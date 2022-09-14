Read full article on original website
Power gas gone out across all of the US territory of Puerto Rico on Sunday, according to PowerOutage.us, as Hurricane Fiona bears down on the islands, which are already grappling with the threat of flooding and mudslides stemming from the Category 1 storm.
Sept. 18 (UPI) -- All of Puerto Rico was without power on Sunday as Hurricane Fiona made landfall on the island, Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said. Pierluisi said in a statement at 1:44 p.m. EST that utilities Luma and AEE had both reported that Puerto Rico's electrical service was out of service due to the hurricane.
Fiona made landfall in Puerto Rico on Sunday as it became the third hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.
