Green Bay, WI

The Spun

Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Going Viral Tonight

On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in what promised to be one of the best games of the year. Before the festivities kicked off, the Chiefs top brass met with an important figure in tonight's game. No, it wasn't a player. Clark Hunt and the rest of the Chiefs ownership met with billionaire Jeff Bezos.
The Spun

Fans All Have The Same Complaint About Chiefs-Chargers Game

Everyone flocked to their respective TV's to catch Thursday night's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers. Well, almost everyone. Some fans are having a difficult time finding the game - which is not on cable TV this week. Instead, the game is on Prime Video, which is Amazon's streaming platform.
ClutchPoints

NFL Odds: Seahawks vs. 49ers prediction, odds and pick – 9/18/2022

The Seattle Seahawks travel to the Bay Area to take on the San Francisco 49ers in a battle of NFC West rivals. It’s time to head to Levi Stadium and continue our NFL odds series with a Seahawks-49ers prediction and pick. The Seahawks are coming off an emotional 17-16 victory on Monday Night Football, which saw them […] The post NFL Odds: Seahawks vs. 49ers prediction, odds and pick – 9/18/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Justin Herbert’s immediate post-game injury report could spell trouble for Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs produced quite the spectacle on Thursday night. Unfortunately for LA, they were on the wrong end of a tightly-contested game that saw Patrick Mahomes and Co. escape with a 27-24 win in the Arrowhead Stadium. To make matters worse, it looks like Chargers superstar quarterback Justin […] The post Justin Herbert’s immediate post-game injury report could spell trouble for Chargers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Frustrated Tom Brady throws helmet as Buccaneers offense sputters vs. Saints

Not much has gone the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ way on offense so far in their Week 2 road matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady already knew he had quite a challenge ahead of him for this game, as multiple players on the offensive side of the ball were ruled out due […] The post Frustrated Tom Brady throws helmet as Buccaneers offense sputters vs. Saints appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Rodgers
ClutchPoints

Tyreek Hill’s 3-word reaction to epic TD pass by Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

As was expected, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes orchestrated yet another keen performance in an AFC West clash. Mahomes guided the Chiefs to a 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in the opening game of Week 2. The one-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback built quality chemistry with multiple wide receivers over the course of […] The post Tyreek Hill’s 3-word reaction to epic TD pass by Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Mike Evans, Julio Jones get massive injury update as Tom Brady faces nemesis Saints

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had a very lengthy injury report in the buildup to their Week 2 matchup with the New Orleans Saints. Luckily for Brady and the rest of the Bucs offense, it looks like the latest update on key wide receivers Mike Evans and Julio Jones is good news. […] The post Mike Evans, Julio Jones get massive injury update as Tom Brady faces nemesis Saints appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Trey Lance carted off field with concerning injury in 49ers’ home opener vs. Seahawks

After taking a massive hit, Trey Lance is being carted off the field in the first quarter of the San Francisco 49ers’ 2022 home opener. Jimmy Garoppolo is taking over at quarterback as the Niners face the Seattle Seahawks. Lance’s leg is in a cast as he heads off the field. Trey Lance is being […] The post Trey Lance carted off field with concerning injury in 49ers’ home opener vs. Seahawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Broncos provide update on Jerry Jeudy after exiting game with injury

The Denver Broncos offense struggled massively in the first half against the Houston Texans on Sunday, and an early injury to Jerry Jeudy only made matters worse. Jeudy exited in the first half after sustaining a shoulder injury. After getting examined by the Broncos’ medical staff, Jeudy is officially questionable to return to the game, per Adam Schefter.
ClutchPoints

3 Saints players most responsible for Week 2 loss to Buccaneers

After securing an impressive come-from-behind victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1, the New Orleans Saints traveled to the Sunshine State to go toe-to-toe with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While the Bucs are a very good team, the Saints have had their numbers since they added Brady under center, with a perfect regular season record against “Tompa Bay” since the two sides came together in 2020.
ClutchPoints

Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky reacts to the Kenny Pickett chants during Week 2 home loss vs. Patriots

For the second consecutive week, the Pittsburgh Steelers had quite a roller-coaster showing on offense. The Steelers put up 14 points on the scoreboard in their narrow three-point home loss to the New England Patriots in Week 2. As was the case in their Week 1 road win over the Cincinnati Bengals, the Mitchell Trubisky-led […] The post Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky reacts to the Kenny Pickett chants during Week 2 home loss vs. Patriots appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Tua Tagovailoa sounds off after Dolphins’ insane 21-point comeback vs. Ravens

The Miami Dolphins pulled off one of the most improbable fourth-quarter comebacks in recent memory on Sunday, stunning the Baltimore Ravens in the process, and Tua Tagovailoa could not be prouder of his team. Having entered the fourth quarter trailing 35-14, the three-headed monster of Tagovailoa, Jaylen Waddle, and Tyreek Hill inspired an unreal comeback […] The post Tua Tagovailoa sounds off after Dolphins’ insane 21-point comeback vs. Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Jets avoid worrying injuries to rookies Garrett Wilson, Ahmad Sauce Gardner

The New York Jets were dealt a pair of worrying injury blows on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns after both first-round rookies Ahmad Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson picked up knocks. Gardner was taken out of the game after appearing to suffer an injury while making a play on the ball. Wilson, on the other […] The post Jets avoid worrying injuries to rookies Garrett Wilson, Ahmad Sauce Gardner appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

