nbcpalmsprings.com
Mother, Grandmother Charged with Murder in 5-Year-Old’s Death
(CNS) – Felony charges, including murder, were filed Friday against a mother and grandmother accused in the death of a 5-year-old child. Vanessa Cervantes Rangel, 37, was charged with three felony counts — one each of murder, assault on a child under 8 resulting in death, and torture, according to court records. Hilaria Rangel, 55, was charged with one felony count of murder. They were both additionally charged with four misdemeanor counts of abuse endangering a child.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Man Accused of Attempted Murder, Assault in Thermal Pleads Not Guilty
(CNS) – A Thermal man who allegedly kidnapped, beat and attempted to strangle a 42-year-old woman in Mecca pleaded not guilty to felony charges Thursday. Daniel Gamez Zaragoza, 39, was charged with four felony counts — one each of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting corporal injury and threatening to cause death or great bodily harm, according to court records. He was also charged with two misdemeanor counts, one each of false imprisonment and violating a stay away court order.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Carjacking Suspects Arrested
(CNS) – A pair suspected in an armed carjacking in La Quinta and attempted carjacking in Moreno Valley were being held on $2 million bail Friday. Jabari Marshaun Walker, 22, of Palm Desert and 21-year-old Antionette Marie Sanchez of Bermuda Dunes were arrested Thursday morning on suspicion of carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon, evading, hit and run causing injury, possession of a concealed unregistered weapon and conspiracy, according to Sgt. Fitzgerald of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
nbcpalmsprings.com
22-Year-Old Domestic Violence Suspect Arrested in Palm Springs
(CNS) – A 22-year-old man suspected of domestic violence, robbery and violating a court order was arrested in Palm Springs Thursday. Officers responded near 200 East Avenida Granada, near South Palm Canyon Drive, Thursday afternoon to search for Jayson Mahuron of Palm Springs, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Suspect Impersonates Police, Requests Money, Police Investigate
(CNS) – Police Thursday announced that a suspect falsely impersonated a police officer or public city official to request money from victims. Around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, police received reports of the false impersonation, according to Sgt. Nathaniel Hanley of the Cathedral City Police Department. Hanley said the unknown suspect...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Containment of Fairview Fire Rises to 94%
(CNS) – Firefighters are making progress Friday battling the Fairview Fire near Hemet with containment at 94%, but full containment was not expected until Saturday, while evacuation orders inside the fire perimeter were reduced to warnings, authorities said. All remaining areas around the fire perimeter under an evacuation warning...
nbcpalmsprings.com
A Look into COD Board of Trustees Meeting, Future of West Valley Campus
“We are committed to build the Palm Springs development project,” Interim Executive Vice President Dr. Christina Tafoya said. “We want to build it so that we can serve the needs of students and meet the community needs to the best of our ability.”. The Coachella Valley has finally...
