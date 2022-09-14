Read full article on original website
WIBW
Collaboration links Topeka hospital with experts at Mayo Clinic
Roger Ortega's latest song, "Back to Kansas," chronicles his return to Topeka. SJ Hazim with Creative Pathways & Means assisted the video production.
WIBW
Runners take off at Lake Shawnee as part of Indy Races for Childhood Cancer
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Indy Races for Childhood Cancer kicked off Saturday morning. Runners crossed the finish line at Lake Shawnee to help kids fight cancer. Sterling Scales founded the Indy Races for Childhood Cancer in honor of his son Elliott “Indy” Scales, who was diagnosed with Wilms tumor, a form of kidney cancer.
WIBW
Go Topeka offers a sneak peak of new Innovation Center
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The old Wolfe’s Camera Shop building, located at 634 S Kansas Ave. in downtown Topeka, is being converted into a space for innovators and entrepreneurs. Go Topeka held an open house on Thursday, September 15, where they gave a tour of the three-story, 65,000 square...
WIBW
Anglers to enjoy fishing at Governor’s Ponds during 5th annual Fishing Derby
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Anglers will get to enjoy a day full of fishing at the Governor’s Ponds in the Capital City with a fishing derby hosted by LULAC. The Topeka LULAC Senior Center says it has teamed up with Stormont Vail Health to bring the 5th Annual Youth/Senior Fishing Derby back to the Capital City.
WIBW
Ready, set, go! The Indy Races for Childhood Cancer are Saturday at Lake Shawnee
WIBW
Over two million sports bets placed in Kansas since September 1
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Since sports betting in Kansas was officially legalized on September 1st, residents from all over the state have been attempting to win big. According to the Kansas Lottery, from September 1 - September 11, over 2.4 million bets were placed in the state, and those bets cashed in over $47 million in winnings.
WIBW
Topeka native Roger Ortega celebrates journey in latest music
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Roger Ortega’s latest song, “Back to Kansas,” chronicles his return to Topeka. S.J. Hazim with Creative Pathways & Means assisted the video production. The pair appeared on Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the inspiration for the music and the changing landscape...
hppr.org
A giant solar farm project in Kansas is pitting neighbor against neighbor
Frank Gieringer rides a flatbed trailer toward rows of apple trees loaded with Galas, Crimson Crisps and other varieties, ready for the picking. His family owns this bucolic orchard and berry farm outside Edgerton, Kansas. Just beyond its borders lie 2,000 acres of land, a potential location for the state’s first utility-scale solar farm.
WIBW
A part of Red Kingdom in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A part of Red Kingdom lies in Manhattan as chiefs collector Curt Herrman now holds a Guinness World record for the most chiefs memorabilia with over 1,110 items in his basement. Herrman previously broke the official world record a few years ago but now has this one.
WIBW
Washburn University names Peavlers as 2022 Family of the Year
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University has named the Peavler family as its 2022 Family of the Year. On Saturday, Sept. 17, Washburn University says it officially named the Peavler family as its 2022 Family of the Year honoring their dedication to, support of, and enthusiasm for the university over decades. The award also acknowledges the family’s embodiment of the Washburn motto - Non-Nobis Solum or “Not for Ourselves Alone.”
Kansas post office closure leaving some worried
VASSAR (KSNT) – For people living in one Kansas town, getting the mail just became another long-distance errand. Plans to close the post office, have been in the works for a while. “The church owns the post office, we’ve discussed this off and on for the last 6 or 7 years because of the condition […]
WIBW
Topeka Zoo Lights is seeing a success
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Zoo officials are overwhelmed with excitement to see the success in ticket sales just a few days after going on sale. The Topeka Zoo’s Zoo Lights, presented by Evergy, returns in November for its third annual event. This year, tickets went on sale earlier than past dates due to high demand.
WIBW
Manhattan hosts their last Third Thursday of the season
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Downtown Manhattan hosted its last third Thursday of the season as they closed the streets for live bands, artists, and an air guitar contest. Manhattan hosts these every third Thursday of the month from May to September. This was the first time that they closed the...
WIBW
Korean War veterans honored at Museum of Kansas National Guard
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Museum of the Kansas National Guard honored and recognized veterans of the Korean War on Saturday. The event was held in part to honor and remember veterans and families of “The Forgotten War” in Korea from June 25, 1950 to an armistice effective July 27, 1953. The event also informed the public of the history of the Korean War and the continuing effects it had on the world today.
kuathletics.com
Kansas Legend Jerry Waugh Dies
Former Kansas student-athlete, coach and administrator Gerald “Jerry” Waugh died Saturday at his home in Wichita, his family confirmed with KU athletics. Waugh was 95 years old. Waugh was associated with KU since he became a member of the basketball team in 1947. The Wellington, Kansas, native was...
WIBW
Harvesters food distribution set for Saturday at downtown Topeka church
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Free food will be available Saturday morning at a downtown Topeka church. A Harvesters food distribution will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday at St. John African Methodist Episcopal Church, 701 S.W. Topeka Blvd. Food will be available at 9:00 a.m. as long as the supply...
theshelbyreport.com
Tippin’s Pies Prepared To Take It To Next Level With Rebranding
Robin Venn, president of Tippin’s Gourmet Pies in Kansas City, Kansas, recently talked with The Shelby Report to unveil the company’s rebranding and to discuss the company’s history and evolution. Tippin’s started off as a group of restaurants, known widely for its pies. “In fact, at...
WIBW
Casio pays a visit to promote adoption special at Helping Hands
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Casio is an eight-year-old terrier mix who came to Helping Hands Humane Society is a stray. Casio is among the many dogs and cats who continue to fill the shelter. Casio and Emi Griess of HHHS visited Eye on NE Kansas to discuss a continued $25 adoption special, and how shelter staff work to ensure the right matches between animals and families.
WIBW
Topeka Zoo seeing surge in ticket sales ahead of Zoo Lights
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tickets for the Topeka Zoo’s Zoo Lights went on sale September 14th and Zoo officials say hundreds of tickets have already been purchased. Though the event is still over two months away, the Zoo said over 260 tickets have been sold and nine private igloos have been rented. Zoo officials credit the early success of ticket sales to excitement from the community surrounding the ever-changing light displays.
WIBW
Man federally indicted for killing on Kickapoo Reservation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A federal grand jury has indicted Stryder Dane Keo, 34, for murder in a July 2022 shooting on the Kickapoo Reservation. The U.S. Attorney’s Office -- District of Kansas says Keo was charged with one count of murder in the second degree on Friday. The...
