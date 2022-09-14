Read full article on original website
SFGate
David Bowie’s Dazzling ‘Moonage Daydream’: A Superfan’s Review of the First Graduate School-Level Music Documentary
The first thing to know before seeing “Moonage Daydream,” Brett Morgen’s dazzling, exhaustive and exhausting memoir of David Bowie’s life and career, is that it assumes the viewer already knows a lot about the subject — his relevance, his influence, the brilliance of so much of his music, and the basics of his personal history. Like another recent historical film about an oft-trodden subject — Todd Haynes’ “The Velvet Underground” — it eschews the standard, chronological, done-to-death “Behind the Music”-style template that has become a predictable default for music documentaries and finds a dramatically different way to tell the story.
SFGate
Ezra Miller Believed They Were the Messiah, the Flash Was Jesus of the Multiverse: Report
A month after Ezra Miller said they would enter treatment to deal with “complex mental health issues,” a new report details the actor’s disturbing downward spiral over the past two years, with Miller believing they were “the Messiah.”. According to Vanity Fair, Miller’s mental health issues...
