Screaming Bat-Winged Creature Seen Over this Illinois Bridge
Unusual things happen near bridges for some reason. That was especially true one early morning near a bridge in Illinois when a woman and her mother saw a huge bat-winged creature near an Illinois bridge which terrified them with its scream. Phantoms and Monsters shared the story of Shana Clippert...
It’s Official; 6 Bed Bath & Beyond Stores in Illinois Will Be Closing
When I got married and had my first home to furnish, I was a big Bed Bath & Beyond shopper, ( I love me some coupons). In recent years though, the store has started to slip my mind a little bit, and apparently, I am not the only one. Bed...
Illinois Brewery Kicks off Oktoberfest with Impressive German Flavor
If you can't hop on a plane and get to Germany for Oktoberfest, no worries, just Uber on over to downtown Rockford. I will never understand Oktoberfest. It's not spelled right and it starts in September. Let's see what Google has to say about it. According to Google... and Britannica,...
Illinois Town Named #1 Best In America To ‘Live The American Dream’
Naturally, we all probably wish we were living the American Dream after watching movies that portray a very happy family with a white picket fence, big white house, and owning everything they've ever wanted. For this one Illinois city, that dream isn't too far out of reach for them! According...
There’s A Hard Core Roofing Sign War Going On In Rockford, and We Love It!
Today one of my besties, (who also likes to refer to herself as "our third co-host"), sent me a pic of something awesome she spotted in the Rockford area, and I am LOVING it. Before I reveal the picture, I think we can all agree that seeing sign wars taking place between competing companies is becoming more common in this social media age. Personally, I prefer my sign wars to be witty and not political, but if you're not sure what I'm talking about, here are some examples...
Illinois Teacher Honored for His Generous Donation to Other Teachers
The 815 Supply Drive, which collected thousands of school supplies for area teachers' classrooms, just wrapped up with one last unbelievable donation. On average, teachers spend almost $1,000 of their own money to make sure their classroom has all the supplies needed. I've never met a teacher that didn't work hard to try and provide every child in need with the resources they need for success.
One of Illinois’ Favorite Pumpkin Patches Is Kicking Off Its 2022 Season This Week
To me, one of the benefits of being a parent is having kids to take to The Pumpkin Patch in Caledonia, Illinois each year. It was one of my favorite places to go each Fall as a child, and as an adult, I have continued to visit the Patch each year even when I didn't have kids. So, why do I love The Pumpkin Patch so much? Let me count the ways...
The Day I Asked An AI Program To Write About Rockford, Here’s What It Told Me.
NOTE: This entire article was generated by an Artificial Intelligence website that will write a blog post for you with only an idea as an input. The only thing I did to produce these words was tell it to write a blog about Rockford Illinois. Here's what it gave me. If I personally make any additional comments I will put it in brackets and make it bold. You can try out the program, it's free, at writesonic.com.
OMG! 10 Brutally Honest Reviews About This 2-Star Hotel In Illinois
If you've ever needed a place to stay in Rockford or anywhere for that matter, you've probably taken it to the internet to ask where the best hotels are to crash at. The internet. It's full of so much information, knowledge, and Google reviews. I know I'm not alone when I say I've scrolled through hundreds of reviews for a business... because they're entertaining to the point it becomes like a tv series. Am I wrong?
How Rockford Students Can Get Free Online Tutoring 24/7
A tremendous free offer for RPS District 205 students was just announced that would provide around-the-clock expert academic support and do it all online. Rockford Public Schools Offering Free Online Tutoring. Stuck on a part of your homework and need just a little help to finish it up?. Need an...
The Best Beef Jerky You’ve Probably Never Had Is At This Illinois Fusion Restaurant
This is so, so, so, so much better than any beef jerky you're going to find in a bag. The dish is called Seen Savanh, but I've also seen it called Sin Savanh or Sien Savanh. I'm far too ignorant about the Laotian culture to know if there's a difference between them. If someone is reading this that actually knows what they're talking about, I formally apologize ahead of time for getting any specifics wrong in this post. I just love this dish and want people to know about it.
