Former USC professor and L.A. Times editor Henry Fuhrmann died at age 65 from a sudden illness on Wednesday, his family announced, first reported by the Los Angeles Times. Fuhrmann began his journalism career in 1989 when he joined the Asian American Journalists Association (AAJA) to further connect his passion for journalism with his identity. Fuhrmann quickly rose up the ranks, where he served on the AAJA Board of Directors and Advisory Board before accepting a role as co-president. Beyond co-president, Fuhrmann earned himself the title of “AAJA Elder” for his many professional accomplishments over his long career.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO