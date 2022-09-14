ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colin and Justin's Hotel Hell — air date and all we know about the new series

By Tess Lamacraft
 4 days ago

Colin and Justin's Hotel Hell follows the popular Scottish couple as they undertake their biggest challenge ever.

The new four part series sees interior designers, Colin McAllister and Justin Ryan, who have presented many successful TV shows including How Not To Decorate, The Million Pound Property Experiment and Colin and Justin's Home Heist, take on the riskiest venture of their lives when they move to a small coastal town in rural Canada to become first-time hoteliers.

Over the course of the series, the couple who moved to Canada in 2008 and split their time between there and the UK, are seen putting blood, sweat and tears into transforming the 22-bedroom hotel in Cape Breton which they purchased during lockdown, in a bid to turn it into a successful business.

Here we tell you everything you need to know...

Colin and Justin's Hotel Hell —  release date?

The show starts on Sunday, September 18 at 9pm on Channel 5 and will be four hour-long episodes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XkTIZ_0hvLo3ua00

Colin and Justin pictured outside their hotel in Nova Scotia, Canada. (Image credit: Channel 5 )

Colin and Justin's Hotel Hell — what happens in the show?

The documentary series sees Colin and Justin, who are both originally from Glasgow, but moved to Canada in 2008 attempt to renovate and transform the hotel which sits on five acres of land on a stunning cliff-side location overlooking the Atlantic coast.

Buying the 22-bedroom hotel has been one of Colin's dreams ever since he first noticed it was for sale. However, in the series, the couple quickly realize they have taken on way more than they could ever have imagined and when costs escalate and buildings throw up unforeseen issues, their stress levels are soaring.

As well as following their hard efforts to renovate the hotel, the series also documents their personal journey as they attempt to settle into the local community and sees them trying to get the Canadian locals on board by hiring local tradespeople, suppliers and hotel staff.

Colin and Justin's Hotel Hell — where is the hotel that Colin and Justin have bought?

The hotel which was originally called Point of View has been renamed  North Star and is on the coast of the small town of Louisbourg, Cape Breton in the province of Nova Scotia, Canada.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ml4Q5_0hvLo3ua00

Colin McAllister gets to grips with one of the rooms in Colin and Justin's Hotel Hell. (Image credit: Channel 5 )

What obstacles do Colin and Justin have to overcome in the series?

The couple, who have been together for over 30 years, have to battle big delays caused by the pandemic as well as rising costs of materials, issues with suppliers, freezing temperatures, ice-storms, power cuts as well as huge pressures on their relationship.

Colin and Justin's cats enjoys a newly renovated room

Colin and Justin's Hotel Hell — what do Colin and Justin say about the series?

Colin and Justin say: “We’re super excited to be returning to Channel 5 with this series that follows our Canadian hotel adventure. It started in the early part of the pandemic when we felt locked out from our regular lives in Glasgow, London and Toronto."

"When we stumbled across an exciting hotel for sale in Cape Breton in need of major updating but with so much potential, we emptied our bank account and ploughed our pension into the purchase."

"What we quickly learned is that there’s no such thing as a bargain. Have we made the wrong decision, and can our relationship weather the storm? As hoteliers with no experience whatsoever, some might say we’re in over our heads, but we can’t wait to see what happens next.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O5W9Q_0hvLo3ua00

Colin and Justin moved to Canada in 2008 and split their time between there and the UK. (Image credit: Channel 5 )

Colin and Justin's Hotel Hell — is there a trailer for the series yet?

Not yet, but we will be sure to keep you posted as soon as there is.

