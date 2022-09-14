A woman completed a life goal when she won $100,000 in the North Carolina lottery. “Every time when we drive by the lottery building I would say, ‘We are going to get our picture taken there one day,’” Annette Brown, a seafood restaurant owner, told the North Carolina Education Lottery in a Sept. 16 news release. “It was on my bucket list.”

RALEIGH, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO