Cropper is a traits-based prospect who consistently generates yards after the catch, but he will need to play in the slot because of his frame. Cropper possesses great speed, although I wouldn’t put him in the same class as some of college football’s elite burners. Despite his size, Cropper shows resilience with the ball in his hands. He generates yards after the catch through a combination of spin and juke moves and broken arm tackles. As a former do-it-all high school player, Cropper has excellent field vision and an understanding of spacing. His acceleration and route savvy allows him to create natural separation against man and zone coverage. Cropper is a dynamic player capable of stringing together multiple moves and showing high-level elusiveness. He’s comfortable working and making catches along the sideline. Cropper displays choppy footwork off the line, which lets him set up defensive backs for feints and double moves. He varies his route tempo to lull corners to sleep before blowing past them. Cropper has college experience as a kick returner. However, I’m concerned about the senior’s frame. Cropper appears to have high hips, which could hinder his ability to sink on various routes, and he doesn’t possess the broad frame to add much more weight. He's already added about 25 pounds since his freshman season at Fresno State, but he’s still a light player for his height. Cropper’s frame opens him to being pushed around by aggressive corners, getting crowded at the catch point, and being moved backward as a blocker. There’s a lot to like about Cropper’s game, but NFL teams need to see him produce more when facing elite competition to buy him as anything higher than an early Day 3 selection.

FRESNO, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO