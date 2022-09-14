Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 9/14 – Senator Jeff Golden to Hold Medford Town Hall with Secretary of State Shemia Fagan Today at 6 pm, Vehicle Accident in Kerby at ‘It’s a Burl’, Wildfire Updates

Read full article on original website
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Friday 9/16 – Grants Pass Police Non-Emergent Phone Line Disruption, Josephine County and Bureau Of Land Management Re-Open Some Recreation Sites Along Rogue River
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Grants Pass Police Non-Emergent Phone Line Disruption. This afternoon, our internet service provider notified the Grants Pass Police Department of a fiber optic...
ijpr.org
Oregon governor’s race will dictate the state’s direction on battling climate change
In the last decade, Oregon has sought to position itself as a bulwark against human-caused climate change. Alongside Washington and California, state leaders have passed laws that chart a path to carbon-free power, require cleaner-burning auto fuel and regulate emissions from major polluters. In many ways, the outcome of the...
Biden administration targets Oregon coast for wind power generation
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Biden administration on Thursday announced plans to develop floating platforms off the Oregon coast that could create wind-generated electricity to power millions of homes. The administration is looking to create enough energy with the floating platform technology that generates up to 15 gigawatts of power,...
Oregon political leaders want to revisit huge data center tax breaks
Some of Oregon’s leading political figures want to revisit the state’s lucrative tax breaks for data centers, seeking to ensure small communities get the most out of their deals with wealthy tech companies. None are suggesting doing away with the incentives altogether, and there’s broad agreement that local...
KATU.com
Poll: Most Oregon voters want Measure 110 to remain
PORTLAND, Ore. — A new poll shows a controversial drug law in Oregon still has strong support statewide. Oregonians overwhelmingly voted 'yes' on Measure 110 in November 2020 to decriminalize the use of small amounts of hard drugs and open up money for addiction treatment. Backers of the ballot measure hailed it as a revolutionary move for the United States. Two years later, those same supporters are pleading for patience while high-profile critics and opponents are already wanting to repeal the law.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Thursday 9/15 – Another Illegal Grow Bust Near Wolf Creek, Rabies Discovered In Josephine County, Wild Fire Updates
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Josephine Co. Sheriff’s Office Serve Marijuana Search Warrant – Another Illegal Grow Bust Near Wolf Creek. On September 13, 2022, the...
WWEEK
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Hired Longtime Hillsboro Company to Ferry Migrants to Martha’s Vineyard
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis used an aviation company founded in Hillsboro to ferry undocumented immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard. Vertol Systems Company Inc. operated out of Oregon for over two decades before moving to Florida in October 2021. Florida flew two planes full of largely Venezuelan immigrants to the tiny...
Friday in Portland: Oregonians to vote on gun control measure in November, OHS reduces cat adoption fees
(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Sept. 16 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Oregonians will vote on gun control measure in November elections.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Best Candidate to Represent Oregon Senate District 16 – Melissa Busch
This summer I had the opportunity to meet and speak with Melissa Busch on more than one occasion. Melissa is young, intelligent, high energy and completely dedicated to serving the individuals and families of our north coast. I have come to the conclusion that she is the best candidate to represent us as state senator in Salem for Senate Dist 16.
oregontoday.net
Governor Kate Brown Announces Klamath County District Attorney Vacancy 2023 health rates finalized for individual, small group m…
Eve Costello to resign as Klamath County District Attorney. If granted, Oregon would be the first state to receive direct assistance under a Presidential Emergency Declaration for wildfires. Deadline to register is Sept. 19. Governor Kate Brown joined Biden-Harris Administration Officials, U.S. Senator Ron Wyden to announce first of its...
Oregon voters to consider gun control measure
PORTLAND, Oregon — Oregonians will vote in November on a measure that would add additional requirements for someone trying to buy and own a firearm. If Measure 114 passes, it would ban ammunition magazines that hold more than 10 rounds. Before people even try to buy a gun, they would need to acquire a “permit to purchase" issued by law enforcement. Applicants would also need to show photo identification, provide fingerprints, take gun safety training and pass a criminal background check regardless of how long it would take to complete.
philomathnews.com
Oregon officials report new uptick in mail about election fraud conspiracies
For the clerks who handle elections in most Oregon counties, September and October are busy months. There are ballots to proofread, print and ship, first to overseas or military voters and then to the rest of Oregon’s nearly 3 million voters; last-minute voter registrations or address changes to process; routine testing of election equipment. And, because clerks and their staff split their time between running elections and recording documents such as deeds and mortgages, a steady flow of non-election paperwork.
KTVL
Donut Country offering $17 per hour, still short-staffed
MEDFORD — As businesses continue to deal with staffing shortages, many are offering more money per hour in hopes of finding and retaining the much-needed help. In Medford, the beloved Donut Country is offering $17 per hour after three or four weeks of training in hopes of doing just that.
Florida paid Oregon company to fly migrants out of state, records show
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration last week paid an aviation company $615,000 as part of a new program to relocate undocumented immigrants out of the state, according to state records. Records show the company, Vertol Systems Company Inc., was paid on Sept. 8. A week later, DeSantis took credit...
explorejeffersonpa.com
California Man Used Nevada Post Offices to Mail 250 Pounds of Oregon Marijuana to Jefferson County
James White, age 39, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possesses with intent to distribute a quantity of marijuana before United States District Judge Christy Criswell Wiegand. White was one of 47 defendants charged in six related indictments as part of the Return to Sender investigation.
theportlandmedium.com
Power Shutoff Notices Sent Prompted By Fire
Last week, Oregon fire danger concerns prompted power shutoff notices to be issued. Pacific Power notified 12,000 customers in five counties south and west of Portland of a potential public safety power shutoff. It was to take effect from early Friday through Saturday. Portland General Electric officials also talked about shutting off power in 10 areas because of the risk of fire. This move impacted about 30,000.
Courthouse News Service
Oregon water district prepared to fight conservationists to keep Winchester Dam
ROSEBURG, Ore. (CN) — The legal battle over Oregon's controversial Winchester Dam is scheduled to heat up in May 2023, when an extended stay ends in the battle between WaterWatch of Oregon and Winchester Water District. The water district says it's ready for the fight. "People that are suing...
KGW
Why was Oregon's last coal-fired power plant shut down?
The coal power plant in Boardman, Ore. was demolished on Sept. 15, 2022. But why was it shut down in the first place?
New wolf family spotted in Oregon. What this means for conservation efforts
The family of four was photographed near the Confederated Tribe of Warm Springs in August. According to a wolf advocate, illegal wolf killing is a big issue in Oregon.
Watch demolition of 656-foot-tall Oregon smokestack and boiler
Portland General Electric contractors demolished the 656-foot-tall stack and boiler at the Boardman Coal Plant in eastern Oregon at 10 a.m. Thursday. According to a press release from PGE, engineers and explosive specialists placed explosives at the base of the stack and around the supporting structure of the boiler. The explosives were triggered within seconds of each other, causing the stack and boiler to come down quickly.
