Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 9/14 – Senator Jeff Golden to Hold Medford Town Hall with Secretary of State Shemia Fagan Today at 6 pm, Vehicle Accident in Kerby at ‘It’s a Burl’, Wildfire Updates

PORTLAND, Oregon — Oregonians will vote in November on a measure that would add additional requirements for someone trying to buy and own a firearm. If Measure 114 passes, it would ban ammunition magazines that hold more than 10 rounds. Before people even try to buy a gun, they would need to acquire a “permit to purchase" issued by law enforcement. Applicants would also need to show photo identification, provide fingerprints, take gun safety training and pass a criminal background check regardless of how long it would take to complete.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO