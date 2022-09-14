ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12-year-old boy charged in shooting at California school

 4 days ago

A 12-year-old boy who police say wounded a fellow student last month at an Oakland school after accidentally firing a gun he brought to campus has been charged in the case, authorities said.

The Oakland Police Department said in a statement Tuesday the boy was charged by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office. Prosecutors did not specify what they boy was charged with, saying they couldn't discuss the case because it involves a minor.

The 13-year-old boy wounded in the Aug. 29 shooting at Madison Park Academy was treated at a hospital and later released, the department said.

Police said the 12-year-old suspect ran away after firing the weapon but was quickly taken into custody and booked at Juvenile Hall on suspicion of assault with a firearm and other weapons charges.

The shooting took place in an open quad area at the school, which both boys attended, authorities said. The gun was recovered.

The school, which has about 750 students in grades six to 12, was evacuated but reopened the following day with counselors available to students and staff.

