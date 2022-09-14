Read full article on original website
WITN
Street in Havelock closed for repairs Friday morning
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - A street in Havelock will be closed for part of morning on Friday. A portion of Miller Boulevard will be shut down for paving repairs from 7:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. That same closure will be repeated Saturday morning at the same time. Drivers can take...
WITN
Uptown Greenville parking spots to become pop-up parks
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two parking spots in Uptown Greenville will be transformed into pop-up parks. It’s part of the PARK(ING) Day movement, a global project that transforms spaces for cars into places for people to highlight the need for urban open space. The two parking spaces are on...
WITN
First Alert Forecast For September 18, 2022
PITT COUNTY PASTOR EXONERATED ALMOST 29 YEARS AFTER CONVICTION. PITT COUNTY PASTOR EXONERATED ALMOST 29 YEARS AFTER CONVICTION. RECOGNIZE ME? Police say woman dumped 7 puppies in empty lot. Updated: Sep. 17, 2022 at 3:19 AM UTC. RECOGNIZE ME? Police say woman dumped 7 puppies in empty lot. Greenville consignment...
WITN
Section of U.S. 70 in New Bern to be closed for cable work
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - State transportation officials say a contractor needs to install new cabling over U.S. 70 near Country Club Road next week. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the utility installations will require the highway to briefly close overnight Monday several times between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. Tuesday.
carolinacoastonline.com
Fire fighters fight blaze in Oyster Bay Estates; body recovered
SWANSBORO - Firefighters called to battle a blaze at the Oyster Bay Estates home of Debbie and Robert Fisher recovered a body, according to Chief Dwayne Taylor of the Swansboro Police Department. Officials are awaiting the results of the autopsy to confirm the identity and cause of death, he said.
wcti12.com
The Blitz: High school football week five highlights and scores
NEW BERN, Craven County — In tonight's premiere matchup, New Bern traveled to take on Havelock. The Bears didn't give up a single point, shutting out Havelock 27-0. Jacksonville hosted the Ramparts, but couldn't get the win. J.H. Rose won 34-26. South Central hit the road to Jacksonville, where...
WITN
Silver Alert issued for missing Chowan County man possibly headed to Greenville
CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Chowan County man that officials say may be endangered. The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons says William Johnson, 85, may be headed to Greenville. He was last seen in Edenton and has a 2013 Hyundai Sonata with a North Carolina license plate of JAA6408.
People & Places: Ma’s Hot Dog House in Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — There’s a restaurant in Kinston that specializes in good food … and not just the one in its title. Ma’s Hot Dog House is in Lenoir County, just outside Kinston in the Jackson Heights community. The restaurant has been feeding the community good food for more than half a century. For […]
WITN
RECOGNIZE ME? Police say woman dumped 7 puppies in empty lot
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are looking for a woman they say dumped a litter of 7 puppies in an empty lot Thursday. The Greenville Police Department says it happened in the area of Skinner and Myrtle streets. “While we have a good idea of who it might be, warrants...
$5K reward offered for information in Wayne County homicide of Greenville man
Wayne County deputies say anyone with information leading to an arrest and conviction in a homicide earlier this year can receive a reward.
WITN
City of Greenville participates in National Parking Day
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Head to any town or city and you will see parking spaces for cars, but Friday, some of those spaces were being used for a different purpose. Friday is what is known as National Parking Day and organizations in Greenville celebrated together uptown. There was a...
County fairs across Eastern NC
GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Fairs are a great way to welcome fall. Fairs are a great way to experience local food and drinks, live music, rides and of course tons of fried food. Before the state comes to Raleigh, there are a number of county fairs that will take place around Eastern North Carolina. In […]
neusenews.com
Greene and Lenoir County residents still in hotels four years after Hurricane Florence
The North Carolina General Assembly Joint Legislative Commission on Governmental Operations, Subcommittee on Hurricane Response & Recovery met Wednesday to review the state’s recovery from recent disasters, including Matthew and Florence that left thousands of North Carolinians without a home. Many are still without a home in 2022 despite millions left in unspent funding.
WITN
Eastern Carolina gas stations posting prices below $3 for the first time in a year
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Several gas stations in Eastern Carolina are posting prices below $3.00 a gallon for the first time in a year. WITN spotted three gas stations in New Bern with gas listed at $2.98 per gallon. According to GasBuddy, several stations in Wilson are also seeing prices around $2.98.
Amazon facility planned for Greensboro canceled; Kinston facility not on list
GREENSBORO, N.C. – A planned fulfillment center in Greensboro is among dozens nationally that Amazon is either closing, canceling or delaying, CNBC reported. The report listed 44 canceled facilities and 25 delayed sites, based on a post by logistics consultant MVPVL International. The planned center in Greensboro is one of 21 on a list of […]
WITN
Affordable housing options to expand in Beaufort County
Student in custody after gun found at Riverside High School. Greenville business bring awareness to need of more urban areas. Greenville business bring awareness to need of more urban areas. Teens charged for robbing tobacco store at gunpoint, possession of stolen gun. Updated: 3 hours ago. Teens charged for robbing...
Deputies seize THC gummies, marijuana at North Carolina middle school after several students were hospitalized
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Officers seized a pack of THC gummies and marijuana, and an undisclosed number of students were transported to the hospital for evaluation Friday after several Hope Middle School students were seen exhibiting signs consistent with impairment, according to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. The abnormal behaviors were observed around 9:30 a.m. […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Crystal Coast Grand Prix brings speed, power; charitable proceeds go to Sidney Dive Team
MOREHEAD CITY — County powerboat enthusiasts got a treat last weekend when the annual Crystal Coast Grand Prix brought 34 state-of-the-art racing vessels to its waters. Boats ranging from 20-foot single-outboards with open cockpits to the Jack’s Waterfront 46-foot, all-white Skater with twin 1550 Bowers Performance engines dotted the race village around the downtown bar.
newbernnow.com
Learn About Plans for Historic Clermont Property During New Bern Yacht Club Meeting
New Bern Yacht Club (NBYC) is pleased to announce that Jonathan Segal, Chairman of the Clermont Property Task Force, will speak at its Membership Meeting on Tuesday, Sept, 27 at 7:30 p.m. The storied Clermont property, located on Brices Creek Road and owned by the Tryon Palace, has a rich and varied history; and Segal will describe potential tourism and recreational plans for the property.
