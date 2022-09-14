ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

AL.com

ESPN’s College GameDay headed to SEC site for Week 4 showdown

ESPN’s College GameDay is headed to the SEC for a Week 4 showdown next Saturday. The popular traveling football pre-game show will broadcast live from Knoxville, where unbeaten Tennessee (3-0) hosts Florida (2-1) in an SEC East battle. It’s GameDay’s first trip to Big Orange Country since 2016, which was also for Tennessee-Florida.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Akron Game ‘One Of Chippiest’ Josh Heupel’s Been Apart Of

Josh Heupel was unhappy with the officials as Dylan Sampson strolled into the end zone to stretch Tennessee’s lead to 28-0 in the first half of the Vols’ lopsided win over Akron. Akron’s KJ Martin drilled Hendon Hooker below the knees after the quarterback pitched the ball to...
AKRON, OH
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee announces first non-conference home sellout since 2015

There’s a lot of excitement surrounding Tennessee football right now. The Vols are ranked 15th in the country with a 2-0 start after wins over Ball State and Pittsburgh so it’s no surprise that Big Orange Nation will be out in full force Saturday afternoon when Tennessee hosts Akron.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

How to Watch: No. 15 Tennessee vs. Akron

Tennessee football is back home for a primetime kickoff at Neyland Stadium, with the 15th-ranked Vols (2-0) hosting Akron (1-1) at 7 p.m. Eastern Time Saturday. The game is not televised, but is available as an online live stream via ESPN+ and SEC Network+. SEC Network+ is not a TV...
KNOXVILLE, TN
VolunteerCountry

Tennessee to Retire No. 5 Jersey

Tennessee Basketball announced Thursday evening that they are going to add a new jersey to the rafters in Thompson-Boling Arena: the No. 5 of VFL great Chris Lofton.  Lofton's reaction to the news can be seen below.  UT will officially retire the jersey on January 14, 2023 when the Vols ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Watch Tennessee vs. Akron: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The Akron Zips fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. They will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to Neyland Stadium at 7 p.m. ET. The Tennessee Volunteers will be strutting in after a victory while Akron will be stumbling in from a defeat.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

WBIR

KNOXVILLE, TN
