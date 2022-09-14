TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Museum of the Kansas National Guard honored and recognized veterans of the Korean War on Saturday. The event was held in part to honor and remember veterans and families of “The Forgotten War” in Korea from June 25, 1950 to an armistice effective July 27, 1953. The event also informed the public of the history of the Korean War and the continuing effects it had on the world today.

1 DAY AGO