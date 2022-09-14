Read full article on original website
“Come Inside the Fences and Experience Bowman”: BowmanFest 2022JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Visit One of the Most Magical Fall Festivals in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Visit The Largest Fall Festival in IndianaTravel MavenNew Albany, IN
The History behind the Waverly Hills Sanitarium.Rooted Expeditions
Dinner and a Show in Shelbyville: Shelby County Community TheatreJC PhelpsShelbyville, KY
Wave 3
Male Juvenile grazed by bullet at Algonquin Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police say a young juvenile male was grazed by a bullet in Algonquin Park. Officers were called to 1600 Cypress Street around 8:30 pm Saturday, but were not able to find a victim when they got to the scene. They later learned the juvenile...
Wave 3
LMPD: Teenager found shot in Klondike neighborhood; investigation underway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager was taken to the hospital after Louisville officers found him shot in the Klondike neighborhood. Around 12:30 p.m., officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting in the 3200 block of Mid Dale Lane, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said. Officers found...
wdrb.com
Security increased at Stonestreet Elementary in south Louisville after incident near school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Stonestreet Elementary School had increased security Friday morning after an incident near the school. Rumors circulated quickly on social media, but, according to a letter sent home to families, the incident involved a domestic incident between two adults that happened off school grounds. The letter from...
wvih.com
Officials Investigate Child’s Drowning
Officials are investigating after a 2-year-old child accidentally drowned in a pool on Thursday night. The Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred in the southwestern part of the county on Horsefly Hollow Road. Officials said they were called to a home, where the child had already been...
Wave 3
Man in critical condition after shooting in Algonquin neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in critical condition after a shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood Sunday morning. Around 9:20 a.m. Louisville officers were called to respond to the 1600 block of Dixie Highway on a report of a shooting. Officers found a man shot. He was taken to...
Wave 3
Bullitt County officials investigating drowning death of 2-year-old child
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials are investigating after a 2-year-old child accidentally drowned in a pool on Thursday night. The Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred in the southwestern part of the county on Horsefly Hollow Road. Officials said they were called to a home, where...
Wave 3
Shively police confirm third homicide in less than 24 hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively police are investigating several homicides from Saturday. Around 6:30 a.m., Shively police responded to the 3200 block of Dixie Highway and found three people shot. Of those, two of the victims died at the scene. The third person shot was taken to the hospital with...
Parents, be prepared | Louisville interstate closure may cause JCPS bus delays
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Parents, just as a heads up; a Louisville interstate closure may affect Jefferson County Public School (JCPS) buses for several days. In a press release, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) said I-71 South between the Watterson Expressway and Gene Snyder Freeway will be closed for 10 days starting at 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 through Monday, Sept. 26 at 7 a.m.
k105.com
7-year-old who perished in foster care in Louisville died from positional asphyxia. Facility statement indicates 2 employees involved in restraining victim.
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the cause of death of a seven-year-old who died in foster care at a Louisville family services facility. The coroner’s office said Ja’Ceon Terry died of positional asphyxia with the manner of death being homicide, according to a report released to multiple media outlets.
Wave 3
‘A matter of life and death’: Whistleblowers urge closing of juvenile detention center in Lyndon
LYNDON, Ky. (WAVE) - From riots, fights, assaults on staff and teens having sex, some are urging for the Jefferson Regional Juvenile Detention Center to be closed down. “How would you describe how the youth are being housed right now?” WAVE News Troubleshooters asked Michael Ross, the center’s former supervisor.
Wave 3
Officials identify man, woman killed in Shively double homicide
Thousands of people are arriving in Louisville this weekend, and it’s not for the Derby. Several big events have local businesses filled to capacity. Kevon Lawless Trial: Witness admits to setting up victim before he and daughter were killed. Updated: Sep. 16, 2022 at 6:20 PM EDT. Lawless watched...
WTVQ
Metro Police issue Operation Return Home for missing 9-year-old girl last seen in Shelby Park neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police has issued an Operation Return Home for a missing 9-year-old Louisville girl. Kahyla Bailey was reported missing around 4:30 p.m. Saturday from the 400 block of East St. Catherine Street in Shelby Park. Police do not know which direction Kahyla may have went in.
wdrb.com
Wave 3
Greater Clark County Schools outlines new construction plans
New K-9 donated to Indiana police department in honor of fallen officer. A Southern Indiana police department earned a new, fully trained K-9 officer in honor of a fallen sergeant. Updated: 1 hour ago. UofL Athletics is rolling out some changes to the fan experience at Cardinal Stadium for the...
Wave 3
New K-9 donated to Indiana police department in honor of fallen officer
EDINBURGH, Ind. (WAVE) - A Southern Indiana police department earned a new, fully trained K-9 officer in honor of a fallen sergeant. Skye, a 6-year-old yellow lab trained in narcotics and tracking, was donated to the Edinburgh Police Department on Friday in honor of fallen Charlestown Police Sgt. Ben Bertram.
Wave 3
Louisville police investigate multiple unrelated fatal crashes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating overnight crashes that killed two people. Around 8:45 p.m. Friday night, LMPD responded to a crash at 35th and Bank Street. Investigators found a teenager was operating a moped on 35th Street when he crashed with an SUV at the intersection.
WLKY.com
LMPD: Woman killed in southwest Louisville crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman died in southwest Louisville after rolling her car over with juveniles inside it. It happened just after 10 p.m. Friday at Third Street Road and Village Park Way, according to Louisville Metro Police. That is where police found the SUV that had rolled over.
Wave 3
Give for Good Louisville underway, benefiting organizations like Whitney/Strong
Needs of neighbors versus needs of homeless stir debate in Metro Council. A proposal before Metro Council would allow fines and other actions against homeless people and others who camp or store belongings on public property. Man accused of killing 3-year-old and her father enters first day of trial. Updated:...
