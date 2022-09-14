Read full article on original website
Driver charged with DUI #2 in Williston
WILLISTON — A 54-year-old man from Barre was arrested for his second DUI in Williston early this morning. Police say they initiated a traffic stop after observing a speeding violation at Vermont Route 2A at around 12:20 a.m. The driver was identified as Alexis Seraus. While speaking with Seraus,...
Orleans man charged for threatening state troopers
An Orleans man was charged threatening state troopers after being involved in a car crash Saturday morning.
Man arrested after single-vehicle crash in Orleans
ORLEANS — A man was arrested after a single-vehicle crash in Orleans early this morning. The crash took place on Water Street, near B&B Lane, at around 12:50 a.m. According to the report, the driver was traveling north on Water Street when the vehicle left the road for unknown reasons, and crashed into and damaged two utility poles.
Burglary in Jay
JAY — Police are investigating a burglary that took place yesterday in Jay. A homeowner on Cross Road reported their home had been broken into at around 10:30 p.m. Police say the investigation is ongoing at this time. Surveillance photos of the suspect were released this morning. Anyone with...
Classic car stolen, crashes in Jay
JAY — Police are investigating after a classic car was stolen in Jay yesterday. Authorities say they were notified on Wednesday that a 1980 International Scout was stolen from a home on Stony Path Road. The vehicle was later recovered from the scene of a crash on Cross Road.
Teen critically injured after accident on Route 2
RUMFORD, Maine (WABI) - A teenager is in the hospital after being hit by a truck while riding his bike Friday morning in Rumford. The incident occurred on Route 2. Police say the 14-year-old bicyclist from Rumford has serious injuries and was flown to a hospital. At last report, the...
Colchester man arrested after threatening to lead police in a pursuit
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Colchester man has been arrested for unlawful restraint and threatening to lead police in a pursuit. South Burlington Police responded to the scene early on Friday, due to the Shelburne Police not being on duty at the time. They pulled over Jason Breault, 46, Colchester, on Bay Road in Shelburne.
Log truck crash on I-89 in Waterbury
WATERBURY — A 39-year-old man from Burlington was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Waterbury yesterday. The crash took place on Interstate 89 at around 1:30 p.m. According to the report, a truck towing a trailer hauling logs was traveling southbound. A tire on the trailer deflated, causing the...
Single-vehicle rollover crash in Milton
MILTON — A 35-year-old man from Winooski was involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Milton yesterday. The crash took place on I-89 south at around 4:00 p.m. A 2012 Toyota Rav4 was seen on its side in the median at the crash scene. The driver, Timothy Arthur, sustained...
Police arrest St. Johnsbury man
ST. JOHNSBURY — A 37-year-old man was cited following an incident in St. Johnsbury yesterday. Police say they located Michael Alger, of St. Johnsbury, at his home at around 8:30 p.m. Alger was wanted for failing to appear in court for multiple offenses. State Police took Alger into custody...
Windsor eviscerates Milton 46-6 for namesake
MILTON, Vt. — In the 2022 Yellowjackets bowl, Windsor's Logan Worrall led the way with a multi-touchdown game on the way to a 46-6 win over Milton. Milton played Windsor tight to start, but in the second quarter the latter was able to pull away thanks to a Worrall long run for a score.
New Hampshire man who pleaded guilty to murder wants to withdraw plea
LITTLETON, N.H. — A New Hampshire man who pleaded guilty to murder now wants to withdraw that plea. Four years ago, Damion Yeargle pleaded guilty in the 2016 death of Robert Pierog, 22, in Littleton. Investigators said Yeargle and two other men, Nicholas Skidmore and Quade Kadle, drove to...
Secrecy around Williston cop’s activities
I once attended a meeting where a Vermont teacher was being ripped to shreds by parents whose complaints were pretty much that he was too strict and unrelenting on excuses for students’ noncompliance. The teacher was fired. The union didn’t do much to defend him as I think their lawyer saw that the parents were way too worked up for any kind of solution to be worked out. When it’s a cop it seems all caution must be practiced to protect one who has blatantly violated procedures and who knows what else. They won’t say.
Barre bids farewell to longtime fire chief
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - One of Vermont’s longest-serving fire chiefs is retiring -- and leaving some pretty big shoes to fill. Friday was Barre Fire Chief Douglas Brent’s last day on the job and friends and colleagues sent him off in style. After 49 years of service, Douglas...
Here are 5 things to do this weekend in Chittenden County
Details: A chance for kids to touch and climb in really big trucks including fire trucks, tractors and tow trucks. When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17-10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18. Where: Champlain Valley Exposition, 105 Pearl Street, Essex Junction. Details: Interact with different historical reenactment groups at this...
Greenride e-bike share program abandoned; cities take action
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An e-bike share program in Chittenden County has shut down, leaving hundreds of bikes abandoned with no access to use them. The Greenride e-bike share program shut down at the beginning of July, There are 30 bike dispensing hubs placed in populated including Burlington, South Burlington, and Winooski. Now, visitors see signs saying “out of service.”
Pets with Potential: Meet Birdie
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a three-year-old dog named Birdie. Birdie came to the Humane Society of Chittenden County from Georgia with her nine puppies. Her puppies have found their new homes, and now it’s Birdie’s turn. The Humane Society says after...
Are efforts to clean up Lake Carmi working?
FRANKLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - Toxic algae blooms flourished again in Lake Carmi this summer, closing beaches and raising questions over whether the state’s multi-year investment to clean up the troubled waterbody is working. Cyanobacteria blooms continue to plague beaches at Lake Carmi despite state cleanup efforts. Now, state officials...
North Troy author’s children’s book chosen for Rutland Story Walk
NEWPORT — Northeast Kingdom author Tanya Sousa children’s picture book, Tossing Stars, is “Come Alive Outside”’s newest Trail Tale. The book will be on display on the lower Georgetti Trail in Rutland until October 1. Kids and adults are invited to walk the trail and...
Pet adoption center reopens doors to the public
Morristown, VT — For the first time since the pandemic, the North Country Animal League is opening its pet adoption center to the public. “It’s been a long road for us and our adoptions so we are excited to have people in here seeing the animals interacting with them and we know that is how they will find homes faster,” said Executive Director, Tracy Goldine. “We have about 15 cats at this time ready to find their new homes and we have a full kennel of dogs as well, so probably about 15-17 dogs right now looking for a home, dogs, and puppies”
