later, those same supporters are pleading for patience while high-profile critics and opponents are already wanting to repeal the law.
OREGON STATE
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Thursday 9/15 – Another Illegal Grow Bust Near Wolf Creek, Rabies Discovered In Josephine County, Wild Fire Updates

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Josephine Co. Sheriff’s Office Serve Marijuana Search Warrant – Another Illegal Grow Bust Near Wolf Creek. On September 13, 2022, the...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shemia Fagan
Person
Jeff Golden
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Best Candidate to Represent Oregon Senate District 16 – Melissa Busch

This summer I had the opportunity to meet and speak with Melissa Busch on more than one occasion. Melissa is young, intelligent, high energy and completely dedicated to serving the individuals and families of our north coast. I have come to the conclusion that she is the best candidate to represent us as state senator in Salem for Senate Dist 16.
OREGON STATE
oregontoday.net

Governor Kate Brown Announces Klamath County District Attorney Vacancy 2023 health rates finalized for individual, small group m…

Eve Costello to resign as Klamath County District Attorney. If granted, Oregon would be the first state to receive direct assistance under a Presidential Emergency Declaration for wildfires. Deadline to register is Sept. 19. Governor Kate Brown joined Biden-Harris Administration Officials, U.S. Senator Ron Wyden to announce first of its...
OREGON STATE
KGW

Oregon voters to consider gun control measure

PORTLAND, Oregon — Oregonians will vote in November on a measure that would add additional requirements for someone trying to buy and own a firearm. If Measure 114 passes, it would ban ammunition magazines that hold more than 10 rounds. Before people even try to buy a gun, they would need to acquire a “permit to purchase" issued by law enforcement. Applicants would also need to show photo identification, provide fingerprints, take gun safety training and pass a criminal background check regardless of how long it would take to complete.
OREGON STATE
philomathnews.com

Oregon officials report new uptick in mail about election fraud conspiracies

For the clerks who handle elections in most Oregon counties, September and October are busy months. There are ballots to proofread, print and ship, first to overseas or military voters and then to the rest of Oregon’s nearly 3 million voters; last-minute voter registrations or address changes to process; routine testing of election equipment. And, because clerks and their staff split their time between running elections and recording documents such as deeds and mortgages, a steady flow of non-election paperwork.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Oregon Health Plan#Oregon Legislature#Health System#Rogue Valley News#State#Vehicle Accident#Wynne Broadcasting#American Medical Response#Oregon State Police#Osp#Jackson County Sheriff
KTVL

Donut Country offering $17 per hour, still short-staffed

MEDFORD — As businesses continue to deal with staffing shortages, many are offering more money per hour in hopes of finding and retaining the much-needed help. In Medford, the beloved Donut Country is offering $17 per hour after three or four weeks of training in hopes of doing just that.
MEDFORD, OR
theportlandmedium.com

Power Shutoff Notices Sent Prompted By Fire

Last week, Oregon fire danger concerns prompted power shutoff notices to be issued. Pacific Power notified 12,000 customers in five counties south and west of Portland of a potential public safety power shutoff. It was to take effect from early Friday through Saturday. Portland General Electric officials also talked about shutting off power in 10 areas because of the risk of fire. This move impacted about 30,000.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PPP
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
The Oregonian

Watch demolition of 656-foot-tall Oregon smokestack and boiler

Portland General Electric contractors demolished the 656-foot-tall stack and boiler at the Boardman Coal Plant in eastern Oregon at 10 a.m. Thursday. According to a press release from PGE, engineers and explosive specialists placed explosives at the base of the stack and around the supporting structure of the boiler. The explosives were triggered within seconds of each other, causing the stack and boiler to come down quickly.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy