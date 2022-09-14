ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

wnynewsnow.com

Destructive Spotted Lanternfly Found in Western New York

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – State officials are asking residents in Western New York to be on the lookout for Spotted Lanternfly after a population was found in the Buffalo area this week. The fly is a destructive pest that feeds on more than 70 plant species, including...
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Meet Olson! Our Pet of the Week

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – In an effort to help animals find their forever home, WNY News Now is partnering with the Chautauqua County Humane Society to showcase animals’ part of our pet of the week segment. The Chautauqua County Humane Society has dozens of kittens coming...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Well Known JHS Custodian Passes Away Following Terminal Cancer Bout

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A staple of the Jamestown High School Community, best known for his “ruler suspenders,” has passed away following a bout with terminal cancer. JHS Head Custodian Andy Field sought hospice care for terminal brain cancer earlier this year. Field worked at...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Public Schools Announce Revised Football Attendance Policies

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Jamestown Public Schools have announced revised attendance policies ahead of the first Red Raider football home game. The district says students in 8th grade or younger must be accompanied by an adult and that the adult must be responsible for their youth at all times during the game.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Addiction, Mental Health, And Getting Help Highlighted For Local Students

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Addiction, mental health, and getting help for area kids was highlighted during an important conversation this week at SUNY JCC. It’s part of a push by Collaborative Children’s Solutions to break down barriers created by mental health stigma. To do that, locals have enlisted the help of a former NBA player.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Wanted Jamestown Man Arrested Friday At Local Convenience Store

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A man on Jamestown Police’s top ten most wanted list was arrested early Friday morning at a local convenience store. Officers say they observed 20-year-old Jordan Dandridge inside the 7-Eleven on Second Street in Jamestown around 4 a.m. He was taken into custody without incident.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

New COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters Available Throughout Chautauqua County

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – The new COVID-19 booster shot is now available throughout Chautauqua County. The local health department announced Friday the COVID-19 vaccine booster for both Pfizer and Moderna’s updated formulas are being distributed. “Booster doses are common for many vaccines, and over time, booster...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Assault Charge Lodged Following Overnight Fight In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – An 18-year-old was charged with assault following an overnight fight in Jamestown. Jamestown Police officers responded to an address on Champman Street just before 2 a.m. for a reported fight. Police say as a result of an altercation, a male victim sustained injuries...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Quiet Weather Sunday, A Few Storms On Monday

JAMESTOWN – Mainly dry weather will continue for Sunday. Showers will be possible Sunday night and into Monday. Sunday is shaping up to be another mainly dry day across the Southern Tier. There is a chance for an isolated shower, mainly to areas North. Otherwise a mix of clouds and sun with highs near 80 degrees.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Man Who Allegedly Fled Deputies In Northern Chautauqua County Arrested

BROCTON, NY (WNY News Now) – A man who allegedly led law enforcement on a vehicle pursuit in northern Chautauqua County this week has been arrested. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office accused 31-year-old Brandon Vangiesen of fleeing deputies when they tried to pull over his Dodge Challenger for a traffic violation in Brocton on Wednesday.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Panama Man Facing Slew Of Charges Following High Speed Chase

LITTLE VALLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – A Panama man faces a slew of charges following a car chase in Cattaraugus County. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office accused 34-year-old Joseph Estus of leading deputies on a high speed vehicle pursuit through four towns, including Napoli, Little Valley, Mansfeild and New Albion last Thursday.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Pleads Guilty To Federal Drug Charges In Fatal Overdose Case

BUFFALO, NY (WNY News Now) – A 34-year-old Jamestown man has plead guilty to selling heroin and fentanyl as part of a drug deal that police say lead to a fatal overdose. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Buffalo announced Friday James Brandow pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, heroin and fentanyl.
JAMESTOWN, NY

