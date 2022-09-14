Read full article on original website
SFGate
David Bowie’s Dazzling ‘Moonage Daydream’: A Superfan’s Review of the First Graduate School-Level Music Documentary
The first thing to know before seeing “Moonage Daydream,” Brett Morgen’s dazzling, exhaustive and exhausting memoir of David Bowie’s life and career, is that it assumes the viewer already knows a lot about the subject — his relevance, his influence, the brilliance of so much of his music, and the basics of his personal history. Like another recent historical film about an oft-trodden subject — Todd Haynes’ “The Velvet Underground” — it eschews the standard, chronological, done-to-death “Behind the Music”-style template that has become a predictable default for music documentaries and finds a dramatically different way to tell the story.
Kate Winslet Taken to Hospital After Fall While Filming in Croatia
Kate Winslet is ready to get back to work after a hospital visit following a mishap while filming an upcoming project in Croatia. The actress was shooting her titular role in the historical drama film Lee when an on-set accident led to her being taken to a nearby hospital to ensure that she was OK, her reps confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. Winslet will resume filming this week as scheduled.More from The Hollywood ReporterKate Winslet, HBO Reteam for 'The Palace' Limited SeriesTravis Barker Says He's Recovering After "Severe Life-Threatening Pancreatitis"Kate Winslet to Star in, Produce 'Trust' Drama at HBO “Kate slipped...
