Special Master for 9/11 Compensation Fund and Deepwater Horizon Disaster Calls Ruling in Mar-a-Lago Case ‘Judicial Overreach’

This judge needs to be removed from this case for several reasons:1) she was appointed by Trump and that in itself is a conflict of interest 2) she’s not experienced enough to handle such a high profile case3) she’s not ruling fast enough on the severity of these top secret documents that may very well already be in the hands of our enemies 4) a special master is not needed as the DOJ and the FBI are knowledgeable as to what the classifications are and what’s considered lawyer-client confidentiality
what this woman is a special master of is completely unrelated to what's going on, she would not have the security clearance to be able to review the documents in question
Every lawyer who has ever had a "Special Master" appointed knows (1) how rank-amateurish her 'Order' is written, (2) her absolute lack of authority jurisdiction and understanding of the Executive Branch of Classified, Secret and Top Secret Documents and clearance levels required to fulfill her 'Order', (3) how unprecedented it is for a 2 year judge to enjoin a Federal Criminal Investigation.
