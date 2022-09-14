Read full article on original website
Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Going Viral Tonight
On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in what promised to be one of the best games of the year. Before the festivities kicked off, the Chiefs top brass met with an important figure in tonight's game. No, it wasn't a player. Clark Hunt and the rest of the Chiefs ownership met with billionaire Jeff Bezos.
Ryan Fitzpatrick says Tom Brady showed him 'zero respect,' wouldn't shake his hand
Longtime NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick sounded off on Tom Brady during an appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast this week, saying Brady had "zero respect" for him and wouldn't shake his hand after games. Fitzpatrick recalled the Bills' 34-31 win over the Patriots in 2011, when Brady threw four...
NFL Odds: Bengals vs. Cowboys prediction, odds and pick – 9/18/2022
Two “pissed off” teams will go head-to-head on Sunday as the Cincinnati Bengals will head to Jerry’s World to square off with the Dallas Cowboys as both sides attempt to avoid starting off 0-2. It is about that time to check out our NFL odds series, where our Bengals-Cowboys prediction and pick will be revealed.
Pete Carroll Drops Major Hint That Ex-Seahawks Don’t Like Russell Wilson: ‘You Figure That Out’
Pete Carroll didn't outright come out as say former Seahawks don't like Russell Wilson, but he strongly implied it and explained why. The post Pete Carroll Drops Major Hint That Ex-Seahawks Don’t Like Russell Wilson: ‘You Figure That Out’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Fans All Have The Same Complaint About Chiefs-Chargers Game
Everyone flocked to their respective TV's to catch Thursday night's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers. Well, almost everyone. Some fans are having a difficult time finding the game - which is not on cable TV this week. Instead, the game is on Prime Video, which is Amazon's streaming platform.
NFL Odds: Seahawks vs. 49ers prediction, odds and pick – 9/18/2022
The Seattle Seahawks travel to the Bay Area to take on the San Francisco 49ers in a battle of NFC West rivals. It’s time to head to Levi Stadium and continue our NFL odds series with a Seahawks-49ers prediction and pick. The Seahawks are coming off an emotional 17-16 victory on Monday Night Football, which saw them […] The post NFL Odds: Seahawks vs. 49ers prediction, odds and pick – 9/18/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Justin Herbert’s immediate post-game injury report could spell trouble for Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs produced quite the spectacle on Thursday night. Unfortunately for LA, they were on the wrong end of a tightly-contested game that saw Patrick Mahomes and Co. escape with a 27-24 win in the Arrowhead Stadium. To make matters worse, it looks like Chargers superstar quarterback Justin […] The post Justin Herbert’s immediate post-game injury report could spell trouble for Chargers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Frustrated Tom Brady throws helmet as Buccaneers offense sputters vs. Saints
Not much has gone the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ way on offense so far in their Week 2 road matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady already knew he had quite a challenge ahead of him for this game, as multiple players on the offensive side of the ball were ruled out due […] The post Frustrated Tom Brady throws helmet as Buccaneers offense sputters vs. Saints appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tyreek Hill’s 3-word reaction to epic TD pass by Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
As was expected, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes orchestrated yet another keen performance in an AFC West clash. Mahomes guided the Chiefs to a 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in the opening game of Week 2. The one-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback built quality chemistry with multiple wide receivers over the course of […] The post Tyreek Hill’s 3-word reaction to epic TD pass by Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mike Evans, Julio Jones get massive injury update as Tom Brady faces nemesis Saints
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had a very lengthy injury report in the buildup to their Week 2 matchup with the New Orleans Saints. Luckily for Brady and the rest of the Bucs offense, it looks like the latest update on key wide receivers Mike Evans and Julio Jones is good news. […] The post Mike Evans, Julio Jones get massive injury update as Tom Brady faces nemesis Saints appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys star QB Dak Prescott’s target return date from injury, per Ian Rapoport
More than a few folks have counted out the Dallas Cowboys already. This is after losing star quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury that will require surgery during their 19-3 Week 1 loss against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Amid their problems, however, the Cowboys may have...
Trey Lance carted off field with concerning injury in 49ers’ home opener vs. Seahawks
After taking a massive hit, Trey Lance is being carted off the field in the first quarter of the San Francisco 49ers’ 2022 home opener. Jimmy Garoppolo is taking over at quarterback as the Niners face the Seattle Seahawks. Lance’s leg is in a cast as he heads off the field. Trey Lance is being […] The post Trey Lance carted off field with concerning injury in 49ers’ home opener vs. Seahawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Broncos provide update on Jerry Jeudy after exiting game with injury
The Denver Broncos offense struggled massively in the first half against the Houston Texans on Sunday, and an early injury to Jerry Jeudy only made matters worse. Jeudy exited in the first half after sustaining a shoulder injury. After getting examined by the Broncos’ medical staff, Jeudy is officially questionable to return to the game, per Adam Schefter.
3 Saints players most responsible for Week 2 loss to Buccaneers
After securing an impressive come-from-behind victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1, the New Orleans Saints traveled to the Sunshine State to go toe-to-toe with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While the Bucs are a very good team, the Saints have had their numbers since they added Brady under center, with a perfect regular season record against “Tompa Bay” since the two sides came together in 2020.
Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky reacts to the Kenny Pickett chants during Week 2 home loss vs. Patriots
For the second consecutive week, the Pittsburgh Steelers had quite a roller-coaster showing on offense. The Steelers put up 14 points on the scoreboard in their narrow three-point home loss to the New England Patriots in Week 2. As was the case in their Week 1 road win over the Cincinnati Bengals, the Mitchell Trubisky-led […] The post Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky reacts to the Kenny Pickett chants during Week 2 home loss vs. Patriots appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tua Tagovailoa sounds off after Dolphins’ insane 21-point comeback vs. Ravens
The Miami Dolphins pulled off one of the most improbable fourth-quarter comebacks in recent memory on Sunday, stunning the Baltimore Ravens in the process, and Tua Tagovailoa could not be prouder of his team. Having entered the fourth quarter trailing 35-14, the three-headed monster of Tagovailoa, Jaylen Waddle, and Tyreek Hill inspired an unreal comeback […] The post Tua Tagovailoa sounds off after Dolphins’ insane 21-point comeback vs. Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Myles Garrett not happy with Browns fans booing at end of loss to Jets
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is taking offense over the fact that a lot of fans booed them late in the contest against the New York Jets even though things were not over yet. The Browns suffered a devastating 31-30 loss to the Jets–allowing New York to come from...
New England receives crucial Mac Jones update ahead of Week 2 matchup vs. Steelers
Mac Jones is back at the Patriots practice facilities. Field Yates tweeted on Friday morning that Jones is back in the building. Mac Jones missed practice on Thursday due to an illness, but it likely would not hold him out of his Week 2 matchup with the Steelers. Yesterday, Bill...
Jets avoid worrying injuries to rookies Garrett Wilson, Ahmad Sauce Gardner
The New York Jets were dealt a pair of worrying injury blows on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns after both first-round rookies Ahmad Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson picked up knocks. Gardner was taken out of the game after appearing to suffer an injury while making a play on the ball. Wilson, on the other […] The post Jets avoid worrying injuries to rookies Garrett Wilson, Ahmad Sauce Gardner appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Derek Carr’s shocking admission on Week 1 that will worry Raiders fans
The Las Vegas Raiders kicked off their campaign with a disapppinting 24-19 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, and quarterback Derek Carr did leave a lot to be desired in his season debut. Carr logged 22-of-37 completed passes for 295 yards and two touchdowns. He gave up no less than...
