WMDT.com
New replacement school recommendation greenlit for Fruitland Primary School
FRUITLAND, Md.- The Fruitland Primary School could soon receive a makeover as Wicomico County Public Schools are in the early stages of a feasibility study. We’re told the building was built back in 1955 and renovations haven’t been done since the 60’s. Five options were evaluated, with...
getnews.info
Sustainable Energy Development Project set to feed thousands in State of Delaware says 360WiSE
Bishop LaTrelle Easterling, and Superintendent Joe Archie uplift a resource center that will provide access to food, social services, and technology within the communities of the Delaware District United Methodist Church. The Harvest Outreach People Project is exactly the kind of ministry that disciples of Jesus Christ can be involved...
Cape Gazette
Sussex P&Z recommends approval of Massey's request
At its Sept. 8 meeting, the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission acted on several applications in the Cape Region. The commission recommended approval of an amended condition proposed by Sun Massey's Landing RV LLC. In 2014, the commission imposed a condition that all park models in the campground at the end of Long Neck Road must be removed when the park is closed.
WMDT.com
“The need is ever increasing:” BrightBloom Centers opens new facility in Milford, expands services for families impacted by autism
MILFORD, Del.- “So we’ve seen this explosion of demand and we’re really working hard to meet it,” BrightBloom Centers CEO Diliana Henry said. There’s a growing need to support families impacted by autism in Delaware and BrightBloom Centers plans to tackle that with the opening of its new facility in Milford. This marks the organization’s fourth office in the first state.
WMDT.com
DSU Gold Ranking proving “Delaware State is who we say we are”
DOVER, Del. – Delaware State University is now in the gold standard ranking. They are the number 2 public Historically Black College and University in the United States according to the U.S. News & World Report. “What the ranking means to me is that I made the right decision but also to say Delaware state is who we say we are,” says senior Jonte Simmons.
Cape Gazette
Sussex P&Z acts on site plans
During its Sept. 8 meeting, the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission approved several site plans, including an expansion at Surfing Crab Restaurant and Bar, a new boat and RV storage area, and an amended amenities plan at one of the largest communities in Sussex County. The commission approved a...
Cape Gazette
25 homes in Lewes have new addresses, none have moved
Up until a few weeks ago, the homes along Cape Henlopen Drive were numbered consecutively, beginning at 6. According to residents, the addresses had been like this for at least 80 years. While straying from the traditional odd/even rotation, the arrangement made sense because there were not many homes built on the other side of Cape Henlopen Drive. The road started out as every other did, alternating odd/even on either side of the street, but ended bay side addresses of Cape Henlopen Drive at 5.
Cape Gazette
Nanticoke Tribe hosts 44th annual Powwow
The Nanticoke Indian Powwow is the highlight of the year for the tribe with roots dating back to before the 1600s. Centered in and around Millsboro and Oak Orchard, the tribe had a long road but was officially recognized as an incorporated body by the state of Delaware March 10, 1881. There were 31 members to that body, including four of Chief Natosha Carmine’s four great-grandfathers.
WMDT.com
Choptank River may be impacted by the Chesapeake Bay’s water quality
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Mixed testing results from the Chesapeake Bay are showing right here on Delmarva. That is because the Chesapeake Bay is connected to the tributaries here. The Choptank River could be in trouble here if these numbers don’t improve. The river is very prominent here on the Eastern Shore. People use it for recreation like fishing and crabbing. Emily Ranson with Clean Water Action says for that river usage is going to be a major concern.
WMDT.com
Georgetown council violated FOIA request
GEORGETOWN, Del. – Calls are now being renewed for at least three Georgetown council members to step down after the Attorney General’s Office found they violated a FOIA request when they met privately to approve and then deliver thousands of dollars in funding to a local museum that flies the confederate flag.
Cape Gazette
NEW LISTING-LOT 26 SILVER MAPLE DR~LINCOLN
Lot 26 Silver Maple Drive, Lincoln, DE 19960 ~ Private, wooded, 0.96acre lot situated directly off of Silver Maple Drive. No HOA with this property and a short drive to Route 113, beaches, stores, shopping and restaurants. Drive by today to see or call for more information!. $99,900. Call Melissa...
Cape Gazette
Rieley victor of contentious Sussex council race
Sussex County District 5 Councilman John Rieley, who runs a family farm with his sons and wife near Millsboro, said the winning margin in the Sept. 13 Republican primary sends a strong message. “People are tired of negativity and want candidates to stick to the issues,” he said the morning...
WMDT.com
Greg Fuller leads in race for Sussex County Register of Wills
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. – Sussex County saw a close race for Register of Wills in the Delaware primary. Currently, Greg Fuller leads in the Republican primary race with just over 39% of the vote, followed by Candice Green Wilkinson with around 37%, and Ellen Magee with 23%. 47 ABC spoke to Fuller on Wednesday afternoon where he thanked voters for turning out and supporting his campaign.
‘Festival Hispano’ kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month in Wilmington
Hundreds of people from Delaware and the surrounding area donned capes made of a variety of flags representing the Latino community as part of Hispanic Heritage Month. The 46th annual Festival Hispano was held in Wilmington last Sunday, with big crowds taking in a parade down Fourth Street before the event. A second celebration is on tap this Sunday in southern Delaware’s Georgetown.
firststateupdate.com
Former Wilmington City Councilwoman Rysheema Dixon Passes Away
Former Wilmington City Councilwoman Rysheema Dixon has passed away unexpectedly according to statements released by the city. Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki today issued a statement regarding the passing of community activist, business entrepreneur and former City Council Member Rysheema Dixon:. “On behalf of the City of Wilmington government and the...
Cape Gazette
99-year terms granted to Lewes canalfront leaseholders
By a vote of 4-1, Lewes Mayor and City Council passed a resolution granting 99-year leases to a group of 13 canalfront property owners along Pilottown Road. The leases, which have peculiar histories, were set to expire in 2025. “This is an opportunity for the City of Lewes to update,...
witn22.org
Mayor Purzycki Announces Details of Wilmington’s 6th Annual HBCU Week and College Fair
Mayor Mike Purzycki and Wilmington’s HBCU Ambassador, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, today announced details of Wilmington’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Week [hbcuweek.org], which will be held Wednesday, September 21 through Sunday, September 25. This year’s events include a concert, middle school college tour, panel discussion, college fair, comedy show, block party, and the battle of the bands over the course of five days.
WMDT.com
Special Olympics Delaware serving up smiles in a tennis tournament at Sea Colony
BETHANY BEACH, Del.- Athletes were serving, backhanding, and smashing all the tennis balls on the court Thursday, but it was more than a tournament. “It’s just amazing being able to spread the joy of the game and see all of the smiles on their faces,” Ethan Garren, Head Pro and Junior Coordinator at Sea Colony, said.
WMDT.com
Week 3 Bayside Final Scores
SALISBURY, Md. – Week 3 in the Bayside saw another WiHi blowout, an incredible last-second score in Salisbury, and a huge road win for Kent Island.
Cape Gazette
Hidden Gem East of Route 1 in Milton!
A Hidden Gem just came on the market East of Route 1 in Milton! The Gourmet Cook will love this Kitchen. Custom Cabinets with soft close drawers. Pull out drawers on many of the cabinets for easy access. Glass fronts on several cabinets to show off your treasures. Trash Compactor built in to Island that has a Corian Countertop JennAir Stainless Steel Oven, Refrigerator, Convection Microwave and a Warming Drawer. Wine refrigerator, sink and bar area with built in cabinets. AND, an oversized window seat with two huge drawers below the seat provide great storage. Off the Kitchen, the Living Room has a beautiful coffered ceilings (10 foot ceilings throughout) and a WOOD burning fireplace, hardwood floors and windows that provide lots of light and a lovely view of your backyard. Oversized Laundry Room with a closet and room for additional storage cabinets. Utility Sink in garage. 2 en-suites (one bedroom has a door that leads to the back deck). Owner's suite with your own fireplace for cozy nights and mornings. Walk-in closet, Carrera Marble on Owners Suite shower walls and sink counters for an elegant experience. A separate Vanity area provides a great place to sit and get ready for your day/night ladies. Off the Owners Suite is a Cedar Lined 3 Season Room with a 6 person Hot Tub. Grab a glass of wine, turn on the TV and relax before calling it a night in this lovely retreat. Anderson Windows throughout. Move in before our delightful Fall season arrives and enjoy bike rides, our spectacular sunsets or walk, swim, camp or hike throughout 5,200 acre Cape Henlopen State Park 10 miles away . Their famous Chocolate Festival is an annual event you won't want to miss. Or, stroll or bike (certain hours) along the Boardwalk in Rehoboth Beach. Less than 5 miles from Beebe Hospital. Rookery Golf Course nearby. Name-brand and designer outlets, as well as specialty boutiques in downtown Lewes offer tax-free shopping. Jazz, Sea Witch, Film Festivals are just a few of the events offered annually when you make this your next address. Hudson Fields is across the street and offers a variety of events throughout the year. Concerts in the Parks during the Summer months, Yoga in the Park, Pickleball in the Public Park off of Pilottown Road awaits. This 3/4 acre lot offers you privacy that is rare this close to the Beach. Add your own private pool retreat because your lot is definitely large enough. Oversized 2 car garage with storage cabinets and work area. Stairs in the garage lead you to an unfinished attic area. Let your imagination run wild with possibilities for this space. Perfect for a future hobby room, art studio or workshop, Man/Woman Cave? Large window offers natural light. Property has an irrigation system fed by its own irrigation well. This will be evident when you see the lush green landscaping all around the property. You also own the Propane Tank so you can choose your own provider. I saved the best for last. not only are you allowed to park your Boat or RV in the Driveway, at the end of Oyster Oyster Rocks Road the road ends at a water area (tranquil Broadkill River) where you can either launch your "small" boat or if you are looking for a quite, peaceful location to launch your Kayak or Standup Paddle Board from, you just found it.
