Prince William and Kate Middleton are taking their eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday, per the BBC. Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, will walk in the procession with the royal family following the coffin as it enters the church at the state funeral at Westminster Abbey. William and Kate are scheduled to walk ahead of their two children, followed by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. As for Prince Louis – who’s been known to draw attention with his wild antics – we’re told the 4-year-old is not attending due to his young age. The royal children will...

CELEBRITIES ・ 28 MINUTES AGO