FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Double Murder/Suicide of Gig Young and His Troubled, Tortured, and Tumultuous LifeHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
The Mysterious Death of a Canadian Student at the Cecil Hotel Fueled Rumors of a Ritual Game That Originated in KoreaYana BostongirlLos Angeles, CA
The 5 Best Fried Chicken Places In Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
These Men Are Missing In AlaskaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedUnalaska, AK
Popular Noodle Restaurant in Los Angeles - Killer NoodleDinh LeeLos Angeles, CA
signalscv.com
Fashion event to help caregivers take a day off
Everyone deserves a break, even those helping loved ones in need. According to Stevenson Ranch resident Carletta Cole, founder of the local nonprofit Caregiver Safe Place — which provides resources and short-term relief for primary caregivers — people who care for those aging or those with disabilities often can’t afford a break or they feel guilty about doing something for themselves when a loved one requires their assistance.
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita’s 27th Annual River Rally Draws Hundreds Of Volunteers
Santa Clarita’s 27th annual River Rally drew hundreds of volunteers from the community Saturday morning in an effort to clean up the Santa Clara Riverbed. The event kicked off on Saturday at 8 a.m., with volunteers signing in at the staging area under the Via Princessa bridge at the riverbed on Wiley Canyon Road.
thelog.com
The Orange Groves of Orange County
There is some confusion about how Orange County got its name. Orange County today was once the southern part of Los Angeles County before separating in 1889. At that time of separation, there was not a single orange grove in what is now Orange County, only a few trees scattered around.
signalscv.com
Julio F. del Rio | Miranda Can Elevate Santa Clarita
We are living challenging times for Santa Clarita, with exponential growth, incoming new generations that need to integrate with the old ones, increased diversity, new technologies transforming the workforce, and some external factors that directly impact our city like imported crime from neighboring cities, City Council redistricting, school districts driven by ideology rather than academics and education, homelessness, and much more.
OC Officials Issue Warning as Rapid Bat Found in Fountain Valley
A bat found at a parking lot in Fountain Valley tested positive for rabies, according to Orange County health officials.
Bed Bath & Beyond locations closing in SoCal: See list here
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing 56 stores in the coming weeks, and the list includes several Southern California locations.
Two New California Restaurants Rated Best In America
Bon Appetit put together a list of the 10 best new restaurants across the country.
pasadenaweekly.com
‘But first, coffee’: Alfred opens renown coffee shop in Pasadena
Alfred CEO and Founder Josh Zad believes that every day begins with coffee. In fact, it’s the company slogan. “The first thing we do physically is dial in the espresso,” Zad said. “We put great coffee first across the company.”. With a background in real estate and...
These Are the Best Waffles in California
Since 2017, this full-service Los Angeles restaurant takes the classic breakfast food and gives it a whole new meaning. Where to find the best waffles in California?Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - We all know how hard it is to resist a waffle.
theaterpizzazz.com
BURBANK – WALT DISNEY IN CRISIS
Thirdwing, both a theatrical and online theatre company, has produced a very intriguing short play by Cameron Darwin Bassort at the Wild Project on Manhattan’s East Side this month for a short run ending September 18th. However, what to exactly call it is problematic to discern from how it appears in the cover of the program, as you can see here:
foxla.com
RAT beach to stay closed as bacteria levels stay high
TORRANCE, Calif. - A portion of beach will remain closed in the Torrance area, Los Angeles County health officials announced Saturday, as bacteria levels remain high following a sewage spill earlier this month. RAT (Right After Torrance) Beach was closed back on Sept. 7, after 5,000 gallons of raw sewage...
volumesandvoyages.com
How to Have a Perfect LA to Big Sur Road Trip
This post may contain affiliate links, which means I’ll receive a commission if you purchase through my links, at no extra cost to you. Please read full disclosure for more information. Out of all the travel destinations that California has to offer, one of the most memorable travel experiences...
signalscv.com
27th Annual River Rally Clean Up: Working toward a cleaner SCV
Santa Clarita hosted its’ 27th Annual River Rally Clean Up Saturday as an opportunity for the community to help clean the city’s river bed. Volunteers poured into the event at 8 a.m. sharp, ready to clean the South Fork of the Santa Clara River. Breakfast items, snacks, coffee...
luxury-houses.net
Brand New Transitional Modern Masterpiece in Santa Monica Features Impeccable Materials and Craftsmanship Asks $19.995 Million
The Home in Santa Monica, a brand new transitional modern masterpiece with luxurious amenities, resort-like pool, relaxing patios and covered cabana is now available for sale. This home located at 210 Marguerita Ave, Santa Monica, California offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call David Kramer (Phone: 310-691-2400) & Andrew Buss (Phone: 310-487-4437) at Hilton & Hyland for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Santa Monica.
Santa Clarita Radio
Harvest Moon To Be Visible Over Santa Clarita
A full moon or the harvest moon is expected to be visible over a majority of the country, including Santa Clarita, this weekend. Beginning Thursday evening through Sunday morning, stargazers are expected to be able to see the full moon light up the skies with its brightest point at 2:59 a.m. Saturday, according to officials.
signalscv.com
Santa Clarita organizes an ‘out of this world’ block party
Santa Clarita Valley residents experienced zero-gravity and visited other galaxies as part of the Senses Block Party in Old Town Newhall Thursday night. The city of Santa Clarita hosted its Senses Block Party with the theme being outer space. City organizers brought live music, food trucks, and themed activities for its September installment of the event.
uscannenbergmedia.com
Beloved professor and journalist Henry Fuhrmann dies at 65
Former USC professor and L.A. Times editor Henry Fuhrmann died at age 65 from a sudden illness on Wednesday, his family announced, first reported by the Los Angeles Times. Fuhrmann began his journalism career in 1989 when he joined the Asian American Journalists Association (AAJA) to further connect his passion for journalism with his identity. Fuhrmann quickly rose up the ranks, where he served on the AAJA Board of Directors and Advisory Board before accepting a role as co-president. Beyond co-president, Fuhrmann earned himself the title of “AAJA Elder” for his many professional accomplishments over his long career.
thefamilyvacationguide.com
How Far is Burbank Airport From Disneyland?
It’s about 40 miles. If you’re planning a trip to Disneyland, you’ll want to know how far the airport is from the park. Burbank Airport is about 40- 50 miles from the Disneyland Resort in California, and it takes about 30 minutes to drive there. There are...
citywatchla.com
The Fall of Los Angeles
But now, for the first time in its history, the population of Los Angeles is in decline, falling by 204,000 between July 2020 and July 2021. LA was once a magnet for investors. But recently many of the area’s corporate linchpins – including aerospace giant Northrop Grumman, Occidental Petroleum and Hilton Hotels – have left, taking with them high-paying jobs and philanthropic resources.
andnowuknow.com
Amazon Fresh Expands in Southern California With New Pasadena Location
PASADENA, CA - For Amazon, the quest for growth never stops as evidenced by its recent Amazon Fresh expansion. Extending its reach in California, the retailer has opened its newest location in East Pasadena. The Pasadena Amazon Fresh store will utilize the retailer’s innovative Just Walk Out Shopping, which enables...
