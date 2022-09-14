ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

MySanAntonio

This photo of the Alamo is the oldest known image of Texas

SAN ANTONIO — The oldest dated photo of Texas was taken in San Antonio in 1849 and shows three men in front of the state's most precious landmark: the Alamo. The photo, which now resides at the Dolph Briscoe Center for American History at the University of Texas at Austin, is actually a daguerreotype - the first widely available photographic process, which popularized in the mid-1840s.
austinfoodmagazine.com

Three Texas Cities in Three Days – Where To Go

If you’re looking for a fun and exciting weekend getaway, look no further than the great state of Texas. This vast and diverse state has many unique places and things to do. What you need is a plan of action. Here is a suggested itinerary for a three-day trip to Texas that will help you make the most of your time.
98.7 Jack FM

Here is When the San Antonio Riverwalk Will Light Up

As the Christmas season approaches, we are starting to see Christmas events pop up on our social feeds. So here are a few dates that might help you make plans for the upcoming Holiday season:. LIGHTED CHRISTMAS PARADE IN VICTORIA:. The Christmas Parade of Lights will be held in downtown...
kwhi.com

K-9 OFFICER KOLT STRIKES AGAIN ON I-10

A San Antonio man was arrested Wednesday and charged with money laundering. Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek reports that Wednesday afternoon at 1:30, Interdiction Investigator David Smith conducted a traffic stop on I-10 on a Hyundai SUV for a traffic infraction. During contact with the driver, no identification was provided...
foxsanantonio.com

CAUGHT ON CAM: Speeding train crashes into large truck in Schertz

SCHERTZ, Texas - A train colliding with a large truck in Schertz was caught on camera. The accident happened around 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Farm-to-Market 78 and First Street. You can see the truck pull up and stop at the crossing. Moments later, a train hits that truck and pushes it along the tracks.
