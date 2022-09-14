SUNNYVALE – State agriculture officials will place pesticide in parts of Sunnyvale and Santa Clara starting this weekend, in an emergency effort to eradicate invasive fruit flies from Asia.Santa Clara County officials announced Friday that beginning on Saturday, crews with the California Department of Food and Agriculture will begin placing treatments in a 17-square mile area where the flies were trapped last month. "It would be disastrous for the oriental fruit fly to get established in Santa Clara County and California," Agricultural Commissioner Joe Deviney said in a statement. "We all need to be vigilant in protecting our agricultural and...

