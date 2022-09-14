Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN’s College GameDay headed to SEC site for Week 4 showdown
ESPN’s College GameDay is headed to the SEC for a Week 4 showdown next Saturday. The popular traveling football pre-game show will broadcast live from Knoxville, where unbeaten Tennessee (3-0) hosts Florida (2-1) in an SEC East battle. It’s GameDay’s first trip to Big Orange Country since 2016, which was also for Tennessee-Florida.
rockytopinsider.com
Akron Game ‘One Of Chippiest’ Josh Heupel’s Been Apart Of
Josh Heupel was unhappy with the officials as Dylan Sampson strolled into the end zone to stretch Tennessee’s lead to 28-0 in the first half of the Vols’ lopsided win over Akron. Akron’s KJ Martin drilled Hendon Hooker below the knees after the quarterback pitched the ball to...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee announces first non-conference home sellout since 2015
There’s a lot of excitement surrounding Tennessee football right now. The Vols are ranked 15th in the country with a 2-0 start after wins over Ball State and Pittsburgh so it’s no surprise that Big Orange Nation will be out in full force Saturday afternoon when Tennessee hosts Akron.
Brady Quinn Names SEC Team As Dark Horse For College Football Playoff
Former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn believes college football fans should keep a close eye on Tennessee. Last week, Tennessee defeated Pitt in an overtime thriller. It was a statement win for Josh Heupel's squad. Since the Volunteers have a brutal schedule this season, Quinn thinks they should be considered...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Look: SEC Player Ejected After Throwing Multiple Punches During Saturday Night Game
A troubling video has emerged of an SEC football player punching an opposing player multiple times during a game this Saturday night. Tennessee wide receiver Jimmy Calloway has been ejected from tonight's game between the Volunteers and Akron Zips. Calloway punched an Arkon defender multiple times in the helmet before...
How to Watch: No. 15 Tennessee vs. Akron
Tennessee football is back home for a primetime kickoff at Neyland Stadium, with the 15th-ranked Vols (2-0) hosting Akron (1-1) at 7 p.m. Eastern Time Saturday. The game is not televised, but is available as an online live stream via ESPN+ and SEC Network+. SEC Network+ is not a TV...
Tennessee to Retire No. 5 Jersey
Tennessee Basketball announced Thursday evening that they are going to add a new jersey to the rafters in Thompson-Boling Arena: the No. 5 of VFL great Chris Lofton. Lofton's reaction to the news can be seen below. UT will officially retire the jersey on January 14, 2023 when the Vols ...
CBS Sports
Watch Tennessee vs. Akron: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Akron Zips fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. They will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to Neyland Stadium at 7 p.m. ET. The Tennessee Volunteers will be strutting in after a victory while Akron will be stumbling in from a defeat.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvlt.tv
Hottest ticket in town | Tennessee football tickets skyrocketing in price
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee football team looked to be the real deal, as a result, tickets are running low. ”If they keep winning I might buy a ticket,” said UT Alumnus Joe Walsh. Walsh once had season tickets to Tennessee Football games. These days he...
Friday Frenzy: Week 5 football matchups, scores
The latest scores and updates from week 5 of high school football across East Tennessee on Sept. 16, 2022
wvlt.tv
Downtown Maryville business leaders excited for new development
Jake Lyon of Fulton High School is voted homecoming king in emotional ceremony. The spokesperson said the company would be opening a second location in Sevierville in the spring of 2023. Poultry exhibit at Tennessee Valley Fair shut down after bird flu detected in state. Updated: 6 hours ago. The...
5starpreps.com
5STAR PHOTOS: Austin-East Roadrunners at Northview Academy Cougars – Week 5 (2022)
There are some free pictures below for you to view. But to see them all, make sure you’re logged in to your 5Star Preps account.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ford’s Garage names Knoxville metro area for plans of expansion
Knoxville will be one of the few cities in Tennessee that will have a burger-and-craft-beer franchise in the next wave of plans for expansion.
WBIR
A 'Thriller' in Knoxville: The Jacksons' Victory Tour at Neyland Stadium
The Jacksons performed three concerts in Knoxville in 1984. This is a look at the process of putting on shows of such magnitude and the impact they had on Knoxville.
While four East Tennessee school districts ranked low in state report, two others achieved success
TENNESSEE, USA — Newly released state performance data showed multiple East Tennessee school systems found themselves among the lowest-performing districts in the state in the last academic year. However, two school districts were considered "exemplary" in the report. They were Newport City Schools and the Tennessee Schools for the...
wvlt.tv
East Tenn. needs more older adult care providers; Knoxville clinic has solution
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The waitlist in East Tennessee is growing for people to get a new patient appointment at one memory care clinic in Knoxville. Now the need for health care workers for people getting older is very high, but one Knoxville doctor has a solution. “We’re aging as...
wvlt.tv
UT football player charged with domestic assault, removed from team
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Knoxville woman with the murder of her mother. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Knoxville woman with the murder of her mother. Updated: 9 hours ago. A man is dead after hitting a deer on Lakeview Road in...
Service & Sacrifice: Original Golden Knight
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Daredevils. Pioneers. Adrenaline junkies. All are fitting descriptions of a group of elite soldiers who helped develop the Army Golden Knights parachute unit. “You get out and get open and it’s the quietest thing you have ever heard in your life. You can hear people on...
WBIR
Free gas giveaway in East Knox on Saturday
The Exxon station in east Knoxville is providing free gas while it lasts. The Gas and Glory event is put on by Overcoming Believer's Church and will start at 8 a.m.
wvlt.tv
Tennessee Valley Fair food vendors feel the pain of inflation
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Food vendors at the annual Tennessee Valley Fair at Chilhowee Park & Exposition Center are dealing with rising food costs due to inflation. Courtney Norris, a veterinarian at Zoo Knoxville, visits the fair almost daily during her lunch break and noticed the increase in the price of food.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
194K+
Followers
58K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0