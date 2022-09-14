ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Inside The Celtics

Former Celtic Signs with Timberwolves

New Timberwolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly took a big swing this offseason, paying a premium to acquire Rudy Gobert from the Jazz. In exchange for the three-time Defensive Player of the Year, Minnesota sent Utah its 2023, 2025, 2027, and 2029 first-round selections and a 2026 ...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ValleyCentral

Sept. 15 HS Football Highlights

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The fourth of the high school football season kicked off with more than a handful of games in the Rio Grande Valley. In District 15-5A Division I play, Vela hammered McAllen Memorial 63-0 to improve to 4-0 on the season. The Mustangs are now 1-3. Final Scores: Vela 63, McAllen Memorial […]
MCALLEN, TX
San Antonio, TX
Texas Basketball
San Antonio, TX
Texas Sports
San Antonio, TX
The Associated Press

Arizona State fires Edwards following loss to MAC school

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State fired football coach Herm Edwards in his fifth season following an ugly home loss to Eastern Michigan and a lingering NCAA investigation into illegal recruiting practices. Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson announced the decision on Sunday, a day after the Sun Devils lost 30-21 to Eastern Michigan of the Mid-American Conference as heavy favorites. Edwards went 46-26 at Arizona State, including 1-2 this season. “We have made the decision to make a change in the leadership of our football program, effective immediately,” Anderson said in a statement. “By mutual agreement, coach Edwards and I have determined that he will relinquish duties as our head coach. At the core of this is doing what is best for our current team, staff and university. I understand the frustrations out there. We must do better and that starts with our decision today.”
TEMPE, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five reasons Texas will defeat UTSA on Saturday

The Texas Longhorns and UTSA Roadrunners will take the field on Saturday night. The Longhorns’ third game of the season will take place at 7 p.m. CT on the Longhorn Network. UTSA entered this season with a bigger target on its back after a 12-2 season and their first conference title win. The 2022 team isn’t as strong as last year, but certainly could be as scrappy.
AUSTIN, TX
KSAT 12

BGC Week 4 Preview: Boerne Champion vs. New Braunfels Canyon headlines Friday’s schedule

With three weeks of action in the books, more and more teams are turning their attention towards starting district play, and there’s no better example of the change in intensity that Canyon’s meeting with Boerne Champion. This battle between two of the top 10 teams in KSAT 12′s Top 12 is the ‘Big Game’ is our Big Game Coverage (BGC) for Week 4 of the high school football season.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX

