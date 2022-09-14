ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilroy, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Bay Area rain: showers cause BART delays

(KRON) — Follow our live blog for updates on the Bay Area storm. Sunday, Sept. 18 11:30 a.m. – Disabled trains cause further BART delays BART announced that service has stopped in the Transbay Tube because of multiple disabled trains between Embarcadero and Lake Merritt. Riders are asked to find alternative transportation at this time. […]
TRAFFIC
NBC Bay Area

SF Muni Subway Fire Raises Safety Concerns

A fire in the yet-to-be opened Central Subway in San Francisco has triggered a safety investigation by state regulators and could threaten the already-delayed opening date for the new Muni line until next year, NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit has learned. The June 20th fire began in an electrical...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose resident sues city, developer over hotel plans

An Alviso man is suing San Jose over its approval of a developer’s plans to build a hotel in the neighborhood. An attorney for resident Mark Espinoza—who has been part of multiple lawsuits pushing back against development in the North San Jose community—filed a lawsuit against the city and Terra Development Partners in Santa Clara County Superior Court last week.
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
Gilroy, CA
Traffic
San Jose, CA
Traffic
City
Gilroy, CA
Local
California Traffic
Morgan Hill Times

City of Morgan Hill to launch Micro Transit Pilot Service

The City of Morgan Hill later this month will launch a new on-demand transit service known as MoGo Morgan Hill Quick Ride will host an event to celebrate the launch of a new, innovative transit service named MoGo Morgan Hill Quick Ride (MoGo). The pilot rideshare service will provide point-to-point...
MORGAN HILL, CA
climaterwc.com

Driver clocked going 72 mph in 35 mph zone in Redwood City

A driver traveling on Seaport Boulevard in Redwood City was clocked going 72 mph in a 35 mph zone, according to police. An RCPD motor unit had been conducting traffic enforcement in the area and stopped the vehicle. Police shared the incident on social media and urged drivers to slow...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
NBC Bay Area

North Bay Residents Prepare for Upcoming Rain

Areas of the North Bay are bracing for some of the heaviest rain this weekend, including parts of Marin County. San Anselmo city officials told NBC Bay Area Saturday that flooding could occur later on when they get more big rain storms, but for now, the first big storm will probably just saturate the soils.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rail Service#Freight Rail#Caltrain#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Union Pacific
sanbenito.com

Construction resumes at Caltrans projects in San Benito County

The construction of a new four-lane expressway adjacent to Highway 156 in San Benito County continues this week, with work taking place behind K-rail barriers south of the highway’s current alignment. Crews in the next two weeks will proceed with roadway excavation for underground construction, and demolition of the...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

American Airlines Closing Flight Attendant Base at SFO

American Airlines announced that it will be closing the flight attendant hub at San Francisco International Airport by the end of Jan. 2023. The announcement was a surprise for frequent flyers at SFO. "I fly American all the time. This is my second flight in two weeks. So, obviously hubs...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
KSBW.com

CHP announces major Hollister road closure along Enterprise Road

HOLLISTER, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol announced on Wednesday that a Hollister road will be closed for two weeks. According to the CHP, Enterprise Road, near the Oak Creek subdivision, will be closed from Sept. 14 through Sept. 28. The closure will allow crews to install a large...
HOLLISTER, CA
WDBO

3 dead in mid-air plane collision in Colorado

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Three people died after two planes crashed mid-air on Saturday morning in Colorado, fire officials in Mountain View confirmed. Emergency responders received reports of the mid-air collision at around 8:54 a.m., and rescue crews arrived on the scene at around 10 a.m., KDVR reported. The...
LONGMONT, CO
CBS San Francisco

Invasive fruit fly prompts treatments in Sunnyvale, Santa Clara

SUNNYVALE – State agriculture officials will place pesticide in parts of Sunnyvale and Santa Clara starting this weekend, in an emergency effort to eradicate invasive fruit flies from Asia.Santa Clara County officials announced Friday that beginning on Saturday, crews with the California Department of Food and Agriculture will begin placing treatments in a 17-square mile area where the flies were trapped last month. "It would be disastrous for the oriental fruit fly to get established in Santa Clara County and California," Agricultural Commissioner Joe Deviney said in a statement. "We all need to be vigilant in protecting our agricultural and...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
benitolink.com

Caltrans to start two projects on Highway 25 Sept. 19

Caltrans announced it will begin two projects to improve drainage and replace culverts on Highway 25 starting Sept. 19. The work may result in traffic delays of up to 10 minutes at the two locations. The news release said crews will be on site in Tres Pinos, just south of...
TRES PINOS, CA
NBC Bay Area

Crews Control 2-Alarm House Fire in Oakland

Firefighters successfully stopped a residential fire near Mills College, Oakland Fire Department announced Saturday morning on social media. Crews responded to a 2-alarm blaze Saturday morning at 2 a.m. in the 6100 block of Oakdale Avenue in Oakland. The fire affected multiple floors of the residential building, according to Oakland...
OAKLAND, CA
pajaronian.com

Watsonville teams with Caltrans on downtown road project

WATSONVILLE—Breaking from the usual modus operandi of allowing her colleagues to ask their questions and voice their concerns first, Watsonville Mayor Ari Parker started the city council’s questioning of a $25 million reimaging of downtown Watsonville’s street landscape. The people she’s talked to, the 7th District representative said, are “very worried” about the impact the proposed reduction of lanes on Main Street from Freedom Boulevard to Riverside Drive could have on Brennan Street, where several homes, businesses and a school have entrances and exits.

Comments / 0

Community Policy