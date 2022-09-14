ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterford Country School to host annual golf event, reached new fundraising goal

By Kevin Arnold
 4 days ago

Waterford ― Waterford Country School in Oakdale will host its 12th annual “Bring Your Mojo” golf tournament on Thursday at the Great Neck Country Club in Waterford.

The school announced in a press release that it has reached $100,000 in funds raised for the event, surpassing any other fundraising event or benefit in the school’s 100 years of operation. All proceeds directly benefit the school.

Check-in begins at 11:00 a.m. with a shotgun start at noon. Entrance fees are $166 per player, and include lunch, goodie bags, 18 holes of golf, greens fees, cart fees, as well as a steak and lobster dinner. There is also a raffle with over 50 items.

The event is held in memory of a founding member of the school, Gary Saunders, who passed away suddenly on Jan. 27, 2011. The event is routinely sold out and has raised more than $600,000 since its inception.

If you are interested in becoming a sponsor or golfer in the tournament, please contact the Development Office at 860.442.9454 or email development@waterfordcs.org

k.arnold@theday.com

Fundraising, Waterford Country School
