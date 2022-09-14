Read full article on original website
iPhone 14 satellite connectivity enabled by Qualcomm modem and custom Apple-designed RF components
IPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max include a new Emergency SOS feature via satellite connectivity, so that users can get help even when out of cellular and Wi-Fi range. This feature launches in the United States and Canada first, starting in November. A Reuters report...
