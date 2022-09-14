ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

TheStreet

Ford Has Bad News for EV Buyers

Ford (F) did not want to upset its customers and future buyers of electric vehicles. As consumers grapple with soaring prices for virtually everything from groceries to basic necessities to gallons of gas at the pump, the automaker has opted for a phased strategy to announce increases prices of its electric vehicles.
CARS
gmauthority.com

GM And Bosch Asking To Drop Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra Duramax Emissions Lawsuit

GM and Bosch have requested that a federal judge drop consolidated litigation which alleges that units of the Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra were equipped with devices that allowed the pickups to cheat emissions testing. Per a recent report from Law360, GM and Bosch filed separate summary judgment motions last...
POLITICS
CarBuzz.com

Yet Another Small Van Is Being Killed Off In America

If you're the owner of a small business (a florist or plumbing company, for example), there's no need to get a large and expensive truck or van. A compact alternative like the Ford Transit Connect is a great buy. But there's a slight problem - the Blue Oval has elected to discontinue its affordable commercial vehicle.
SMALL BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

The Best and Worst Car Brands

There’s obviously no shortage of cars and trucks to choose from — and there’s no shortage of car ratings to help a prospective buyer. The choice of which one to buy often boils down to price and quality. After handing over their hard-earned dollars, buyers want a reliable car that does not break down or […]
CARS
Motor1.com

Ram 1500 EcoDiesel Production Ends In January 2023

The Ram 1500 will no longer be available with the EcoDiesel engine as of January 2023. The company announces that this is the last call for anyone who wants one. The order books close in November. The EcoDisel available in the 2023 Ram 1500 is a 3.0-liter V6 that makes...
CARS
Top Speed

The Best Classic Muscle Car Engines

Most automotive enthusiasts and historians typically place the classic age of the American muscle car between 1964 and 1972. During this period, the major American automotive manufacturers engaged in a war for customers thirsty for stoplight-to-stoplight performance. The manufacturers responded by placing ever more powerful engines in small to midsize vehicles to grab more of the market. Unfortunately, fate conspired against the muscle car and V8 performance. Various headwinds such as stricter emissions, oil embargoes, and skyrocketing insurance premiums put an end to the golden age of American performance. Here are ten of the best engines of those heydays of American muscle.
CARS
SlashGear

The Electric Car Charging Problem Is Worse Than You Realized

Electric vehicles are becoming more and more mainstream every day. The success of Tesla has made Elon Musk the world's richest man while rival EV companies like Lucid have the backing of the Saudi Arabian royal family. Traditional car companies are shifting their focus to electric cars too. Ford is offering electric versions of some of its most popular vehicles — even gas-guzzling muscle cars like the iconic Mustang and workhorses like the F-150 have electric alternatives. And then there's Dodge which is retiring its two muscle car lines, the Charger and Challenger, in 2024. Dodge's gas-powered muscle is set to be replaced by at least one EV — they've gone so far as to unveil a concept car which was met with a mixed response.
CARS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
ECONOMY
fordauthority.com

Revised Duramax 3.0L Diesel Debuts As New Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost Rival

Ford Motor Company and General Motors have gone head-to-head in the automotive market for the better part of the last century, and now, The General has detailed its latest Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost rival. As reported by our sister publication GM Authority, the recently-announced 3.0L inline-six turbodiesel Duramax engine – production code LZ0 – will attempt to give The Blue Oval’s PowerBoost V6 offering a run for its money.
CARS
Business Insider

A Tesla driver reportedly discovered a dead mouse and rat poison in their 'frunk' after a service center visit and it illustrates a growing issue with the carmaker

Tesla owners have filed thousands of complaints about the car company's service centers, Vox reports. Drivers cite delays, parts issues, and instances when their car was in worse condition after visiting the repair shop. Tesla owners have detailed quality control issues with the carmaker in the past. Some Tesla owners...
CARS
CNN

Why your car's speedometer goes up to 160 mph (even when your car can't)

Apple recently revealed a new version of its CarPlay system for vehicles, which include gauges like speedometers. But even Apple, the company that cast aside tradition when it reinvented phones, music players and headphones, bows to convention when it comes to speedometers. It displayed a classically-styled speedometer that reached 160 mph, an auto industry norm.
TECHNOLOGY
CarBuzz.com

Chevy Dealership Drops $90k Corvette Z06 Markup After Internet Outrage

There may be a solution to the USA's current nefarious dealer markup problem. As it turns out, all we needed was social media outrage. Mac Haik Chevrolet in Houston quickly backpedaled on an existing deal on a Corvette Z06 after a purchase agreement was posted online. The contract revealed that the customer was expected to pay $90,000 over MSRP. That part of the agreement was even printed in bold, so it couldn't possibly be misunderstood.
HOUSTON, TX
SlashGear

The New EV Battery That Could Change The Industry

Electric vehicles have advanced rapidly over the last few years. They're becoming a common sight on the streets, Tesla and Lucid's best efforts are rivaling those of traditional luxury car brands, and high gas prices are making large numbers of Americans think about going electric. But electric car manufacturers aren't resting on their laurels, things may be about to get even better. Several companies, including Tesla and their Chinese rivals BTD, are looking into an innovative battery design that could increase an electric vehicle's performance and range. Batteries are vital to electric vehicles. They're also a point of concern skeptics like to bring up regularly.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

GM Has A New Hybrid That Only Costs $14,500

Among the brands operated by General Motors, most of our readers will be familiar with Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac, plus a few defunct ones like Hummer, Oldsmobile, Pontiac, and Saturn. They are probably less familiar with SAIC-GM-Wuling (also abbreviated as SGMW). The joint-venture company between SAIC Motor, GM, and Liuzhou Wuling Motors currently builds China's cheapest electric vehicle, the Mini EV, which sells for only $4,500.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Hundreds Of Unfinished Ford Trucks Are Being Stashed At Kentucky Speedway

The supply chains continue to be crippled by the ongoing chip shortage. We reported on nearly 100,000 unfinished GM products sitting in a field, and rival Ford has been hit hard on the Bronco delays along with various trucks and SUVs. Last year a stockpile of Ford trucks filled lots at the Kentucky Speedway, but now the backlog is forming again. The latest Ford bottleneck of trucks like the Ford F-350 Super Duty is rapidly growing in the hundreds.
FORD, KY
Business Insider

Elon Musk scolds Tesla driver for pointing out a flaw in the $199-a-month Full Self-Driving subscription after repeatedly calling for 'negative feedback'

Elon Musk scolded a Tesla driver for criticizing its Full Self-Driving software on Twitter. The driver shared videos showing his car struggling to turn right and change lanes. Musk has promoted constructive criticism, telling people to "especially seek negative feedback." Elon Musk chastised a Tesla driver for pointing out an...
CARS
