Violet Affleck, 16, Is Taller Than Jennifer Lopez, As Pair Bond On Shopping Trip After Wedding: Photos
Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Violet Affleck, 16, showed off their bond during a shopping outing on Sept. 10. The singer and her new stepdaughter were photographed walking around Beverly Hills, CA, where they browsed stores and enjoyed lunch together. It appeared the teen, who towered over Jennifer in height, was the one behind the wheel of the car they arrived and left in in the popular location.
Leonardo DiCaprio’s rumoured new 22-year-old girlfriend responds to being asked if she’s seen Titanic
While Leonardo DiCaprio may have split from his former girlfriend Camila Morrone, it seems that the actor has already moved on: He was recently pictured with a mysterious model.Earlier this week, reports broke that DiCaprio, 47, and Morrone, 25, ended their relationship after four years together. The pair were reportedly last seen together during the Fourth of July weekend in Malibu, California. Since the news of their split, new photos have emerged of DiCaprio partying in St Tropez back in July with his new rumoured girlfriend, Maria Beregova.Beregova, a 22-year-old Ukrainian model living in London, didn’t provide too much...
Violet Affleck Wears Chic Floral-Print Dress Alongside Stepmom Jennifer Lopez in Beverly Hills
Girls’ day! Ben Affleck’s eldest daughter, Violet Affleck, wore a chic floral-print, button-down sleeveless dress alongside stepmom Jennifer Lopez while out to lunch in Beverly Hills. The 16-year-old chose a pair of plain black shoes for her spring-themed ensemble as she carried a brown tote bag on Saturday,...
We Still Haven't Recovered From These Sheer Dresses Bella Hadid Wore For Paris Fashion Week
As we look forward to seeing Bella Hadid strut her stuff in future Paris Fashion Week shows with anticipation, we’re looking back at our favorite 2022 runway looks from her as that time of year approaches once again. Back in March, the supermodel, 25, donned not one, but two sheer dresses for the Coperni Womenswear Fall/Winter show and the Ludovic De Saint-Sernin runway, taking our breath away in the process and helping ignite the major sheer trend that lead us through the summer.
Liza Minnelli, 76, Seen Walking Without Wheelchair Amid Health Concerns: Photos
Liza Minnelli was spotted on Sept. 1 walking without a wheelchair as she left the popular Hollywood restaurant, Craig’s. The EGOT winner, 76, appeared to be in good spirits as she was helped to her car by two men from her team in photos obtained y the Daily Mail, which can be seen here. The iconic singer even spoke to the Daily Mail, who was on the scene, and greeted them with an enthusiastic “Hi guys!” When they asked if she plans to release new music, she energetically replied, “I’ve been coming out with new songs since I was born!”
Katie Holmes & Suri, 16, Look Like Twins Heading On Long Weekend Getaway: Photo
Katie Holmes, 43, and Suri Cruise, 16, looked like twins on the move during their latest outing! The actress and her look-alike daughter were photographed carrying luggage while walking on a sidewalk in New York City, NY as they were headed out for the Labor Day weekend. They both wore casual but stylish outfits and looked content and relaxed as they walked by cameras.
Lori Harvey Rocks Daisy Dukes, High Heels & Yankee Hat At Dinner In LA: Photos
Looks like Lori Harvey isn’t letting her breakup with Michael B. Jordan keep her from having a good time! The model was spotted leaving celeb hotspot Catch in West Hollywood on Saturday, August 20 and it appeared like the recent split was the furthest thing from her mind. Rocking a pair of daisy dukes, high heels and a white crop top, Lori was every inch the single gal ready to mingle!
Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni, 18, Bonds With Dad Seal At U.S. Open After Leaving For College
Leni Klum, 18, is now a college student in New York City, so it wasn’t inconvenient at all for her to attend Serena Williams‘ U.S. Open match in Flushing, Queens on Wednesday, August 31. Heidi Klum‘s daughter linked up with her dad Seal, 59, outside the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. The father-daughter duo smiled and gave each other a giant hug before they headed into the stadium together.
Jennifer Aniston, 53, Wears Nothing But Her LolaVie Shampoo As She Poses In The Shower
It’s easy for Jennifer Aniston to get our attention, especially when she’s sharing a revealing snap of herself! The Friends alum, 53, proved such is the case when she took to her Instagram on Sunday (September 4) to tease a new product from her hair care brand LolaVie. Posting a sassy snap of herself showering (in the nude, of course), Jennifer captioned it, “something’s coming 9.8.22”
Kendall Jenner Flashed So Much Leg In This High-Slit White Dress For Her 818 Tequila Event
Kendall Jenner stunned in a sultry, elegant white gown to the 818 Tequila ‘Eight Reserve’ launch party— showing us all how to rock one last epic all-white summer outfit before Labor Day! The supermodel, 26, donned a floor-length, curve-hugging and asymmetrical dress by Rick Owens to the Malibu soiree, featuring an ultra-high slit that revealed her toned legs.
Caught In The Act: Ben Affleck Seen Staring At Photos From Second Wedding To Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck is still caught in a daze over his romantic second wedding to Jennifer Lopez. In fact, the Argo actor was seen staring at photos of his new wife in one of her many wedding gowns while they were dining at the Grand Hotel Tremezzo in Lake Como, Italy, during their second honeymoon.
Oprah Winfrey's 2022 Emmys Fashion Risk Has Fans Divided
There are few more legendary television figures than Oprah Winfrey. Her long-running daytime talk show, "The Oprah Winfrey Show," ran for 25 years, but she chose to walk away to focus on other creative endeavors. During that time, she took home two Primetime Emmy Awards (via IMDb). It wasn't surprising to see Oprah present the award for Outstanding Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at this year's Emmys, which Michael Keaton won. Of course, fans couldn't get enough of her outfit, whether their opinions were positive or negative.
Katie Holmes Goes Makeup-Free & Rocks A New Nose Ring In NYC: Photos
Katie Holmes appeared to be in good spirits as she took a solo stroll through New York City on Tuesday, Aug. 30. The 43-year-old actress donned a loose-fitting black tank that ended just above her pants, allowing a sliver of her toned tummy to peek through. Her funky pants were black and white striped and featured a drawstring tie. Katie went makeup-free for the outing but did not forget her jewelry at home. In fact, she sported a seemingly new silver hoop nose ring. She’s a cool mom!
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid Are ‘Hooking Up’ After Camila Morrone Breakup: She Is ‘His Type’
Leonardo DiCaprio might not be single for long following his split from Camila Morrone, as the actor has been quietly seeing supermodel Gigi Hadid, multiple sources confirm to Life & Style. “Leo and...
Ben Affleck takes a stroll with Jennifer Garner look-alike daughter Violet, 16
Bennifer fans did a double take when they saw a Jennifer Garner look-alike walking alongside Ben Affleck in Savannah, Ga., ahead of his wedding weekend with Jennifer Lopez. “Omg I thought that was Jennifer Garner! Twins 😍,” “Omg she is Jennifer Garners mini me!!!” and “Violet is a mini Jen Garner, wow!” were just a few of the reactions social media users had when they realized the tall, brunette beauty standing next to the “Argo” actor was actually his 16-year-old daughter, Violet, and not his ex-wife. In the photos, the teenager sported dark-rimmed glasses — similar in style to the ones her...
Tom Cruise Reportedly Stepping Away From Church of Scientology, But Is It True?
Is Tom Cruise parting ways with the Church of Scientology? As reported in this week's edition of the National Enquirer, Cruise is withdrawing from the controversial religion after its latest scandal. But that might be far from the truth. According to the tabloid, via Suggest, That '70s Show actor Danny...
Anderson Cooper Lives in a Rustic New York City Firehouse! Tour His Unique Apartment
News personality Anderson Cooper has built a tremendous career for himself in his native New York City. While he owns other vacation properties all over the world, his abode in the Big Apple is the one he calls home. The 60 Minutes anchor has shown glimpses of the converted firehouse apartment on social media over the years.
Dua Lipa Just Wore a Sheer White Dress to a Wedding
Dua Lipa just broke every convention of wedding-guest dressing, and the result is absolutely stunning. The "Sweetest Pie" singer attended the elegant nuptials of Jacquemus founder Simon Porte Jacquemus and his longtime partner Marco Maestri yesterday. During the ceremony, which took place outdoors in the streets of Charleval, France, the "Levitating" singer made a radiant appearance in a lovely sheer white gown.
Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photo of Wedding Look From Her and Ben Affleck's Georgia Ceremony
Jennifer Lopez shared a glimpse of her seemingly glamorous wedding look from her Georgia wedding to Ben Affleck. The newlywed hasn't revealed her full dress yet, but she posted a teaser to her Instagram on Tuesday, which sent fans to her On the JLo newsletter, where the details will soon be shared. In the closeup, Lopez's face is covered in a sheer, tulle veil, and she's wearing a collared white dress -- previously revealed to be a one-of-a-kind Ralph Lauren design -- underneath.
