ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

UAFS kicks of Hispanic Heritage Month events

By Jacob Smith
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nghRd_0hvLlf4C00

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas-Fort Smith will kickoff its month-long celebration of Hispanic and Latinx Heritage with a slate of events running from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.

According to a university press release, the events include a kick-off event for all ages at the Fort Smith Public Library, salsa dancing under the Bell Tower, a Spanish-language university recruitment event, and a public open forum discussion. All will be hosted by the university’s Hispanic Heritage Month Planning Committee and each will feature snacks, foods, and drinks that celebrate Hispanic culture in addition to planned activities.

UAFS Theatre Department to perform ‘James and the Giant Peach’

“Hispanic Heritage Month is an opportunity for everyone to learn about people who may look differently or speak differently than themselves. It’s a chance to learn about Hispanic culture, to meet in the middle, talk, and enjoy good food and good laughter,” said Cristina Castorena, a professional advisor with the R.O.A.R. First-Year Advising Center, “It’s important that the students who identify as Hispanic or identify with Latin culture feel included and celebrated, and at UAFS, that’s the honest truth. And beyond celebrating our students and employees, Hispanic Heritage Month is also about exposing people who don’t identify as Hispanic to our culture and welcoming them into conversations.”

In addition to events, UAFS says it will celebrate Hispanic Heritage visually with flags lining the Smith Pendergraft Campus Center and displays in the Boreham Library. The university will also highlight Hispanic students, faculty, staff, and alumni on its social media pages through day-in-the-life takeovers throughout the month.

The full slate of events includes:

  • Chisme in the Breezeway – September 15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
    Campus Center Breezeway
  • Hispanic Heritage Month Kick-off – September 15 from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
    Fort Smith Public Library – Main Library
  • Cafecito y Pan Dulce: Coffee, Culture, and Conversation – September 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
    Campus Center Fireplace
  • Sí Se Puede en UAFS: Yes We Can at UAFS – September 29 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
    Campus Center Reynolds Room
  • Second-Annual Salsa at the Bell Tower – October 6 from 6:30-9 p.m.
    UAFS Bell Tower
  • Breaking Generational Stereotypes: Learning More About the Hispanic Student Perspective (A Student Open Forum) – October 13 from 12:15-1:30 p.m.
    Windgate Theater

“This goes for any every type of community, but particularly Hispanic students can sometimes feel excluded, so It’s important that we bring people together so they can enjoy their time, but also know that they are a part of something bigger,” Castorena said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Smith, AR
Sports
Fort Smith, AR
Society
Local
Arkansas Sports
Local
Arkansas Society
City
Fort Smith, AR
kuaf.com

Sewers, Tourism, and Marijuana

Michael Tilley, from our partner Talk Business & Politics joins us to talk about the latest update on the consent decree in Fort Smith, the Tourism Ticker, and the shifting sentiments on marijuana in Arkansas. Matthew Moore is a reporter and producer for Ozarks At Large. Before going into journalism,...
FORT SMITH, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Hispanic Culture#Linus College#Localevent#Festival#Latinx Heritage#Uafs Theatre Department#The Giant Peach
townandtourist.com

15 BEST Restaurants in Fayetteville, AR (Something For Everyone!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Fayetteville is a growing town that is considered by many to be the primary entertainment destination in northwest Arkansas. It’s booming with attractions, shopping, and lots of great restaurants and things to do. It’s an excellent place for couples, friends, families, or even a solo retreat if you’re looking for a bit of me-time.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Fort Smith candidate forum draws numerous candidates

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A mix of Democratic, Republican and Libertarian candidates for various state and federal offices were in Fort Smith Thursday evening for a forum with voters. For the more than 50 people that filled the storm shelter at Ben Geren Park in Fort Smith Thursday evening,...
FORT SMITH, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas recreational marijuana advocates say it could be $1 billion industry

River Valley Relief in Fort Smith could add up to 150 jobs. Kansas City, Kan.-based Greenlight estimates adding 100 jobs in Arkansas with $2 million in new investment. They’re just two of many medical marijuana companies operating in Arkansas likely to add jobs and investment if voters approve recreational marijuana use for adults in November.
ARKANSAS STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy