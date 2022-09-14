ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

Male Juvenile grazed by bullet at Algonquin Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police say a young juvenile male was grazed by a bullet in Algonquin Park. Officers were called to 1600 Cypress Street around 8:30 pm Saturday, but were not able to find a victim when they got to the scene. They later learned the juvenile...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Officials Investigate Child’s Drowning

Officials are investigating after a 2-year-old child accidentally drowned in a pool on Thursday night. The Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred in the southwestern part of the county on Horsefly Hollow Road. Officials said they were called to a home, where the child had already been...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Education
Local
Kentucky Education
Jefferson County, KY
Education
County
Jefferson County, KY
City
Louisville, KY
Wave 3

Shively police confirm third homicide in less than 24 hours

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively police are investigating several homicides from Saturday. Around 6:30 a.m., Shively police responded to the 3200 block of Dixie Highway and found three people shot. Of those, two of the victims died at the scene. The third person shot was taken to the hospital with...
SHIVELY, KY
WHAS11

Parents, be prepared | Louisville interstate closure may cause JCPS bus delays

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Parents, just as a heads up; a Louisville interstate closure may affect Jefferson County Public School (JCPS) buses for several days. In a press release, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) said I-71 South between the Watterson Expressway and Gene Snyder Freeway will be closed for 10 days starting at 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 through Monday, Sept. 26 at 7 a.m.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Bus#Bus Driver#Jcps#Board Of Education
k105.com

7-year-old who perished in foster care in Louisville died from positional asphyxia. Facility statement indicates 2 employees involved in restraining victim.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the cause of death of a seven-year-old who died in foster care at a Louisville family services facility. The coroner’s office said Ja’Ceon Terry died of positional asphyxia with the manner of death being homicide, according to a report released to multiple media outlets.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Officials identify man, woman killed in Shively double homicide

Thousands of people are arriving in Louisville this weekend, and it’s not for the Derby. Several big events have local businesses filled to capacity. Kevon Lawless Trial: Witness admits to setting up victim before he and daughter were killed. Updated: Sep. 16, 2022 at 6:20 PM EDT. Lawless watched...
SHIVELY, KY
WTVQ

Coroner reveals cause of death for 7-year-old who died in Louisville foster care, facility fires staff members involved

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS) — A Kentucky foster care facility has fired several staff members after the coroner’s office ruled the death of a child at the facility a homicide. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office released the report Thursday, which revealed the cause of death for 7-year-old Ja’Ceon Terry was positional asphyxia and deemed his death a homicide.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Wave 3

Greater Clark County Schools outlines new construction plans

New K-9 donated to Indiana police department in honor of fallen officer. A Southern Indiana police department earned a new, fully trained K-9 officer in honor of a fallen sergeant. Updated: 1 hour ago. UofL Athletics is rolling out some changes to the fan experience at Cardinal Stadium for the...
CLARK COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

New K-9 donated to Indiana police department in honor of fallen officer

EDINBURGH, Ind. (WAVE) - A Southern Indiana police department earned a new, fully trained K-9 officer in honor of a fallen sergeant. Skye, a 6-year-old yellow lab trained in narcotics and tracking, was donated to the Edinburgh Police Department on Friday in honor of fallen Charlestown Police Sgt. Ben Bertram.
EDINBURGH, IN
Wave 3

Louisville police investigate multiple unrelated fatal crashes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating overnight crashes that killed two people. Around 8:45 p.m. Friday night, LMPD responded to a crash at 35th and Bank Street. Investigators found a teenager was operating a moped on 35th Street when he crashed with an SUV at the intersection.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Woman killed in southwest Louisville crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman died in southwest Louisville after rolling her car over with juveniles inside it. It happened just after 10 p.m. Friday at Third Street Road and Village Park Way, according to Louisville Metro Police. That is where police found the SUV that had rolled over.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy