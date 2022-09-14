Read full article on original website
More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout MachinesCadrene HeslopTexas State
Cowgirls Take Down Cal Lutheran 1-0 SundayHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio's Hometown Burger Permanently Shuts Down OvernightBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas lawyer, Netflix lose defamation appeal concerning multimillionaire's court-appointed guardianshipJuliette FairleyBexar County, TX
Former Celtic Signs with Timberwolves
New Timberwolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly took a big swing this offseason, paying a premium to acquire Rudy Gobert from the Jazz. In exchange for the three-time Defensive Player of the Year, Minnesota sent Utah its 2023, 2025, 2027, and 2029 first-round selections and a 2026 ...
Spurs Ex LaMarcus Aldridge Close to Retiring?
Aldridge's career as a Spur came to an end when the two sides mutually agreed to part ways in 2021.
Sept. 15 HS Football Highlights
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The fourth of the high school football season kicked off with more than a handful of games in the Rio Grande Valley. In District 15-5A Division I play, Vela hammered McAllen Memorial 63-0 to improve to 4-0 on the season. The Mustangs are now 1-3. Final Scores: Vela 63, McAllen Memorial […]
Take a deep breath, Troy Aikman: Takeaways from UCLA's victory over South Alabama
Troy Aikman and other UCLA pundits might not have liked what they saw Saturday, but the bottom line is this: Chip Kelly's Bruins are 3-0.
Arizona State fires Edwards following loss to MAC school
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State fired football coach Herm Edwards in his fifth season following an ugly home loss to Eastern Michigan and a lingering NCAA investigation into illegal recruiting practices. Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson announced the decision on Sunday, a day after the Sun Devils lost 30-21 to Eastern Michigan of the Mid-American Conference as heavy favorites. Edwards went 46-26 at Arizona State, including 1-2 this season. “We have made the decision to make a change in the leadership of our football program, effective immediately,” Anderson said in a statement. “By mutual agreement, coach Edwards and I have determined that he will relinquish duties as our head coach. At the core of this is doing what is best for our current team, staff and university. I understand the frustrations out there. We must do better and that starts with our decision today.”
Five reasons Texas will defeat UTSA on Saturday
The Texas Longhorns and UTSA Roadrunners will take the field on Saturday night. The Longhorns’ third game of the season will take place at 7 p.m. CT on the Longhorn Network. UTSA entered this season with a bigger target on its back after a 12-2 season and their first conference title win. The 2022 team isn’t as strong as last year, but certainly could be as scrappy.
KSAT 12
BGC Week 4 Preview: Boerne Champion vs. New Braunfels Canyon headlines Friday’s schedule
With three weeks of action in the books, more and more teams are turning their attention towards starting district play, and there’s no better example of the change in intensity that Canyon’s meeting with Boerne Champion. This battle between two of the top 10 teams in KSAT 12′s Top 12 is the ‘Big Game’ is our Big Game Coverage (BGC) for Week 4 of the high school football season.
Sunday: Waking up to a Texas football win
I literally dreamed last night about pathetic calls by referees in the Texas vs. UTSA game.
