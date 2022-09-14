ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden says queen's death left 'giant hole' for royal family

LONDON (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden, in London for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, said Sunday his heart went out to the royal family, adding the queen's death left a “giant hole." “It’s a loss that leaves a giant hole and sometimes you think you’ll never...
POLITICS
The California county where MAGA took control

REDDING, Calif. — Times are grim in the cowboy far north of California. Wildfires rage. COVID-19 lingers. Drought has stripped most of the snow from Mount Shasta and shrunken Shasta Lake. But other business has consumed the Shasta County Board of Supervisors meetings. “We’ve been duped!” one resident charged...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
Suits to save Confederate icons dropped in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Lawsuits filed to stop the removal of memorials to Confederate leaders and a pro-slavery congressman in a South Carolina city have been dropped. The Post and Courier reports that the American Heritage Association helped fund one of the lawsuits. It had been filed by descendants of John C. Calhoun, a former congressman and vice president who died before the Civil War, opposing the city of Charleston's removal of Calhoun's statue.
CHARLESTON, SC
