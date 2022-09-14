Read full article on original website
Related
KTSA
Republicans and Democrats touring Bexar County Elections Department
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Elections Department is opening its doors to Republican and Democrat representatives ahead of the November 8 midterm elections. On Friday, members of the media had the opportunity to see the inner workings of the facility at 1103 South Frio in San Antonio.
KSAT 12
La Raza Unida celebrates 50 years of activism, fighting injustices for Mexican Americans
SAN ANTONIO – This month marks 50 years since La Raza Unida Party became a national organization founded in South Texas, pushing back against injustices and inequities facing the Mexican American community for decades. “You’re never too young when there is injustice to stand up for yourself and for...
Texas teacher firing, Abbott attack ad: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
This week's top stories also included an article about a San Antonio man who was hospitalized after shooting himself in the ass.
tpr.org
San Antonio City Council approves $50 million CPS Energy rebate and $3.4 billion budget for 2023
CPS Energy customers will receive a rebate in November following the proposal's inclusion in the full 2023 budget, which council members approved on Thursday along with the operating budget for 2023. The return of $50 million to CPS Energy customers is split into two pots: $42.7 million will be directly...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MySanAntonio
This photo of the Alamo is the oldest known image of Texas
SAN ANTONIO — The oldest dated photo of Texas was taken in San Antonio in 1849 and shows three men in front of the state's most precious landmark: the Alamo. The photo, which now resides at the Dolph Briscoe Center for American History at the University of Texas at Austin, is actually a daguerreotype - the first widely available photographic process, which popularized in the mid-1840s.
KENS 5
Air Methods closes bases in Kerrville and Pleasanton over financial pressures
SAN ANTONIO — Two Air Methods bases have shut down for financial reasons, prompting some concern among the regional emergency health care system on how the closures could affect response times. Air Methods, parent company of San Antonio AirLIFE, has provided medical helicopter transport for communities within a 150-mile...
Uvalde families ask group for billboards against Abbott in San Antonio route
'It could have been worse,' the billboard says, reciting Abbott.
austinfoodmagazine.com
Three Texas Cities in Three Days – Where To Go
If you’re looking for a fun and exciting weekend getaway, look no further than the great state of Texas. This vast and diverse state has many unique places and things to do. What you need is a plan of action. Here is a suggested itinerary for a three-day trip to Texas that will help you make the most of your time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSAT 12
Rent has increased across Bexar County. How does your ZIP code stack up?
SAN ANTONIO – The real estate market in San Antonio is starting to cool down after nearly two years of surging sales and increases in price but renters are facing large increases in some areas as well. Rent prices in San Antonio and the surrounding areas have not been...
CW33 NewsFix
Texas home to 2 restaurants with the best tableside guacamole in the US
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to guacamole or dips of any kind you have a go-to brand at the store and also go-to restaurants that you believe serve the very best salsa, queso, and, of course, guacamole. However, have you ever seen someone in real time create a...
'This world is wicked': Killeen woman killed in San Antonio while celebrating landing her dream job
KILLEEN, Texas — A Killeen family is speaking out about gun violence after their daughter, an innocent bystander, was shot and killed near San Antonio last weekend. At 27 years old, Alaina Henderson's life was promising, until it was cut short the night of Sept. 11. Henderson leaves behind...
San Antonio doctor answers 4 big questions about omicron booster
Yes, experts are saying to get this shot.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Boss Lady,’ seven others arrested as agents dismantle ‘prolific’ human smuggling ring
Led by a woman known as the "Boss Lady," an alleged human smuggling ring hid migrants in suitcases or crammed them into the back of tractor-trailers, federal authorities announced Tuesday.
Here is When the San Antonio Riverwalk Will Light Up
As the Christmas season approaches, we are starting to see Christmas events pop up on our social feeds. So here are a few dates that might help you make plans for the upcoming Holiday season:. LIGHTED CHRISTMAS PARADE IN VICTORIA:. The Christmas Parade of Lights will be held in downtown...
KENS 5
Candid conversation: Some startling stats about suicide
September is Suicide Prevention Month. We talk to Brandly Flores with NAMI San Antonio about mental health in SA.
kwhi.com
K-9 OFFICER KOLT STRIKES AGAIN ON I-10
A San Antonio man was arrested Wednesday and charged with money laundering. Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek reports that Wednesday afternoon at 1:30, Interdiction Investigator David Smith conducted a traffic stop on I-10 on a Hyundai SUV for a traffic infraction. During contact with the driver, no identification was provided...
'It's theft' | Neighbors react to homeowner's vehicle towed by HOA on north side
SAN ANTONIO — More residents in a north side neighborhood are speaking out against their homeowner's association after a homeowner's car was wrongfully towed away from their driveway Tuesday night. Agreeing to speak on the condition on anonymity, one resident shared how she believes Mountain Lodge has changed since...
foxsanantonio.com
CAUGHT ON CAM: Speeding train crashes into large truck in Schertz
SCHERTZ, Texas - A train colliding with a large truck in Schertz was caught on camera. The accident happened around 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Farm-to-Market 78 and First Street. You can see the truck pull up and stop at the crossing. Moments later, a train hits that truck and pushes it along the tracks.
King Charles visited the 'real' San Antonio and its Westside decades ago
Before he took the throne, the British royal took a trip to San Antonio.
San Antonio approves $3.4 billion city budget, which includes property tax relief, CPS credits
Of the total, $95 million is set aside for property tax relief, and the city also is giving its civilian employees a 5% raise.
Comments / 0