UPI News

All of Puerto Rico without power as Hurricane Fiona arrives

Sept. 18 (UPI) -- All of Puerto Rico was without power on Sunday as Hurricane Fiona made landfall on the island, Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said. Pierluisi said in a statement at 1:44 p.m. EST that utilities Luma and AEE had both reported that Puerto Rico's electrical service was out of service due to the hurricane.
