Bay Area rain: showers cause BART delays
(KRON) — Follow our live blog for updates on the Bay Area storm. Sunday, Sept. 18 11:30 a.m. – Disabled trains cause further BART delays BART announced that service has stopped in the Transbay Tube because of multiple disabled trains between Embarcadero and Lake Merritt. Riders are asked to find alternative transportation at this time. […]
1 Person Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In San Jose (San Jose, CA)
According to the San Jose Police, one person died in a pedestrian crash in San Jose on Friday. The crash happened at Castlemont Avenue to Driftwood Drive at [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
NBC Bay Area
SF Muni Subway Fire Raises Safety Concerns
A fire in the yet-to-be opened Central Subway in San Francisco has triggered a safety investigation by state regulators and could threaten the already-delayed opening date for the new Muni line until next year, NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit has learned. The June 20th fire began in an electrical...
San Jose resident sues city, developer over hotel plans
An Alviso man is suing San Jose over its approval of a developer’s plans to build a hotel in the neighborhood. An attorney for resident Mark Espinoza—who has been part of multiple lawsuits pushing back against development in the North San Jose community—filed a lawsuit against the city and Terra Development Partners in Santa Clara County Superior Court last week.
Morgan Hill Times
City of Morgan Hill to launch Micro Transit Pilot Service
The City of Morgan Hill later this month will launch a new on-demand transit service known as MoGo Morgan Hill Quick Ride will host an event to celebrate the launch of a new, innovative transit service named MoGo Morgan Hill Quick Ride (MoGo). The pilot rideshare service will provide point-to-point...
climaterwc.com
Driver clocked going 72 mph in 35 mph zone in Redwood City
A driver traveling on Seaport Boulevard in Redwood City was clocked going 72 mph in a 35 mph zone, according to police. An RCPD motor unit had been conducting traffic enforcement in the area and stopped the vehicle. Police shared the incident on social media and urged drivers to slow...
NBC Bay Area
North Bay Residents Prepare for Upcoming Rain
Areas of the North Bay are bracing for some of the heaviest rain this weekend, including parts of Marin County. San Anselmo city officials told NBC Bay Area Saturday that flooding could occur later on when they get more big rain storms, but for now, the first big storm will probably just saturate the soils.
calmatters.network
Lawsuit, possible license suspension loom for Tesla over alleged autonomous-vehicle deceptions
Tesla Inc. has found itself on a collision course with state and federal agencies — plus a customer who initiated a class-action lawsuit — over allegations of misleading the public regarding its cars’ self-driving capabilities. The legal actions could result in hefty fines, reimbursements and suspension of...
sanbenito.com
Construction resumes at Caltrans projects in San Benito County
The construction of a new four-lane expressway adjacent to Highway 156 in San Benito County continues this week, with work taking place behind K-rail barriers south of the highway’s current alignment. Crews in the next two weeks will proceed with roadway excavation for underground construction, and demolition of the...
kalw.org
Study finds San Jose is faring worse than other major metro cities in the U.S.
This housing shortage study was conducted by Angi, the company that helps users search for home improvement contractors. The factors in their study used listing rates for new housing, the number of residents leaving or moving in, and changes in housing prices. Results of the study found that out of...
Two vehicle crash in San Jose leaves driver with life-threatening injuries
(KRON) — Three people have been transported to local hospitals following a collision between two vehicles in San Jose, according to a tweet from San Jose PD. Units are reportedly at the scene of the crash at the intersection of Tully and Senter Roads. Of the three people taken to the hospital, one suffered life-threatening […]
NBC Bay Area
American Airlines Closing Flight Attendant Base at SFO
American Airlines announced that it will be closing the flight attendant hub at San Francisco International Airport by the end of Jan. 2023. The announcement was a surprise for frequent flyers at SFO. "I fly American all the time. This is my second flight in two weeks. So, obviously hubs...
KSBW.com
CHP announces major Hollister road closure along Enterprise Road
HOLLISTER, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol announced on Wednesday that a Hollister road will be closed for two weeks. According to the CHP, Enterprise Road, near the Oak Creek subdivision, will be closed from Sept. 14 through Sept. 28. The closure will allow crews to install a large...
3 dead in mid-air plane collision in Colorado
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Three people died after two planes crashed mid-air on Saturday morning in Colorado, fire officials in Mountain View confirmed. Emergency responders received reports of the mid-air collision at around 8:54 a.m., and rescue crews arrived on the scene at around 10 a.m., KDVR reported. The...
Invasive fruit fly prompts treatments in Sunnyvale, Santa Clara
SUNNYVALE – State agriculture officials will place pesticide in parts of Sunnyvale and Santa Clara starting this weekend, in an emergency effort to eradicate invasive fruit flies from Asia.Santa Clara County officials announced Friday that beginning on Saturday, crews with the California Department of Food and Agriculture will begin placing treatments in a 17-square mile area where the flies were trapped last month. "It would be disastrous for the oriental fruit fly to get established in Santa Clara County and California," Agricultural Commissioner Joe Deviney said in a statement. "We all need to be vigilant in protecting our agricultural and...
benitolink.com
Caltrans to start two projects on Highway 25 Sept. 19
Caltrans announced it will begin two projects to improve drainage and replace culverts on Highway 25 starting Sept. 19. The work may result in traffic delays of up to 10 minutes at the two locations. The news release said crews will be on site in Tres Pinos, just south of...
NBC Bay Area
Crews Control 2-Alarm House Fire in Oakland
Firefighters successfully stopped a residential fire near Mills College, Oakland Fire Department announced Saturday morning on social media. Crews responded to a 2-alarm blaze Saturday morning at 2 a.m. in the 6100 block of Oakdale Avenue in Oakland. The fire affected multiple floors of the residential building, according to Oakland...
2 People Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In San Jose (San Jose, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident occurred in San Jose on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened near the Hellyer Road offramp from [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
These SF Bay Area cities will see heaviest rain during weekend storm
Sunday is forecast to be the wettest day across the Bay Area, with showers pushing into Monday and lingering into Tuesday.
pajaronian.com
Watsonville teams with Caltrans on downtown road project
WATSONVILLE—Breaking from the usual modus operandi of allowing her colleagues to ask their questions and voice their concerns first, Watsonville Mayor Ari Parker started the city council’s questioning of a $25 million reimaging of downtown Watsonville’s street landscape. The people she’s talked to, the 7th District representative said, are “very worried” about the impact the proposed reduction of lanes on Main Street from Freedom Boulevard to Riverside Drive could have on Brennan Street, where several homes, businesses and a school have entrances and exits.
