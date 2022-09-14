ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

David Bowie’s Dazzling ‘Moonage Daydream’: A Superfan’s Review of the First Graduate School-Level Music Documentary

The first thing to know before seeing “Moonage Daydream,” Brett Morgen’s dazzling, exhaustive and exhausting memoir of David Bowie’s life and career, is that it assumes the viewer already knows a lot about the subject — his relevance, his influence, the brilliance of so much of his music, and the basics of his personal history. Like another recent historical film about an oft-trodden subject — Todd Haynes’ “The Velvet Underground” — it eschews the standard, chronological, done-to-death “Behind the Music”-style template that has become a predictable default for music documentaries and finds a dramatically different way to tell the story.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy