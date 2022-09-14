Read full article on original website
Related
wnynewsnow.com
A Look At Betty White’s Wardrobe Pieces, Awards Now On Display In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – We’re getting a first hand look at a new exhibit in Jamestown that’s honoring a comedy legend. Wardrobe pieces and awards of famed comedian Betty White are now on display at the National Comedy Center, as part of an exhibit to preserve her life and legacy.
wnynewsnow.com
Destructive Spotted Lanternfly Found in Western New York
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – State officials are asking residents in Western New York to be on the lookout for Spotted Lanternfly after a population was found in the Buffalo area this week. The fly is a destructive pest that feeds on more than 70 plant species, including...
wnynewsnow.com
Meet Olson! Our Pet of the Week
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – In an effort to help animals find their forever home, WNY News Now is partnering with the Chautauqua County Humane Society to showcase animals’ part of our pet of the week segment. The Chautauqua County Humane Society has dozens of kittens coming...
wnynewsnow.com
Well Known JHS Custodian Passes Away Following Terminal Cancer Bout
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A staple of the Jamestown High School Community, best known for his “ruler suspenders,” has passed away following a bout with terminal cancer. JHS Head Custodian Andy Field sought hospice care for terminal brain cancer earlier this year. Field worked at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Public Schools Announce Revised Football Attendance Policies
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Jamestown Public Schools have announced revised attendance policies ahead of the first Red Raider football home game. The district says students in 8th grade or younger must be accompanied by an adult and that the adult must be responsible for their youth at all times during the game.
wnynewsnow.com
Addiction, Mental Health, And Getting Help Highlighted For Local Students
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Addiction, mental health, and getting help for area kids was highlighted during an important conversation this week at SUNY JCC. It’s part of a push by Collaborative Children’s Solutions to break down barriers created by mental health stigma. To do that, locals have enlisted the help of a former NBA player.
wnynewsnow.com
Wanted Jamestown Man Arrested Friday At Local Convenience Store
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A man on Jamestown Police’s top ten most wanted list was arrested early Friday morning at a local convenience store. Officers say they observed 20-year-old Jordan Dandridge inside the 7-Eleven on Second Street in Jamestown around 4 a.m. He was taken into custody without incident.
wnynewsnow.com
New COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters Available Throughout Chautauqua County
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – The new COVID-19 booster shot is now available throughout Chautauqua County. The local health department announced Friday the COVID-19 vaccine booster for both Pfizer and Moderna’s updated formulas are being distributed. “Booster doses are common for many vaccines, and over time, booster...
RELATED PEOPLE
wnynewsnow.com
Assault Charge Lodged Following Overnight Fight In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – An 18-year-old was charged with assault following an overnight fight in Jamestown. Jamestown Police officers responded to an address on Champman Street just before 2 a.m. for a reported fight. Police say as a result of an altercation, a male victim sustained injuries...
wnynewsnow.com
Quiet Weather Sunday, A Few Storms On Monday
JAMESTOWN – Mainly dry weather will continue for Sunday. Showers will be possible Sunday night and into Monday. Sunday is shaping up to be another mainly dry day across the Southern Tier. There is a chance for an isolated shower, mainly to areas North. Otherwise a mix of clouds and sun with highs near 80 degrees.
wnynewsnow.com
Man Who Allegedly Fled Deputies In Northern Chautauqua County Arrested
BROCTON, NY (WNY News Now) – A man who allegedly led law enforcement on a vehicle pursuit in northern Chautauqua County this week has been arrested. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office accused 31-year-old Brandon Vangiesen of fleeing deputies when they tried to pull over his Dodge Challenger for a traffic violation in Brocton on Wednesday.
wnynewsnow.com
Man Arrested After Allegedly A Disturbing Tranquil Day Along The Conewango Creek
CARROLL, NY (WNY News Now) – A 49-year-old man was arrested after allegedly disturbing a tranquil day along the Conewango Creek. On Saturday afternoon, deputies with the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office were waved down by bystanders who were kayaking in the Town of Carroll. The kayakers said Steven...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wnynewsnow.com
Panama Man Facing Slew Of Charges Following High Speed Chase
LITTLE VALLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – A Panama man faces a slew of charges following a car chase in Cattaraugus County. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office accused 34-year-old Joseph Estus of leading deputies on a high speed vehicle pursuit through four towns, including Napoli, Little Valley, Mansfeild and New Albion last Thursday.
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Pleads Guilty To Federal Drug Charges In Fatal Overdose Case
BUFFALO, NY (WNY News Now) – A 34-year-old Jamestown man has plead guilty to selling heroin and fentanyl as part of a drug deal that police say lead to a fatal overdose. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Buffalo announced Friday James Brandow pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, heroin and fentanyl.
Comments / 0