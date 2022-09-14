Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
State loan may total $12.8M for Watertown project
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A partnership between a state program, a developer and the city of Watertown resulted in a workforce housing project that otherwise would likely not have been completed, a state official said. The first of three workforce housing apartments opened in Watertown this week. The...
KELOLAND TV
1st of 3 workforce housing units opens in Watertown
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first of three apartment buildings to address the workforce housing need in Watertown has opened. State officials said Thursday that Alliance Management Group announced the opening of the building in the new The Plains development in northwest Watertown. This building and two others will each have 72 units.
wisfarmer.com
Andover man sets world record plow-pull with antique tractor
An Andover, South Dakota man set a new record last weekend pulling a 50-bottom plow with his rebuilt 150-horsepower Case steam-powered tractor at the James Valley Threshing Show in Andover this weekend. It is the largest plow known to have been pulled by a steam engine tractor. Anderson built the...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota EV-stations network gets feds’ OK
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Federal officials have given their approval to a plan for a series of electric-vehicle charging stations along South Dakota’s two interstates. The 74-page plan submitted by the South Dakota Department of Transportation calls for adding stations at 13 locations in addition to one already at Wall.
brookingsradio.com
SDSU receives its largest grant ever
The grant, of up to $80 million, is for research into climate-smart beef and bison production. Perry Miller has more on Friday’s announcement…
gowatertown.net
UPDATE: Authorities identify three people killed in Roberts County car crash
SISSETON, S.D.–The South Dakota Highway Patrol has released the names of those killed in a fiery car crash in Roberts County last weekend. It happened Saturday night on County Road 28, ten miles southwest of Sisseton when a car left the road, hit an approach, went airborne, then rolled and caught fire.
gowatertown.net
Car crash in northeast South Dakota kills three, injures another
SISSETON, S.D.–A deadly crash in northeast South Dakota has taken three lives and injured another. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says it was a one vehicle crash that occurred just after 11 o’clock Saturday night, 10 miles southwest of Sisseton. A car was southbound on Roberts County Road...
wnax.com
Three Dead in Roberts County Crash
Three people died and another person was injured in a one-vehicle crash late Saturday night southwest of Sisseton. Names of the four people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2012 Chevrolet Impala was southbound on Roberts County Road 28...
KELOLAND TV
4 arrested with meth in Roberts County traffic stop
ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Four men are facing drug and other charges after a traffic stop near Sisseton early Friday morning. The Roberts County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 2:30 a.m. The car was searched and drugs were found. The driver, Jamal Pomani, was arrested for...
KELOLAND TV
3 people killed in Roberts County crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three people were killed and another was injured in a one-vehicle crash Saturday night southwest of Sisseton. The Highway Patrol says preliminary crash info shows that a Chevrolet Impala was traveling southbound on Robert County Road 28 when it left the roadway and entered the west ditch. The Impala struck an approach, went airborne, struck a wooden post, landed on the driver’s side and started on fire.
KELOLAND TV
Highway 81 project will stop the water, officials say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It should be quite some time before flood waters threaten or reach South Dakota Highway 81 south of Arlington near Twin Lakes. South Dakota Highway 81 south of Arlington near Twin Lakes opened this week after a major road project was completed. The stretch...
